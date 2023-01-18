ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Celtics champion, coach dies at age 74

By Darryn Albert
 3 days ago

Legendary Boston Celtics figure Chris Ford has died this week.

The Celtics released a statement on Wednesday announcing the death of Ford at the age of 74. The team also shared a statement from Ford’s family.

“The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on Jan. 17, 2023,” the family statement read. “Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates. He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.”

Ford played in the NBA for ten seasons from 1972 to 1982, including four with the Celtics. He was a member of Boston’s NBA championship team in 1981. Ford was also famous for making the first three-point basket in NBA history two years prior to that in 1979 (after the official introduction of the three-point line).

After retiring as a player, Ford became an assistant for the Celtics under KC Jones, helping the team win two more NBA titles in 1984 and 1986. He then served as Celtics coach himself from 1990 to 1995 before later becoming the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, LA Clippers, and Philadelphia 76ers.

Ford’s death comes shortly after another former Celtics champion died at age 79 last month .

