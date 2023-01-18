Read full article on original website
Steve Detlof
3d ago
pritzker does not want responsible legal gun owners getting the upper hand armed burglars or carjackers self-defense not equitable
Reply
15
Matthew McArthur
3d ago
I seem to have found two such people who support the gun ban..nobody else..Pritzker is a typical Chicagoan thinking that Chicago is the whole of illinois.
Reply
7
Frank Zanazaro
3d ago
I would love to see Pritzker go to jail. Illinois has put Governors in prison for less crimes. This was a VERY blanton act. He even stated that he expected this to go to trial before and during his signing of the bill. This is akin to someone stating that they are going to rob the store at 2pm on Friday, and then they do it, even though know EXACTLY what will happen next.
Reply
7
Related
More court action expected after temporary restraining order issued against Illinois gun ban
(The Center Square) – With one ruling against Illinois’ gun ban on the books, more action in the courts is expected in the days and weeks ahead. Attorney Thomas DeVore on Friday celebrated a temporary restraining order from an Effingham County court against the state enforcing the gun ban on his 860-plus clients. “The judge found likelihood of success on the merits of all issues, including the three readings rule,”...
KFVS12
Search continues for escaped Missouri inmates
The Jackson man arrested in connection with an investigation into stolen vehicles from a dealer in Cape Girardeau County will be in court next week. Has inflation peaked? Plus, news on retail sales, annual report on labor union | Money Talks 1/20/23. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A look at...
Illinois state court allows limited pause on state's gun ban backed by Pritzker
An Illinois judge on Friday granted a temporary restraining order barring the enforcement of a new Illinois gun control law against roughly 800 plaintiffs.
KFVS12
St. Francois County Sheriff addresses five escaped inmates
The Jackson man arrested in connection with an investigation into stolen vehicles from a dealer in Cape Girardeau County will be in court next week. Has inflation peaked? Plus, news on retail sales, annual report on labor union | Money Talks 1/20/23. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A look at...
advantagenews.com
Gun store owners lock up guns until court hearing
Absent a court order restricting the state of Illinois from enforcing the state’s new gun ban, Illinsoians wanting to exercise their Second Amendment rights are facing a new landscape. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazines when he signed the law last...
KFVS12
Day 3 of manhunt for St. Francois escaped inmates
The Jackson man arrested in connection with an investigation into stolen vehicles from a dealer in Cape Girardeau County will be in court next week. Has inflation peaked? Plus, news on retail sales, annual report on labor union | Money Talks 1/20/23. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A look at...
BREAKING: Judge blocks Illinois' gun ban for more than 860 who sued
(The Center Square) – Enforcement of Illinois’ gun ban has been temporarily suspended for the 860-plus individuals who sued the state. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the gun and magazine ban into law last week. Tuesday, attorney Thomas DeVore sued in Effingham County state court, arguing the ban is unconstitutional. During an emergency hearing Wednesday, DeVore argued, among other things, that the law violates equal protections by exempting law enforcement officers from the new ban.
police1.com
Ill. sheriff under fire for taking stance against enforcing state's firearms ban
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — Some DuPage County Board members, local members of the General Assembly, area Democratic members of Congress and residents are speaking out against DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick's statement that he will not enforce the state's new assault weapons ban. Mendrick was unable to be reached...
arizonasuntimes.com
Blue State Sued for Allegedly Keeping Kids Locked Up for Months After They Were Supposed to Be Released
The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was sued Thursday for allegedly incarcerating large numbers of children in its guardianship despite court orders to release them, a problem dating back decades. Children as young as 11 were all placed in juvenile jails after coming into contact with the...
Illinois quick hits: DCFS faces another lawsuit; substance ID'd that sickened prison staff
DCFS faces another lawsuit Illinois’ child welfare agency faces another lawsuit. The Chicago Tribune reports a federal case filed Thursday alleges the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has for years been wrongly confining youth in juvenile detention facilities despite judges’ orders for their release. The department has previously been held in contempt of...
Illinois ‘assault weapons’ ban ruling expected Friday
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois judge is expected to make a ruling Friday on whether or not to place a temporary halt on the state’s gun ban. Three separate lawsuits have been filed against the ban, which went into effect on January 1st, 2023 and outlawed the sale of 170 weapons. The new […]
MyStateline.com
Illinois judge grants restraining order against 'assault weapons' ban to 860 who sued
An Illinois judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday on the state’s gun ban. Illinois judge grants restraining order against ‘assault …. An Illinois judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday on the state’s gun ban. Illinois figure skaters coming to Loves Park for …. Figure skaters...
Illinois Sheriffs' Association criticizes law that alters care for criminals unfit to stand trial
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a measure that would change guidelines for how defendants who are unfit to stand trial are placed in proper care. The measure, however, is being criticized by the Illinois Sheriffs' Association. House Bill 240, now law, removes the 20-day requirement...
Central Illinois Proud
Judge issues restraining order for assault weapons ban
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WMBD) — Effingham County Judge Joshua Morrison issued a temporary restraining order against the assault weapon ban Friday. According to the restraining order, the 866 plaintiffs do not have to abide by the assault weapons ban. View the order here:. Gov. JB Pritzker has already released a...
Lawsuit: Illinois agency wrongfully imprisoned children
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Department of Children and Family Services wrongfully incarcerated hundreds of children in juvenile detention after a court ordered them to be released to their guardian, according to a class action lawsuit filed Thursday by Cook County’s public guardian. These children have missed holidays, birthdays...
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol: Speeder arrested with BAC at 5x over the legal limit
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 21 year old who was trying to go home after a party found herself in jail instead. Iowa State Patrol took to social media to tell people about one of their latest arrests. The post did not say when the traffic stop happened,...
Macomb County bank robbery suspect accused in police chase in Indiana, Illinois
Police said the driver of the Ford F-150, believed to be Edwards, fled the scene of the carjacking and lead police on a chase that eventually ended in Illinois. The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed into a field.
Effingham Radio
IL Freedom Caucus: TRO on Gun Control Legislation Illustrates Constitutional Problems with the New Law
The Illinois Freedom Caucus today is issuing the following statement on Fourth District Circuit Court Judge Joshua Morrison’s ruling approving a Temporary Restraining Order for the plaintiffs challenging Illinois new weapons ban and gun registry law. “Today is a significant victory for the rights of free and honest citizens....
Lawsuits, sheriffs add to confusion around Illinois assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman is getting emails from concerned gun owners. “I want people of Champaign County to know, I will follow the law,” Heuerman said. “But I’m not going to violate constitutional rights either.” Heuerman is not on the long list of sheriffs who say they believe the assault […]
Comments / 21