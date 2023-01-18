Read full article on original website
Related
kezi.com
One Dead, after a shooting incident in West Eugene, Ongoing Investigation.
One Dead, after a shooting incident in West Eugene, Ongoing Investigation. Police believe the shooting was a targeted attack and are asking for nearby surveillance video.
kezi.com
Eugene police investigating fatal shooting
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene police are investigating a shooting that they said left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries. EPD said officers responded to 2810 west 18th Ave. at about 11:14 p.m. on January 19 for a report of shots fired. Officers said they arrived to find one person dead inside the residence, and a second person who had suffered life-threatening injuries. Police said a possible suspect vehicle was seen leaving the scene heading northbound on Wilson Street from west 18th Avenue. The vehicle is described as a grey or silver sedan.
nbc16.com
Police investigating deadly shooting in Eugene on W. 18th Avenue
EUGENE, Ore. — On January 19 at approximately 11:14 P.M., the Eugene Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at 2810 W. 18th Avenue, according to a release from EPD. According to police officials, arriving units found one person deceased inside of the residence, and a second...
kezi.com
Lane County deputies respond to reports of alleged armed person near Creswell High School
CRESWELL, Ore. -- Lane County Sheriff’s Office deputies say an intense search did not turn up any reason for concern after an allegedly armed individual was reported near Creswell High School Thursday afternoon. According to the LCSO, at about 3:39 p.m. on January 19, a Creswell School District employee...
kqennewsradio.com
SUSPECT JAILED AFTER JUMPING INTO A CREEK
A suspect was jailed after jumping into a creek while being chased by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Thursday afternoon. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. the deputy contacted 43-year old Ryan Cox near the corner of Fifth Street and Canyon Street in Canyonville. Cox allegedly took off running after being told he was under arrest. The suspect was chased to a nearby park and creek area, where he jumped into the water. Other deputies were on the opposite side of the creek, and took Cox in custody.
kqennewsradio.com
PAIR ARRESTED AFTER OVERNIGHT TRAFFIC STOP
Roseburg Police arrested two people following an early morning traffic stop on Friday. An RPD report said just after 12:30 a.m. officers stopped an SUV in the 1100 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and contacted the pair. During the course of the stop, an officer allegedly discovered more than a user quantity of methamphetamine along with scales, in the possession of a 33-year old woman. Her driver license was suspended and the vehicle was towed.
kezi.com
Eugene police officer helps young woman escape life on the streets
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police Department is recognizing one of its downtown officers for helping a young woman escape a life on the streets. According to Eugene police, downtown officer Allison Jordan was flagged down on January 14 and told of a 19-year-old woman in distress at the LTD Market Station. Officer Jordan found the young woman, identified by EPD only as “Abby,” and got her story. Abby told Officer Jordan that she had been taken to Eugene by people she thought to be friends, who then abandoned her in town without a vehicle, money, or a phone. EPD said Abby, who only had a purse and a small bag and appeared disheveled, told Officer Jordan that she had never been arrested before, had never slept on the street, and did not want to be out on the street after struggling to find a safe place to rest at a local shelter. EPD said Officer Jordan saw an opportunity to motivate Abby to escape life on the streets.
KVAL
EPD seeks public assistance identifying person of interest in arson cases
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a series of arson fires. EPD says the fires have occurred in the Eugene areas of Taney, Berntzen, Hawthorne, and Marshall. The first arson incident occurred in the morning on...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING DOWNTOWN SHOOTING
January 19, 2023 9:20 a.m. A Roseburg man was jailed following a downtown shooting incident on Wednesday morning. A Roseburg Police report said at about 8:40 a.m. officers contacted the suspect and two victims in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street, just west of the former Rite-Aid building. Officers arrived to find one of the victims holding the alleged shooter down on the ground. Based on the investigation, officers learned that the victim had been shot in the leg by a wooden stock pump-action .410 caliber shotgun used by 53-year old William Saffery. Officers also learned that Saffery allegedly attempted to shoot another man as well.
