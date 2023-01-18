ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

1 adult, 2 juveniles arrested in connection with Chapel Hill murder, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — One adult and two juveniles were arrested Friday in connection with a homicide that happened earlier this month. On Jan. 9 at 10:30 p.m., Chapel Hill police officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of South Estes Drive Extension. After arriving, they found 27-year-old K’son Lamoriquia Thorpe deceased with a gunshot wound.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Triangle families ask for more to protect lives from Fentanyl

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Mitchico Duff described her daughter as kind and loving. Two years ago, Duff said she tragically lost her daughter, 22-year-old Machiko La’deja Duff, from fentanyl. “I don’t want another mom to feel the way I feel, this is a nightmare, this is torture…” said...
RALEIGH, NC
WXII 12

Ex-boyfriend kidnaps, assaults woman, deputies say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Durham man kidnapped a woman from a Greensboro home at gunpoint and assaulted her, deputies reported Thursday. On the afternoon of Jan. 13, deputies were called to Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road after reports of a suspicious person. Deputies located the caller, who said that he was...
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Deputies: Durham Man Arrested for Kidnapping, Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A suspicious person was reported on Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road's 2500 block Friday afternoon. After arriving, the caller told Deputies that he was flagged down by an injured female. EMS also arrived not long after and began treating the patient. The female stated that she was...
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Man shot in Raleigh, taken to hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. — A shooting occurred on Paula Street in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The call came in around 2:30. Authorities said a man was shot in the leg. The man was taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries. So far, no arrests have been made. It's unclear if...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh police arrest man for murder almost 2 years later

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department made an arrest for a homicide that happened nearly two years ago on Wednesday. On Feb. 25, 2021, police responded to a shooting call in the 2100 block of Milburnie Road. After arriving, officers found Steve Alphonso Martin, 38, suffering from a gunshot wound.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Expert from George Floyd murder trial questions Raleigh police's use of Taser before suspect's death

RALEIGH, N.C. — The mother of a man who died while in custody of Raleigh police has questions about her son's death. Police say they used a Taser on 32-year-old Daryl Williams after he resisted arrest, running away from officers and into the woods. He was handcuffed, but later became unresponsive, according to police. Officers did provide life-saving measures and EMS was called. Williams was taken to the hospital, where he died.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

2 suspects rob, flee Henderson drug store, police say

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two suspects robbed and fled a Henderson drug store Thursday morning, the Henderson Police Department said. On Thursday at 9:30 a.m., two subjects entered Mast Family Drug Store at 418 Dabney Drive. After entering the store, police said they showed a firearm and demanded prescription medication.
HENDERSON, NC
WRAL

Shooting death of 24-year-old Fort Bragg soldier in Raeford linked to Harnett Co. shooting, suspect chase into Virginia

Hoke County deputies found Staff Sgt. Jimmy Lee Smith III unresponsive on Hammock Lane just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was 24 years old. Sources close to the investigation tell WRAL News the shooting is connected to Thursday's incident out of Virginia where a Harnett County man was arrested after his fiancee told authorities he shot at her and her child on Wednesday night in Spring Lake. All three adults involved are soldiers at Fort Bragg. In that shooting, Brandon A. Amos-Dixon was charged with one felony count of being a fugitive from justice, one felony count of assault on a police officer, one felony count of eluding police, and one count of reckless driving.
RAEFORD, NC

