Queen Creek, AZ

Jennifer Alexander
3d ago

I'm sorry.... $2500.00?????? wth is that? she could get out now theoretically! that's such an unbelievably low bond! maybe a new judge she hear her case because this isn't a slap on the hand offense

Michelle Johnson
3d ago

nor should she have a bail.. any type of crime against a child is unacceptable 😤

Ana Stefani
3d ago

This type of person should not even have a child .

KTAR News

Phoenix police arrest 2 New Year’s Day murder suspects

PHOENIX –Two men accused in the murder of a 19-year-old man on New Year’s Day were arrested on Thursday, Phoenix police said. Gary Green, 35, and Randale Thomas, 30, were booked into the Maricopa County Jail on first-degree murder and other felony charges in connection with the shooting death of Leon Greer and a non-life-threatening gunshot wound of another man, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dies after hit-and-run in Phoenix; police looking for suspect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say a woman has died after being hit by a car early Thursday morning. On Jan. 19, Phoenix police responded to the call of a woman that was hit by a vehicle near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Officers arrived and found 38-year-old Norma Nichols with injuries from the crash. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died from her injuries two days later. According to Phoenix police Nichols was not in a crosswalk and attempted to walk across Bethany Home Road when she was hit by a car driving eastbound. The car left the scene after the collision.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Victim dead, shooting suspect at large following Scottsdale shooting, police say

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A person is dead and the suspect responsible for their death is at large, says the Scottsdale Police Department Saturday night. Just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 21, officers responded to reports of a shooting in a residential area near Scottsdale and McDowell roads and that's where a victim was found. They were taken to the hospital and were pronounced dead, says Scottsdale Police Sgt. Kevin Quon during a press conference.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

Police: Fight in south Phoenix ends with man shot

PHOENIX — A fight between "several people" in south Phoenix ended in gunfire with one man in the hospital early Sunday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers were called to the area of 7th Street and Alta Vista Road around 2:15 a.m. and found the victim, a currently unidentified man, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

1 dead after shooting in Scottsdale, police looking for suspect

The Barrett-Jackson car auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale offers a sea of hot wheels for car lovers to admire until Sunday, Jan. 29. The Arizona Game and Fish gave Bartalos the go-ahead to release Mama into the Sun City Festival Neighborhood. He says they plan to reunite her with her family.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead, man in custody after shooting in Chandler neighborhood

CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man is in custody and a woman is dead after a shooting in a Chandler neighborhood Friday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., police and fire crews were called to a home on West Fairview Street near Arizona Avenue, north of Pecos Road, after neighbors said they heard gunshots. Nearby schools were locked down, and residents were asked to stay home. Officers arrived and found a woman shot. She was taken to the hospital, where she died. Her name hasn’t been released.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Casa Grande high school student arrested for having a gun, ammo on campus

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Casa Grande Union High School senior has been arrested for allegedly carrying a gun on campus. According to Casa Grande police, school administrators were notified that 18-year-old Kyren Lee Antone had a handgun in his backpack. Faculty and security then took the teen into custody before seizing his bag. Officers were contacted, and police ultimately found a Glock handgun with an extended magazine and several rounds of ammunition.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
KTAR.com

Man convicted of killing wife in Phoenix sentenced to 32 years in prison

PHOENIX — An Arizona man convicted of murdering his estranged wife in 2018 was sentenced to 32 years in prison by a Maricopa County judge. Derek V. Minor received 25 years in prison in the Arizona Department of Corrections for second-degree murder and seven years for theft of means of transportation in Maricopa County Superior Court.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arrest made in apparent road rage shooting in Glendale

PHOENIX – A suspect in an apparent road rage shooting in Glendale last week was arrested Wednesday, authorities said. Rodolfo Sanchez, 22, was booked into jail on multiple counts, including aggravated assault, endangerment and prohibited weapons possession. Sanchez can’t legally possess a firearm because he has prior felony convictions...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Casa Grande student allegedly caught with firearm at school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An 18-year-old Casa Grande Union High School student has been arrested after he allegedly brought a gun to campus. Kyren Lee Antone was arrested by Casa Grande police after administration was told that he had hidden a gun in his backpack. Officers confiscated the...
CASA GRANDE, AZ

