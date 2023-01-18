Strongest storms late in the evening are at the Mouth of the River, St. Bernard Parish and heading towards the Mississippi Coast. There is another strong storm over Washington parish into Pearl River County. The low risk for severe storms is on the South Shore into the Mississippi Coast. The main concern is damaging winds in storms. Low pressure is moving ENE along our Coast and is causing the rain. As the low moves East and away, our rain chances will go down. Cloudy with some showers in the morning. Clouds begin to clear in the afternoon. Highs will be low 60s. Sunny and colder Monday with highs in the 50s. Rain and storm chances go up Tuesday night as another area of low pressure moves our way. Windy weather forecast. Skies become mostly sunny Wednesday into Saturday with cool highs.

SAINT BERNARD PARISH, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO