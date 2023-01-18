Tulsa police searching for man accused of robbing bank

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is searching for a man accused of robbing a bank.

Last October, a man walked into a bank near E. 41st St. and S. Peoria Ave. and passed a robbery note to the teller, according to TPD.

TPD said the teller followed the note’s instructions and gave the suspect money. The suspect then ran to a nearby library and was picked up by a woman driving a dark colored sedan.

TPD later identified the suspect as 46-year-old Roderick Robinson.

A felony warrant for Robinson was issued on Nov. 11, 2022.

Police said Robinson has prior felony convictions for bomb threats. They also said Robinson is known to drastically change his appearance and has ties to Oklahoma City and Texas.

Anyone with information about Robinson is encouraged to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous when calling.

