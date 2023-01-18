Read full article on original website
Car owner speaks after vehicle involved in NC Auditor hit-and-run charge
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chris Valverde said his daughter didn’t believe it at first. “Some of her co-workers came in and said ‘hey, there’s a car on top of your car. She said, no there’s not. You’re joking with me’,” said Valverde. She was working in downtown Raleigh the night of Dec. 8. Valverde said […]
cbs17
McDonald’s employee shot in North Raleigh; co-workers helped victim to safety in cooler after shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An employee was helped to safety by co-workers after he was injured in a Friday night shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in Raleigh, officials said. On Friday at 7:45 p.m., police said they responded to a McDonald’s at 9698 Falls of Neuse Road in...
Burlington police looking for man accused of hitting someone with gun during robbery
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are looking for a man accused of hitting someone with a gun during a robbery on Friday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. Burlington officers responded to the 300 block of Ireland Street when they were told a male victim had been robbed and hit with a […]
cbs17
1 adult, 2 juveniles arrested in connection with Chapel Hill murder, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — One adult and two juveniles were arrested Friday in connection with a homicide that happened earlier this month. On Jan. 9 at 10:30 p.m., Chapel Hill police officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of South Estes Drive Extension. After arriving, they found 27-year-old K’son Lamoriquia Thorpe deceased with a gunshot wound.
1 person in custody in Durham in connection with fatal shooting
Durham police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Friday evening.
cbs17
Woman, child hurt after fiancé shoots at them 10 times while they tried to flee, Harnett County sheriff says
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and a child were hurt Wednesday night after the woman’s fiancé shot at them 10 times while they attempted to flee, according to Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats. At about 8:51 p.m., deputies said they were called to the Food...
cbs17
Triangle families ask for more to protect lives from Fentanyl
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Mitchico Duff described her daughter as kind and loving. Two years ago, Duff said she tragically lost her daughter, 22-year-old Machiko La’deja Duff, from fentanyl. “I don’t want another mom to feel the way I feel, this is a nightmare, this is torture…” said...
WXII 12
Ex-boyfriend kidnaps, assaults woman, deputies say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Durham man kidnapped a woman from a Greensboro home at gunpoint and assaulted her, deputies reported Thursday. On the afternoon of Jan. 13, deputies were called to Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road after reports of a suspicious person. Deputies located the caller, who said that he was...
abc45.com
Deputies: Durham Man Arrested for Kidnapping, Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A suspicious person was reported on Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road's 2500 block Friday afternoon. After arriving, the caller told Deputies that he was flagged down by an injured female. EMS also arrived not long after and began treating the patient. The female stated that she was...
Man shot in Raleigh, taken to hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. — A shooting occurred on Paula Street in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The call came in around 2:30. Authorities said a man was shot in the leg. The man was taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries. So far, no arrests have been made. It's unclear if...
cbs17
Raleigh police arrest man for murder almost 2 years later
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department made an arrest for a homicide that happened nearly two years ago on Wednesday. On Feb. 25, 2021, police responded to a shooting call in the 2100 block of Milburnie Road. After arriving, officers found Steve Alphonso Martin, 38, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Expert from George Floyd murder trial questions Raleigh police's use of Taser before suspect's death
RALEIGH, N.C. — The mother of a man who died while in custody of Raleigh police has questions about her son's death. Police say they used a Taser on 32-year-old Daryl Williams after he resisted arrest, running away from officers and into the woods. He was handcuffed, but later became unresponsive, according to police. Officers did provide life-saving measures and EMS was called. Williams was taken to the hospital, where he died.
cbs17
Durham police investigate deadly Friday night shooting; 1 suspect in custody
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place Friday night. Shortly before 6 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Morreene Road where they found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
cbs17
6 guns, LSD, mushrooms, $57K+ seized after 2 Durham County undercover operations, sheriff says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two separate undercover operations in Durham County resulted in several drugs and firearm seizures, along with two arrests. The operations were conducted by the Sheriff’s Anti-Crime and Narcotics Unit. In the first case, SAC/Narc investigators received tips from the public about suspicious behavior that...
cbs17
2 suspects rob, flee Henderson drug store, police say
HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two suspects robbed and fled a Henderson drug store Thursday morning, the Henderson Police Department said. On Thursday at 9:30 a.m., two subjects entered Mast Family Drug Store at 418 Dabney Drive. After entering the store, police said they showed a firearm and demanded prescription medication.
Drug dealer nabbed by K-9 unit at North Carolina traffic stop, deputies say
The incident began just before 2 p.m. Thursday when deputies stopped a black Dodge Charger near the intersection of Carson and Sante Fe drives in Fayetteville.
cbs17
Oxford felon gets 10 years in prison after shooting two people, leaving one to die: USDOJ
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — An Oxford man was sentenced Friday to a maximum of 10 years in prison for shooting two people and leaving one of them to die, according to Michael Easley, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. In addition to the sentence, William...
Mother identifies man who died in North Carolina police custody
On Wednesday, CBS 17 spoke with a mother who said it was her son, 32-year-old Darryl Williams, that died.
cbs17
Body found along road, death investigation underway, Granville County deputies say
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Granville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after deputies said a body was found along a road Thursday afternoon. At about 3 p.m., deputies said they were called to Cornwall Road in reference to a litter pick-up crew finding what appeared to be a human body.
WRAL
Shooting death of 24-year-old Fort Bragg soldier in Raeford linked to Harnett Co. shooting, suspect chase into Virginia
Hoke County deputies found Staff Sgt. Jimmy Lee Smith III unresponsive on Hammock Lane just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was 24 years old. Sources close to the investigation tell WRAL News the shooting is connected to Thursday's incident out of Virginia where a Harnett County man was arrested after his fiancee told authorities he shot at her and her child on Wednesday night in Spring Lake. All three adults involved are soldiers at Fort Bragg. In that shooting, Brandon A. Amos-Dixon was charged with one felony count of being a fugitive from justice, one felony count of assault on a police officer, one felony count of eluding police, and one count of reckless driving.
