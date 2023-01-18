Read full article on original website
NBC12
Henrico police now accept applications for citizen’s police academy
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico police are now accepting applications for the citizens and senior citizen police academy. Candidates will have the opportunity to explore specialized tactical units and learn different police practices such as processing a crime scene and making critical decisions using force simulation. Candidates will also get to experience the fast-paced environment of the emergency 911 center and take advantage of ride-along opportunities with officers.
Goochland Schools announces Teacher of the Year 2023
Goochland County Public Schools leaders -- including Superintendent Jeremy Raley and Goochland High School Principal Michael Wright -- announced the district's 2023 Teacher of the year.
WSET
Henry Co. Sheriff travels to Richmond for Sheriff's Association's Day on Capitol Hill
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff and Sheriffs from across the Commonwealth traveled to Richmond this past week for the Virginia Sheriff's Association's Day on Capitol Hill. Sheriff Lane Perry is one of 20 sheriffs across Virginia that serves on the Association's Legislative Committee. As a member...
NBC12
Virginia State University offering funding for employees to buy a home
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia State University has introduced a new program for employees to help provide the funds to put towards a home. The VSU “Home Assistance Payment Initiative,” or VSU-HAPI, is designed to attract and retain employees and improve local communities’ economies. The initiative gives eligible...
Petersburg student hospitalized after fights, local schools look at safety, security measures
Multiple Central Virginia school divisions are addressing safety concerns as students have started fights and brought weapons onto school grounds.
‘A terrific and dedicated servant’: Chesterfield Police K-9, ‘Kona,’ unexpectedly dies
The 10-year-old female malinois, Kona, unexpectedly died on the morning of Friday, Jan. 20. Kona served Chesterfield County for eight and a half years.
Henrico middle school student in custody after bringing gun to school
A Glen Allen middle school student is in custody after a weapon was found in his backpack on Friday morning.
CDC Map: Much of Metro Richmond shifts to medium; masks urged for 16 localities
Masking is now recommended for 16 localities in the Commonwealth, including six parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Improvements coming for dangerous Semmes Avenue in Richmond
City leaders say improvements are on the way for a Richmond Street with a history of traffic accidents. Residents that are familiar with Semmes Avenue -- frequenting the road and living nearby -- have wanted traffic changes for years.
Petersburg middle school, high school put under controlled movement
A Petersburg middle school and high school were both put under controlled movement only a few hours apart on Wednesday.
NBC12
City of Richmond releases new website making it easier to locate towed cars
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Have you ever gotten your vehicle towed but didn’t know where it went? The city of Richmond has a new website to help. It lets you check online to see where your car has been towed. The new website has a list of all of the...
WRIC TV
Richmond nurse says the healthcare system is ‘broken’ due to staffing shortages
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One local nurse is speaking out against staffing conditions in hospitals that are impacting patient care. Elisabeth Taurino, a registered nurse and acute care nurse practitioner, says she has always wanted to help people and became a nurse to share that passion with others. “My...
Local nonprofits react to Amazon cancelling charity program
Amazon Smile became the latest victim of the company's cost-cutting measures. Upon a budget review, Amazon opted to shut down the charity program, a decision that will impact many Richmond-based non-profits enrolled in the program.
Virginia man plans to save for his children’s college with $1 million lottery winnings
“I was in disbelief!” he told Virginia Lottery officials. “I asked my wife to check. She was just floored!”
NBC12
Police investigating possible abduction at Chesterfield Towne Center
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are working to find out if a man is alright after a potential abduction Saturday. Officers got a call about a suspicious incident at Chesterfield Towne Center. A witness told them three people got into a fight, before two people allegedly forced the third person into the back seat of an SUV.
Crime Insider: 7th-grader had loaded gun at West End middle school
"All students and staff are safe. Administrators and police worked together to move the student to a safe location and recover the weapon."
3 Henrico School Board members say they’ll seek re-election
At least three members of the Henrico School Board intend to seek re-election to new four-year terms later this year, but one will not. Current chairperson Kristi Kinsella (Brookland District) and vice chair Alicia Atkins (Varina District) will seek second terms in the November general election, as will immediate past chair Marcie Shea (Tuckahoe District). All three confirmed their decisions to the Citizen recently. Kinsella, Atkins and Shea each joined the board in 2020, following election in 2019 to seats that had been vacated by incumbents.
Richmond VA medical center renamed to remove Confederate commemoration
The VA announced Thursday morning it has renamed the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center to the Richmond VA Medical Center. The renaming is a part of the Department of Defense's efforts to remove and rename symbols commemorating Confederate figures.
Brick Road Coffee Co. to open in repurposed train cars
Brick Road Coffee Co. plans to open in early February in the West End of Henrico County inside property formerly occupied by Northstar Academy.
Brook Road DMV closing for relocation this spring
The Brook Road Virginia DMV service center in northern Henrico will close and move to a new location in Ashland sometime this spring, a DMV official confirmed earlier this month to the Citizen. The new location, at 251 North Washington Highway (just a few blocks from Randolph Macon College), is...
