At least three members of the Henrico School Board intend to seek re-election to new four-year terms later this year, but one will not. Current chairperson Kristi Kinsella (Brookland District) and vice chair Alicia Atkins (Varina District) will seek second terms in the November general election, as will immediate past chair Marcie Shea (Tuckahoe District). All three confirmed their decisions to the Citizen recently. Kinsella, Atkins and Shea each joined the board in 2020, following election in 2019 to seats that had been vacated by incumbents.

HENRICO COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO