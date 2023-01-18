(The Center Square) – With one ruling against Illinois’ gun ban on the books, more action in the courts is expected in the days and weeks ahead. Attorney Thomas DeVore on Friday celebrated a temporary restraining order from an Effingham County court against the state enforcing the gun ban on his 860-plus clients. “The judge found likelihood of success on the merits of all issues, including the three readings rule,”...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO