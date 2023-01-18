ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tourcounsel.com

The Streets at Southpoint | Shopping mall in North Carolina

The Streets at Southpoint Mall is one of the Triangle area's shopping and entertainment complexes. This large, contemporary-design shopping center features more than 140 shops and restaurants. Outside you can also shop and eat something delicious in the pedestrian "Main Street". After you've done your shopping, head over to the...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Large motorcycle ride along US 1 draws hundreds of riders

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A large group of motorcycle riders headed north along US 1 in Wake County on Saturday afternoon, catching the attention of drivers and onlookers. A State Highway Patrol helicopter flew overhead and law enforcement agencies cleared off several intersections and stoplights along the route, which looked to include hundreds of riders on US 1 and US 401.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

NC names Moore County Airport among top 15

The most recent annual economic impact for the Moore County Airport has increased to over $107 million, placing the airport in the top 15 of the General Aviation Airports in North Carolina. This data was recently published by the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation and followed the...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

After 56 Years The Urban Loop Officially Opens Monday, Jan. 23

The official grand opening of the Urban Loop is Monday, Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. And if you would like to be one of the first to take a 39-mile trip around Greensboro on the entire Urban Loop, the last section between North Elm Street and US 29 is supposed to open to the public about noon on Monday, Jan. 23.
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

County OKs multi-state co. to take over private landfill franchise

Details on potential expansion yet to be negotiated. Alamance County’s board of commissioners has decided – in principle – to let an out-of-town company take over a local firm’s franchise to operate a landfill for construction and demolition debris near the unincorporated community of Snow Camp.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Foodie News: Merritt's Store food truck spotted in Chapel Hill

RALEIGH, N.C. — The 30th Annual Triangle Food & Wine Experience to benefit the Frankie Lemmon School & Developmental Center is Feb. 2-4. The three-day foodie-foray will feature lavish dinners and tastings and a grand auction. Each experience will spotlight local and visiting chefs like Ricky Moore, Ashley Christensen, Cheetie Kumar, Caroline Morrison, Sunny Gerhart, Steven Devereaux Greene, Oscar Diaz, Jake Wood, Matt Kelly and many more! Get details on all the events over those three days and tickets here. Tickets sales close on Jan. 25, so don’t delay!
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes on Interstate 85 South were closed following a crash in Guilford County on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 113, near Exit 113 for NC 62/Liberty Road. The closure began at 7:10 p.m. and cleared at 8:25 p.m. […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WRAL

No timeline for public water at two Cumberland County schools

Ron Ross often picks up his grandson Anthony from Alderman Road Elementary where students have been avoiding water fountains for years. "I'm scared," Ross' grandson Anthony Tatro said about the school's water. "It has chemicals and we cannot drink it." The fifth grader, along with more than 600 classmates, have...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Youngkin halts talks on Ford EV battery plant near Virginia-North Carolina border over concerns of China’s influence

DANVILLE, VA. (WGHP) – Ford’s planned electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility, similar to the one Toyota is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, might have provided even more jobs to the northern reaches of the Piedmont Triad if not for an apparent intervention by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The Richmond Times-Dispatch and Danville Register & Bee […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WRAL

Cumberland County schools still using bottled water

Students at Gray's Creek Elementary and Alderman Road Elementary schools in Cumberland County have been drinking bottled water for three years due to safety concerns after thousands of wells in the area were tainted with "forever chemicals" from a Chemours plant. Students at Gray's Creek Elementary and Alderman Road Elementary...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC

