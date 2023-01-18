Read full article on original website
Increasing rain and storms
Rain is increasing across the area tonight with a low risk for severe storms. 2% risk for a tornado, and that is by the Mouth of the River. 5% risk for damaging winds in storms, and that is on the South Shore to the Mississippi Coast. An area of low pressure is moving our way with increasing rain chances and strong East winds. Coastal flood advisory posted for East facing shorelines as the wind pushes some water onshore. We are also at high tide tonight with about a 2 foot tidal range. Mostly cloudy in the morning with a few showers. The clouds decrease in the afternoon with sunny skies by at least late afternoon. Sunny and chilly Monday. Another area of low pressure moves our way Tuesday night with a slight risk for severe storms and high winds. Cooler and mostly sunny skies forecast by Wednesday afternoon into Saturday.
Rain is likeliest tonight, but more widespread storms likelier Tuesday
Cross referencing radar imagery with the latest high resolution short-term forecasts, I don't think it's going to be a "wash out" forecast here today for most of us. Heavier rain began over the Northshore this morning, and that's where more rain will be likelier through the afternoon. I'd call it more widely scattered showers and possible thunderstorms for the South Shore through the day.
Rain and storms
Strongest storms late in the evening are at the Mouth of the River, St. Bernard Parish and heading towards the Mississippi Coast. There is another strong storm over Washington parish into Pearl River County. The low risk for severe storms is on the South Shore into the Mississippi Coast. The main concern is damaging winds in storms. Low pressure is moving ENE along our Coast and is causing the rain. As the low moves East and away, our rain chances will go down. Cloudy with some showers in the morning. Clouds begin to clear in the afternoon. Highs will be low 60s. Sunny and colder Monday with highs in the 50s. Rain and storm chances go up Tuesday night as another area of low pressure moves our way. Windy weather forecast. Skies become mostly sunny Wednesday into Saturday with cool highs.
Colder Temperatures and Rain this Weekend
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans and Southeast Louisiana, the two roller coaster rides of rising and falling temperatures, and dry and wet conditions begin again this weekend. But first, today's forecast begins with mostly sunny and hazy skies. We are not as humid as the last couple of days. After this early morning's passing cold front. Cooler and drier air have been flowing from the massive storm tracking toward the northeastern states. Yet, despite the great distance Southeast Louisiana is being effected by very cold air in the wake of the storm. Our local temperatures have cooled down by 7-10° degrees from yesterday. Day and nighttime local temperatures will continue to cool to near/below seasonal average normal temperatures (New Orleans seasonal norm: 62°).
Louisiana Severe Weather Threat – Timing for Today’s Storms
The entire state of Louisiana from Venice to Shreveport and Tallulah to Lake Charles is a risk for strong to severe storms today. The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting the worst of today's strong storms to stay north of I-10. The SPC says cities and towns such as Alexandria, Fort Polk, Ruston, and Monroe are at a greater risk for severe storms than residents of Lafayette, New Iberia, and Morgan City might be facing today.
Wolf Rock Cave—Louisiana's Only Remaining Cave Is the Perfect Getaway
Wolf Rock Cave is the only known remaining cave in Louisiana and it's just a short drive away from Lafayette.
wbrz.com
New storm restoration charge coming to Entergy customers' bills
BATON ROUGE - We all knew we'd be paying for it eventually. The Louisiana Public Service Commission has approved more Entergy restoration costs. Entergy will be financing another $1.5 billion in storm costs using low-cost bonds. That's on top of the $3.6 billion already approved. The costs are related to restoring the grid after Hurricane Ida in 2021, a storm that brought historic wind and damage.
theadvocate.com
Why was Vermilionville renamed Lafayette? Curious Louisiana travels back 200 years to find out
The residents of Vermilionville were persistent. It didn't matter how many decades it would take, they would see to it that their town would be renamed Lafayette. So, how and why did the renaming of one of Louisiana's most popular food and music destinations come about? That's what Shreveport's James Marcotte wanted to know when he asked, "Why was Vermilionville renamed Lafayette?"
Is Louisiana Nearing CWD Crisis As More Deer Test Positive?
Years ago we might have thought that Louisiana was just one of God's chosen or we were too careful to ever allow Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD, to affect the huge whitetail herd that call the Bayou State home. Turns out we were neither. Well, I still hold the opinion...
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reports 5 additional CWD cases in Tensas Parish
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed that five additional suspected cases of chronic Wasting Disease in deer were discovered in Tensas Paris.
Louisiana Legend Le Feu Follet—Follow the Light and You Die
Cajuns of the past described the "Cajun Fairy" as balls of light or fire.
Louisiana Department of Agriculture: inflation, lingering avian flu continues to keep egg prices high
Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Strain says egg prices rose sharply over the holidays as demand increased. Since then, it has lowered slightly, but not by much.
Truck driver falls asleep at the wheel, closes down interstate for hours
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Interstate 10 eastbound at FM365 has reopened following an early Tuesday morning crash. A Mack truck tractor pulling two FedEx semi-tailors overturned on the highway at 7:25 a.m. Troopers believe the driver was traveling east on Interstate 10 when he fell asleep and hit a...
cenlanow.com
Louisiana governor sends support to California during State of Emergency
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Members of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) are headed to California to support, as they deal with heavy rain, flooding and landslides. Gov. John Bel Edwards has prioritized helping other states deal with emergency conditions, just as others...
lailluminator.com
Mass layoffs spark protests at federal call centers in La. and Miss.
Mass layoffs this week at the Maximus federal call centers in Louisiana and Mississippi prompted workers to protest at both locations Friday. The call center workers are calling for the immediate rehire of their laid-off colleagues or at least eight weeks of severance pay. Maximus is the nation’s largest federal...
iheart.com
This Is The Quirkiest Town In Louisiana
No one knows your city as well as the people who live there, who know all the hidden gems that make the town unique and stand apart from the rest. From the bustling culture of eclectic New York City to Austin's own motto of keeping it weird, America is home to some of the most interesting cities you can imagine.
cenlanow.com
Vaenait baby children’s robes recalled for burn hazard
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Vaenait baby brand children’s robes are being recalled for violating federal flammability standards. According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission the hooded polyester robe, with two front pockets and a belt determined on January 19, fails to meet flammability standards. The...
These Louisiana Cities Are More Dangerous Than Shreveport
All too often, social media becomes a breeding ground for nay-sayers, negative comments and bad news bears. And once again, those who would crow the loudest about how dangerous Shreveport is, with it's high crime rate, will probably ignore the real numbers regarding the implied dangers of living in Shreveport.
Possible explosive device found in St. Mary Parish
An unknown possible explosive device was found in St. Mary Parish Saturday morning, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office (SMPSO).
lafourchegazette.com
Louisiana Dread: The History of Larose
After graduating from Nicholls in 2013, I was still trying to figure out what I wanted to do in life. My mom, Deanna “Tootsie” Crosby, always told me to do whatever it is that I truly loved and enjoyed. That was when I quit my job working in a traditional field to pursue my passion in the film industry and never looked back. I enjoyed it, sure, but what I truly love is Bayou Lafourche and Louisiana as a whole.
