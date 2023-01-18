RALEIGH, N.C. — The mother of a man who died while in custody of Raleigh police has questions about her son's death. Police say they used a Taser on 32-year-old Daryl Williams after he resisted arrest, running away from officers and into the woods. He was handcuffed, but later became unresponsive, according to police. Officers did provide life-saving measures and EMS was called. Williams was taken to the hospital, where he died.

