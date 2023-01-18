ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

NBC12

Henrico police now accept applications for citizen’s police academy

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico police are now accepting applications for the citizens and senior citizen police academy. Candidates will have the opportunity to explore specialized tactical units and learn different police practices such as processing a crime scene and making critical decisions using force simulation. Candidates will also get to experience the fast-paced environment of the emergency 911 center and take advantage of ride-along opportunities with officers.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Virginia State University offering funding for employees to buy a home

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia State University has introduced a new program for employees to help provide the funds to put towards a home. The VSU “Home Assistance Payment Initiative,” or VSU-HAPI, is designed to attract and retain employees and improve local communities’ economies. The initiative gives eligible...
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Police investigating possible abduction at Chesterfield Towne Center

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are working to find out if a man is alright after a potential abduction Saturday. Officers got a call about a suspicious incident at Chesterfield Towne Center. A witness told them three people got into a fight, before two people allegedly forced the third person into the back seat of an SUV.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Henrico Citizen

3 Henrico School Board members say they’ll seek re-election

At least three members of the Henrico School Board intend to seek re-election to new four-year terms later this year, but one will not. Current chairperson Kristi Kinsella (Brookland District) and vice chair Alicia Atkins (Varina District) will seek second terms in the November general election, as will immediate past chair Marcie Shea (Tuckahoe District). All three confirmed their decisions to the Citizen recently. Kinsella, Atkins and Shea each joined the board in 2020, following election in 2019 to seats that had been vacated by incumbents.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Brook Road DMV closing for relocation this spring

The Brook Road Virginia DMV service center in northern Henrico will close and move to a new location in Ashland sometime this spring, a DMV official confirmed earlier this month to the Citizen. The new location, at 251 North Washington Highway (just a few blocks from Randolph Macon College), is...
ASHLAND, VA