kqennewsradio.com
SHERIFF’S OFFICE JAILS MAN FOR ALLEGED BURGLARY AND TRESPASS INCIDENTS
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following alleged burglary and trespass incidents Thursday night. A DCSO report said at 11:00 p.m. 35-year old Michael Taylor was taken into custody in the 1000 block of Ash Street in Green. He had allegedly trespassed on various properties and broke into a garage where he allegedly damaged property inside as well as broke a window.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY THREATENING TO SHOOT STORE EMPLOYEE
A Roseburg man was jailed by Roseburg Police, following an alleged criminal trespass incident Thursday night. An RPD report said 31-year old Merrill Ball allegedly stole 2 beers from the Downtown Market in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street and then was trespassed from the business. Ball allegedly returned just after 11:20 p.m. and threatened to shoot the employee when he was told to leave. The suspect reportedly blocked vehicular traffic for approximately 50 feet before being taken into custody.
kqennewsradio.com
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY IN DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG WEDNESDAY
An investigation is underway following a shooting in downtown Roseburg Wednesday morning. Sergeant Daniel Allen of the Roseburg Police said at about 8:40 a.m. officers with RPD along with deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Cow Creek Tribal Police responded to the incident in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street. Allen said the initial investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from a conflict between two individuals who appear unknown to each other. There is no known ongoing threat to the public.
kqennewsradio.com
JUVENILES TURN THEMSELVES IN FOR MARIJUANA POSSESSION
Two Springfield juveniles turned themselves in for being minors in possession of marijuana, on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:45 p.m. the females came to the Juvenile Detention Center in the 200 block of Southeast Jackson Street. One female was lodged at the JDC while the other...
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN MAN JAILED FOLLOWING AN ALLEGED THEFT INCIDENT
A Sutherlin man was jailed by Roseburg Police following an alleged theft incident on Wednesday. An RPD report said at 6:25 p.m. the 28-year old was detained after allegedly committing the theft at Home Depot, in the 3000 block of Northwest Aviation Drive. He was charged with third degree theft...
nbc16.com
Plea hearing extended for Coos County woman accused in baby's death
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — In November, the death of 10-month-old Owen Nichols of Coquille rocked Coos County. Today, the woman prosecutors believe to be responsible for his death was expected to enter her plea. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Babysitter charged in Coos County infant's death. Instead, a lawyer for Hayley...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED AFTER ALLEGED STALKING INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was cited for stalking following an alleged incident on Tuesday night. A Roseburg Police report said the victims own a local business on Garden Valley Boulevard and the suspect worked for them in the past, but has recently been contacting them at both their home and business. The suspect has been persistent and described as “somewhat threatening” during these contacts. On Tuesday the man allegedly nearly ran over two of the victims at their business. He then showed up at their home on three separate occasions, one of which was after officers warned him of his stalking behavior.
kezi.com
Eugene police get new speeding enforcement gear
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police Department says with dry weather comes drivers emboldened to blow past the speed limit on major roads. Fortunately, the police have some new gear to help them catch speeders. According to EPD, in the week of January 16 they’ve issued numerous citations to drivers going...
kezi.com
North Bend murder suspect may be unfit to stand trial; Coos County D.A. contests finding
COOS BAY, Ore. -- A North Bend man who in 2021 allegedly killed four people and kidnapped a woman, taking her as far as Wisconsin, may be unfit to stand trial due to mental issues. However, the Coos County District Attorney’s Office is trying to reverse this decision. Oen...
police1.com
Police Officer (Entry Level)
As a member of the ++City of Grants Pass, Oregon Police Department,++ you have an opportunity to join an exciting, dynamic department where your law enforcement skills will help protect and serve nearly 39,000 citizens. Opportunities include Patrol, Motors (Traffic), Detectives, K-9's, and School Resource Officer. You can go as far as your ambition and skills take you. We will provide the training and opportunities. There has never been a better time to join the Police Department for the City of Grant Pass.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO CITED AFTER FIRE AT GADDIS PARK
Two people were cited by Roseburg Police following a fire at Gaddis Park on Tuesday. The RPD report said just after 6:10 p.m. the incident under the pavilion in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street was called in. A 35-year old man and a 30-year old woman were on the scene. The woman admitted to adding items to the fire and was cited for outdoor burning and was released. The man had numerous items and trash around the area and was cited for offensive littering before being released.
Comments / 0