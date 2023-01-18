ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

WDSU

Increasing rain and storms

Rain is increasing across the area tonight with a low risk for severe storms. 2% risk for a tornado, and that is by the Mouth of the River. 5% risk for damaging winds in storms, and that is on the South Shore to the Mississippi Coast. An area of low pressure is moving our way with increasing rain chances and strong East winds. Coastal flood advisory posted for East facing shorelines as the wind pushes some water onshore. We are also at high tide tonight with about a 2 foot tidal range. Mostly cloudy in the morning with a few showers. The clouds decrease in the afternoon with sunny skies by at least late afternoon. Sunny and chilly Monday. Another area of low pressure moves our way Tuesday night with a slight risk for severe storms and high winds. Cooler and mostly sunny skies forecast by Wednesday afternoon into Saturday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDSU

Rain is likeliest tonight, but more widespread storms likelier Tuesday

Cross referencing radar imagery with the latest high resolution short-term forecasts, I don't think it's going to be a "wash out" forecast here today for most of us. Heavier rain began over the Northshore this morning, and that's where more rain will be likelier through the afternoon. I'd call it more widely scattered showers and possible thunderstorms for the South Shore through the day.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Rain and storms

Strongest storms late in the evening are at the Mouth of the River, St. Bernard Parish and heading towards the Mississippi Coast. There is another strong storm over Washington parish into Pearl River County. The low risk for severe storms is on the South Shore into the Mississippi Coast. The main concern is damaging winds in storms. Low pressure is moving ENE along our Coast and is causing the rain. As the low moves East and away, our rain chances will go down. Cloudy with some showers in the morning. Clouds begin to clear in the afternoon. Highs will be low 60s. Sunny and colder Monday with highs in the 50s. Rain and storm chances go up Tuesday night as another area of low pressure moves our way. Windy weather forecast. Skies become mostly sunny Wednesday into Saturday with cool highs.
SAINT BERNARD PARISH, LA
WDSU

Colder Temperatures and Rain this Weekend

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans and Southeast Louisiana, the two roller coaster rides of rising and falling temperatures, and dry and wet conditions begin again this weekend. But first, today's forecast begins with mostly sunny and hazy skies. We are not as humid as the last couple of days. After this early morning's passing cold front. Cooler and drier air have been flowing from the massive storm tracking toward the northeastern states. Yet, despite the great distance Southeast Louisiana is being effected by very cold air in the wake of the storm. Our local temperatures have cooled down by 7-10° degrees from yesterday. Day and nighttime local temperatures will continue to cool to near/below seasonal average normal temperatures (New Orleans seasonal norm: 62°).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Severe Weather Threat – Timing for Today’s Storms

The entire state of Louisiana from Venice to Shreveport and Tallulah to Lake Charles is a risk for strong to severe storms today. The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting the worst of today's strong storms to stay north of I-10. The SPC says cities and towns such as Alexandria, Fort Polk, Ruston, and Monroe are at a greater risk for severe storms than residents of Lafayette, New Iberia, and Morgan City might be facing today.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

New storm restoration charge coming to Entergy customers' bills

BATON ROUGE - We all knew we'd be paying for it eventually. The Louisiana Public Service Commission has approved more Entergy restoration costs. Entergy will be financing another $1.5 billion in storm costs using low-cost bonds. That's on top of the $3.6 billion already approved. The costs are related to restoring the grid after Hurricane Ida in 2021, a storm that brought historic wind and damage.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Why was Vermilionville renamed Lafayette? Curious Louisiana travels back 200 years to find out

The residents of Vermilionville were persistent. It didn't matter how many decades it would take, they would see to it that their town would be renamed Lafayette. So, how and why did the renaming of one of Louisiana's most popular food and music destinations come about? That's what Shreveport's James Marcotte wanted to know when he asked, "Why was Vermilionville renamed Lafayette?"
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Louisiana governor sends support to California during State of Emergency

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Members of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) are headed to California to support, as they deal with heavy rain, flooding and landslides. Gov. John Bel Edwards has prioritized helping other states deal with emergency conditions, just as others...
CALIFORNIA STATE
lailluminator.com

Mass layoffs spark protests at federal call centers in La. and Miss.

Mass layoffs this week at the Maximus federal call centers in Louisiana and Mississippi prompted workers to protest at both locations Friday. The call center workers are calling for the immediate rehire of their laid-off colleagues or at least eight weeks of severance pay. Maximus is the nation’s largest federal...
HATTIESBURG, MS
iheart.com

This Is The Quirkiest Town In Louisiana

No one knows your city as well as the people who live there, who know all the hidden gems that make the town unique and stand apart from the rest. From the bustling culture of eclectic New York City to Austin's own motto of keeping it weird, America is home to some of the most interesting cities you can imagine.
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Vaenait baby children’s robes recalled for burn hazard

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Vaenait baby brand children’s robes are being recalled for violating federal flammability standards. According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission the hooded polyester robe, with two front pockets and a belt determined on January 19, fails to meet flammability standards. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
lafourchegazette.com

Louisiana Dread: The History of Larose

After graduating from Nicholls in 2013, I was still trying to figure out what I wanted to do in life. My mom, Deanna “Tootsie” Crosby, always told me to do whatever it is that I truly loved and enjoyed. That was when I quit my job working in a traditional field to pursue my passion in the film industry and never looked back. I enjoyed it, sure, but what I truly love is Bayou Lafourche and Louisiana as a whole.
LOUISIANA STATE

