Kait 8
Investigators find gunman connected to Links homicide
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a “male lying in the roadway” in the 1100-block of Links Circle around 7:52 p.m. Saturday, Sept 10. When police arrived, they found 19-year-old Derrick Kentrail Leonard of Blytheville...
Kait 8
Man accused of pistol-whipping, robbing victim
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County judge found probable cause Friday to charge a Leachville man with aggravated robbery. In addition to the robbery charge, 23-year-old David Rojas, Jr., also faces charges of first-degree battery, possession of a firearm, theft of property, and terroristic threatening. Around 12:05 a.m. Monday,...
Arkansas man sentenced to 8 years for identity theft scheme
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Blytheville, Arkansas, man accused of identity theft and filing fraudulent credit applications will spend more than eight years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas announced. Palmer Stubblefield, 41, was sentenced Wednesday to 102 months in prison after being investigated for multiple fraudulent credit […]
KTLO
Blytheville man sentenced for identity, credit card theft
LITTLE ROCK — A Blytheville man’s pattern of identity theft and fraudulent credit applications will result in him spending more than eight years in federal prison. Forty-one-year-old Palmer Stubblefield, was sentenced Wednesday to 102 months in prison for stealing identifying information and using it to apply for more than $148,500 in fraudulently obtained credit.
Teenager accused in pastor’s shooting death moves to adult court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The teens charged in the murder of Memphis pastor Autura Eason-Williams were back in juvenile court Friday morning. This appearance was to make a final decision on whether they will be tried as adults. WREG was there for the hearing, and has more on what’s next in a case that’s shocked the […]
neareport.com
Report: Suspect stole $15,000 from Walmart cash registers for months
JONESBORO, Ark. – A felony theft investigation is underway in Jonesboro and the victim is Walmart. The report filed with the Jonesboro Police Department says between October 1, 2022 and January 18, 2023 at the Walmart on Harrisburg Road in Jonesboro, a suspect has been stealing money from cash registers.
Kait 8
Woman accused of stealing $15k from store
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say a woman stole $15,000 from a Jonesboro store’s registers. An employee with the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 3319 Harrisburg Rd., reported the alleged theft on Wednesday, Jan. 18. According to the initial incident report, the thefts had occurred since Oct. 1. The report did...
Woman, man accused of using dating site to kidnap, rob men
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman has been charged after police said she used a dating website to meet men, before she and a man kidnapped and robbed them. According to court documents, this happened two separate times. Court documents reveal Adrionna Dull, 22, first met a man on Dec. 18 after talking to him […]
Kait 8
Man accused of breaking into cars at tow lot
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man faces felony charges after police said employees at a Paragould tow yard caught him breaking into vehicles. According to the affidavit, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, workers saw 43-year-old Brandon Potter inside the fenced lot, throwing items over the fence. When police arrived, they...
actionnews5.com
Man sentenced 20 years for 2018 robbery, murder of man last seen leaving East Memphis gym
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused in the murder of Memphian Shaun Hamblen has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the 2018 shooting death. The Shelby County DA’s Office says Alfonzo Amos pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery. Police say 23-year-old Shaun Hamblen...
southarkansassun.com
Crittenden County Woman Sentenced to 126 Years for Shooting Death of 8-Year-Old Girl
A woman from Crittenden County has been found guilty and given a sentence for the shooting death of an eight-year-old girl in Marion, which occurred in 2022. Shanteria Nicole Montgomery, 25, was found guilty of first-degree murder, terroristic act, and tampering with physical evidence in a Crittenden County Circuit Court trial that lasted less than 90 minutes.
Judge, attorney explain why teens released after car thefts in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A handful of juveniles charged with auto thefts and evading arrest are now back on the streets. On Tuesday, eight teens, including three 13-year-olds, were arrested for stealing cars in Midtown. Memphis Police say it started at 8 a.m. Monday, when a Hyundai Tucson was stolen...
neareport.com
Shooting from early Tuesday now a murder investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. – Jonesboro authorities say a shooting investigation from Tuesday morning is now a murder investigation after the victim died Thursday morning. Officers were dispatched around 3:21 AM to Meadowbrook Drive, locating a male with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers worked to aid the victim until fire and EMTs arrived on scene, a release posted to social media said.
Kait 8
Police: Brookland man accused of raping minor
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Brookland man could spend the next 10 to 40 years in prison after being arrested on suspicion of rape. According to the Brookland Police Department, Lazarus Darnell Robinson-McMiller was arrested after a child went to their teacher on Jan. 12 and reported they had been sexually assaulted multiple times and was able to recount the events in vivid detail.
Kait 8
Blytheville police issue warrant for murder suspect
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Blytheville Police Department is investigating a Tuesday morning homicide on the 700 Block of Central. According to Chief Ross Thompson, 25-year-old Dandre Whitfield was shot and killed on Jan. 17. Following an investigation into the shooting, officers obtained an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Malik...
Pastor talks accountability after 5 officers fired
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, five Memphis Police officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols were fired. The 29-year-old man died in a hospital three days after his encounter with police. All of the officers who were fired are Black. One Memphis pastor, Earle Fisher, who is a Senior Pastor of Abyssinian Baptist Church, said he is not surprised. “This is […]
Popeye’s employees shaken after robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A morning shift at a Frayser Popeye’s turned violent for three employees. The incident left them with minor injuries, but it was a terrifying experience. WREG’s Ashley Paul spoke to one of the workers who says he just feels lucky to be alive. Surveillance footage showing the Sunday morning attack at this […]
Neighbor says she saw video of Tyre Nichols arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman told WREG she saw video footage of the confrontation between Tyre Nichols and MPD officers. The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, says she saw a video of the alleged attack taken by her concerned neighbor. “The whole scene was a little disturbing, all of these officers out here, lights […]
Kait 8
Fire chief convicted of third degree assault
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann Fire Chief Revis Kemper was seen getting into a physical altercation on his front lawn with his neighbors back in October. Kemper was charged Sunday, Oct. 23, for the incident with third-degree assault, and his wife was charged with third-degree battery, non-domestic. On Friday, Nov....
Kait 8
A family continues to wait for answers
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -The family of Marshall Price is still searching for answers to his death and held a protest outside the Greene County Detention Center in Paragould on Saturday. Marshall Price was incarcerated there and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in November 2022. Online records show he...
