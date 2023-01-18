BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Brookland man could spend the next 10 to 40 years in prison after being arrested on suspicion of rape. According to the Brookland Police Department, Lazarus Darnell Robinson-McMiller was arrested after a child went to their teacher on Jan. 12 and reported they had been sexually assaulted multiple times and was able to recount the events in vivid detail.

