The Streets at Southpoint | Shopping mall in North Carolina
The Streets at Southpoint Mall is one of the Triangle area's shopping and entertainment complexes. This large, contemporary-design shopping center features more than 140 shops and restaurants. Outside you can also shop and eat something delicious in the pedestrian "Main Street". After you've done your shopping, head over to the...
WRAL
US-1 flooded with motorcycles; witness describes around 2,000 bikers gathering for large ride
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of motorcycle riders headed north along US-1 in Wake County on Saturday afternoon, catching the attention of drivers and onlookers. WRAL News does not know the motive for the ride; however, the word 'Pagan' could be seen on the clothing of several bikers. The...
Large motorcycle ride along US 1 draws hundreds of riders
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A large group of motorcycle riders headed north along US 1 in Wake County on Saturday afternoon, catching the attention of drivers and onlookers. A State Highway Patrol helicopter flew overhead and law enforcement agencies cleared off several intersections and stoplights along the route, which looked to include hundreds of riders on US 1 and US 401.
sandhillssentinel.com
NC names Moore County Airport among top 15
The most recent annual economic impact for the Moore County Airport has increased to over $107 million, placing the airport in the top 15 of the General Aviation Airports in North Carolina. This data was recently published by the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation and followed the...
5 On Your Side digs into squatters rights after neighbors' complaint
WILLOW SPRINGS, N.C. — People in a Wake County neighborhood tell 5 On Your Side squatters have taken over a foreclosed home on their street, damaging the property and making neighbors uneasy. After a viewer tipped WRAL News off to what was happening, the 5 On Your Side team...
rhinotimes.com
After 56 Years The Urban Loop Officially Opens Monday, Jan. 23
The official grand opening of the Urban Loop is Monday, Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. And if you would like to be one of the first to take a 39-mile trip around Greensboro on the entire Urban Loop, the last section between North Elm Street and US 29 is supposed to open to the public about noon on Monday, Jan. 23.
cbs17
Cary felon gets 15 years for shooting at Wake Co. public safety center, carjacking in 2020
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) –– A Cary man was sentenced Friday to more than 15 years in prison for an armed carjacking and for shooting at the Wake County Public Safety Center, federal prosecutors say. Willie Lee Hayes Jr., 51, pleaded guilty to the charges stemming from the...
Substation attacks cause North Carolina energy companies, lawmakers to take action
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — On Thursday morning, EnergyUnited will replace a transformer that was damaged by gunfire in Randolph County on Tuesday. None of the 1,500 customers the substation serves lost power because crews were able to transfer the load to another substation nearby. The FBI is working with law enforcement in Randolph and […]
alamancenews.com
County OKs multi-state co. to take over private landfill franchise
Details on potential expansion yet to be negotiated. Alamance County’s board of commissioners has decided – in principle – to let an out-of-town company take over a local firm’s franchise to operate a landfill for construction and demolition debris near the unincorporated community of Snow Camp.
WRAL
Foodie News: Merritt's Store food truck spotted in Chapel Hill
RALEIGH, N.C. — The 30th Annual Triangle Food & Wine Experience to benefit the Frankie Lemmon School & Developmental Center is Feb. 2-4. The three-day foodie-foray will feature lavish dinners and tastings and a grand auction. Each experience will spotlight local and visiting chefs like Ricky Moore, Ashley Christensen, Cheetie Kumar, Caroline Morrison, Sunny Gerhart, Steven Devereaux Greene, Oscar Diaz, Jake Wood, Matt Kelly and many more! Get details on all the events over those three days and tickets here. Tickets sales close on Jan. 25, so don’t delay!
No area is affordable: New Triangle housing report reveals challenges for most buyers
A new report reveals more of the housing market picture, and what it shows is concerning for anyone wanting to live in the Triangle.
WRAL
Raleigh firefighters respond to major fire off Falls of Neuse Road
Raleigh firefighters responded to an office complex that went up in flames on Friday night. Raleigh firefighters responded to an office complex that went up in flames on Friday night.
Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes on Interstate 85 South were closed following a crash in Guilford County on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 113, near Exit 113 for NC 62/Liberty Road. The closure began at 7:10 p.m. and cleared at 8:25 p.m. […]
WRAL
No timeline for public water at two Cumberland County schools
Ron Ross often picks up his grandson Anthony from Alderman Road Elementary where students have been avoiding water fountains for years. "I'm scared," Ross' grandson Anthony Tatro said about the school's water. "It has chemicals and we cannot drink it." The fifth grader, along with more than 600 classmates, have...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?
Tim Sweeney is a businessman and entrepreneur from North Carolina, known for his success in the video game industry. He is the founder and CEO of Epic Games, a leading video game development and digital distribution company based in Cary, North Carolina.
Youngkin halts talks on Ford EV battery plant near Virginia-North Carolina border over concerns of China’s influence
DANVILLE, VA. (WGHP) – Ford’s planned electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility, similar to the one Toyota is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, might have provided even more jobs to the northern reaches of the Piedmont Triad if not for an apparent intervention by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The Richmond Times-Dispatch and Danville Register & Bee […]
cbs17
Fayetteville sees converting hotels into rental units as a solution to affordable housing
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A New York City-based redeveloper wants to the turn the old Holiday Inn and Bordeaux Convention Center on Owen Drive in Fayetteville into apartments. “The only way to grow the economy in Fayetteville is to get this type of housing moving,” David Mitchell, the co-Founder...
cbs17
VIDEO: Police seek 4 in Durham Waffle House, gas station armed robberies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they are looking for four suspects who were involved in two armed robberies in about two hours earlier this month. Police said Friday they are trying to identify the suspects in the armed robberies from Jan. 3. Police released a video from...
5 of the largest snowstorms in Raleigh, NC's history - Exploring Raleigh's greatest snowstorms since 2000
When it comes to winter weather, North Carolina is known for its mild temperatures and the occasional snowfall. But how much does it snow in Raleigh? And what are the largest snow storms that Raleigh has seen? What's the largest snow storm you've seen in Raleigh?. While the Triangle area...
WRAL
Cumberland County schools still using bottled water
Students at Gray's Creek Elementary and Alderman Road Elementary schools in Cumberland County have been drinking bottled water for three years due to safety concerns after thousands of wells in the area were tainted with "forever chemicals" from a Chemours plant. Students at Gray's Creek Elementary and Alderman Road Elementary...
