Read full article on original website
Jennifer Alexander
3d ago
I'm sorry.... $2500.00?????? wth is that? she could get out now theoretically! that's such an unbelievably low bond! maybe a new judge she hear her case because this isn't a slap on the hand offense
Reply
7
Michelle Johnson
3d ago
nor should she have a bail.. any type of crime against a child is unacceptable 😤
Reply
8
Ana Stefani
3d ago
This type of person should not even have a child .
Reply
16
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mesa Arizona Police Department says they "do not need perfection" if you want to become a copBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
Mesa, Arizona Police will pay $1,750 cash bonus if you complete their training program - plus moreBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
A Great Place to Visit: the Riparian Preserve in GilbertSuzy Jacobson CherryGilbert, AZ
Popular California Sandwich Restaurant Has Opened in TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
A guide to planning a girls' weekend in Scottsdale, ArizonaGenni FranklinScottsdale, AZ
Related
Phoenix police arrest 2 New Year’s Day murder suspects
PHOENIX –Two men accused in the murder of a 19-year-old man on New Year’s Day were arrested on Thursday, Phoenix police said. Gary Green, 35, and Randale Thomas, 30, were booked into the Maricopa County Jail on first-degree murder and other felony charges in connection with the shooting death of Leon Greer and a non-life-threatening gunshot wound of another man, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Woman dies after hit-and-run in Phoenix; police looking for suspect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say a woman has died after being hit by a car early Thursday morning. On Jan. 19, Phoenix police responded to the call of a woman that was hit by a vehicle near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Officers arrived and found 38-year-old Norma Nichols with injuries from the crash. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died from her injuries two days later. According to Phoenix police Nichols was not in a crosswalk and attempted to walk across Bethany Home Road when she was hit by a car driving eastbound. The car left the scene after the collision.
AZFamily
Deputies seize 160+ fentanyl pills at Maricopa Co. jail facility in one week; crackdown continues
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says earlier this week it found several newly booked inmates attempting to smuggle fentanyl pills by concealing them in their bodies. In the first incident at the ITR (Intake, Transfer and Release) facility, the sheriff’s office says an inmate was...
Phoenix police seeking help identifying suspect in west Phoenix crime spree
Phoenix police are asking the public for help in identifying an unknown suspect who is allegedly linked to an armed robbery as well as an aggravated assault.
PD: Teen arrested, allegedly found with gun in backpack at Casa Grande Union HS
A student has been arrested after being found with a loaded gun in a backpack at Casa Grande Union High School.
fox10phoenix.com
Teen girl dies after Coolidge drive-by shooting, killer on the loose
COOLDIGE, Ariz. - A shooter is still on the loose after a 14-year-old girl was killed during a drive-by shooting in Coolidge. Police say the teen was shot in the head just after midnight on Jan. 19. The shooting happened outside a home near Coolidge Avenue and Main Street. First...
fox10phoenix.com
Victim dead, shooting suspect at large following Scottsdale shooting, police say
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A person is dead and the suspect responsible for their death is at large, says the Scottsdale Police Department Saturday night. Just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 21, officers responded to reports of a shooting in a residential area near Scottsdale and McDowell roads and that's where a victim was found. They were taken to the hospital and were pronounced dead, says Scottsdale Police Sgt. Kevin Quon during a press conference.
fox10phoenix.com
Glendale Police make bizarre DUI arrest and massive drug bust
According to officials, the suspected driver was driving for miles without tires when the arrest was made. Officers also made a shocking discovery in the driver's car.
Police: Fight in south Phoenix ends with man shot
PHOENIX — A fight between "several people" in south Phoenix ended in gunfire with one man in the hospital early Sunday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers were called to the area of 7th Street and Alta Vista Road around 2:15 a.m. and found the victim, a currently unidentified man, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
AZFamily
1 dead after shooting in Scottsdale, police looking for suspect
The Barrett-Jackson car auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale offers a sea of hot wheels for car lovers to admire until Sunday, Jan. 29. The Arizona Game and Fish gave Bartalos the go-ahead to release Mama into the Sun City Festival Neighborhood. He says they plan to reunite her with her family.
fox10phoenix.com
Child fighting for their life, teen badly hurt in I-10 crash in Phoenix
A child and teen were badly injured in a crash on I-10 and 43rd Avenue Saturday night, authorities say on Jan. 21. There's no word on what caused the crash.
AZFamily
Woman dead, man in custody after shooting in Chandler neighborhood
CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man is in custody and a woman is dead after a shooting in a Chandler neighborhood Friday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., police and fire crews were called to a home on West Fairview Street near Arizona Avenue, north of Pecos Road, after neighbors said they heard gunshots. Nearby schools were locked down, and residents were asked to stay home. Officers arrived and found a woman shot. She was taken to the hospital, where she died. Her name hasn’t been released.
AZFamily
Casa Grande high school student arrested for having a gun, ammo on campus
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Casa Grande Union High School senior has been arrested for allegedly carrying a gun on campus. According to Casa Grande police, school administrators were notified that 18-year-old Kyren Lee Antone had a handgun in his backpack. Faculty and security then took the teen into custody before seizing his bag. Officers were contacted, and police ultimately found a Glock handgun with an extended magazine and several rounds of ammunition.
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly shooting leaves Coolidge family in shock
The drive-by shooting took the life of a 14-year-old girl as she was sleeping, and the death has left the teen's family shocked and speechless. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
2 suspects arrested after 19-year-old is found shot outside Waffle House
PHOENIX — Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in the death of a 19-year-old man who was found wounded outside of a Valley Waffle House restaurant earlier this month. Leon Greer sustained a fatal gunshot wound to his head on New Year's Day after he...
KTAR.com
Man convicted of killing wife in Phoenix sentenced to 32 years in prison
PHOENIX — An Arizona man convicted of murdering his estranged wife in 2018 was sentenced to 32 years in prison by a Maricopa County judge. Derek V. Minor received 25 years in prison in the Arizona Department of Corrections for second-degree murder and seven years for theft of means of transportation in Maricopa County Superior Court.
KTAR.com
Arrest made in apparent road rage shooting in Glendale
PHOENIX – A suspect in an apparent road rage shooting in Glendale last week was arrested Wednesday, authorities said. Rodolfo Sanchez, 22, was booked into jail on multiple counts, including aggravated assault, endangerment and prohibited weapons possession. Sanchez can’t legally possess a firearm because he has prior felony convictions...
KOLD-TV
Casa Grande student allegedly caught with firearm at school
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An 18-year-old Casa Grande Union High School student has been arrested after he allegedly brought a gun to campus. Kyren Lee Antone was arrested by Casa Grande police after administration was told that he had hidden a gun in his backpack. Officers confiscated the...
AZFamily
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by Goodyear police after chase in Laveen
LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An armed robbery suspect is dead after leading Goodyear police on a chase in Laveen on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened near 75th and Southern avenues just before 3 p.m. Goodyear police say they were trying to arrest a man wanted for...
Gas station clerk shoots would-be robber, saves customer
A clerk working at gas station managed to turn the tables on an armed robber, putting the thief in a hospital and potentially saving a customer’s life
Comments / 14