Authorities investigate claim of rat poison in Taco Bell order

There’s an ongoing investigation into how rat poison ended up in a Taco Bell order.

A man went to Taco Bell in a Denver, Colorado, and ordered three bean burritos, per CBS News. The man was given an additional free burrito. He had received his order at around 1 p.m., but only six hours later, he ended up in the hospital.

Authorities are currently investigating how the rat poison would have gotten into the Taco Bell order. Currently, the investigators are classifying the case as a “criminal attempt homicide.” Before he received his order, he had an argument with the employees at the Taco Bell about the soda machine.

“Right now what we’re looking at is if the rat poison was actually put into his food at the restaurant. We don’t know if it was, at this point in time,” said Sheriff Deputy John Bartmann to CBS News . The man was transported to a hospital after he became sick. Bartmann added, “That hospital said they had a patient who has possibly consumed rat poison in his food from the same restaurant.”

Fox Business reported that authorities went to the man’s home to retrieve the Taco Bell order. Authorities are also looking at video footage from the Taco Bell during the investigation. The local Taco Bell is cooperating with the investigation.

Taco Bell made a statement about the incident, per CBS News , “The safety of customers and team members is a priority. The franchisee who owns and operates this location has informed us that they are working with local authorities in their investigation.”