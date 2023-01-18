Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman snapped at friend with AFRID who claims nothing on menu for her at either of 15 restaurants, told her to eat breadAmarie M.San Antonio, TX
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio areaAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Free breakfast tacos in San Antonio next Friday! Find out where to get them.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Out-of-state company to open multiple coffee shops in San Antonio. Do we need more?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Vouchers instead of tickets? San Antonio Police Department launch new program to help driversAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Here's what you missed at the Wild West Wildlife festival at the Briscoe Museum
SAN ANTONIO - The Briscoe Western Art Museum held its Wild West Wildlife Festival at the museum’s campus on the banks of the River Walk Saturday. The free community event had animal fun, education, and hands-on crafts for all ages to enjoy. The festival exhibited art, storytelling, and more that inspired everyone to explore the nature all around them. The event was held in the museum’s Jack Guenther Pavilion.
Dry January Mocktails
Zero proof cocktails are one of the many offerings at Ambler Texas Kitchen & Cocktails. Bartender Steve Hatten with ways we can spice up our Dry January. ‘Dry January’ is an annual campaign that encourages people to abstain from alcohol for the month of January. The campaign, which began in the United Kingdom, is intended to help people break the habit of heavy drinking that can develop over the holiday season. It also aims to raise awareness about the health benefits of reducing alcohol consumption. During Dry January, participants are encouraged to drink non-alcoholic beverages and to reflect on their drinking habits. Many people who participate in Dry January report feeling healthier, more energized and more in control of their drinking habits as a result. It is also known as a sober January.
Redeemer's Praise Church served 1,000 plates to the hungry during Dream Week
SAN ANTONIO - A special service was held at the Redeemer's Praise Church Saturday that was meant to serve those that are hungry. This Dream Week event was hosted by Pastor Shetigho Nakpodia from Redeemer's Praise Church. The congregation sang, shared experiences, read scriptures, and distributed 1,000 meals afterward. Despite...
Black contemporary artist exhibit debuts Thursday for DreamWeek
SAN ANTONIO - The City of San Antonio's Department of Arts & Culture has an upcoming Culture Commons exhibit from Black contemporary artists for Dreamweek. The exhibition will share perspectives from Black contemporary artists of San Antonio. The local talents share their culture and life experiences through their work. The...
DreamWeek San Antonio's 1 Million Push-Up Challenge held at Hemisphere Park
SAN ANTONIO - There was a 1 Million Push-Up Challenge right in the heart of San Antonio!. As a part of Dreamweek MACFit hosted the 1 Million Push Up Challenge in Hemisphere Park. The free workout is an effort to unite community through a single goal and inspire others to...
Animal Defense League receives $50,000 grant to support homeless pets
SAN ANTONIO - The Animal Defense League is on the receiving end of $50,000 to help more homeless pets find their forever homes. The grant, courtesy of PetSmart Charities, will provide a big boost to the Animal Defense League. The ADL works tirelessly to give local animals the veterinary care...
Free heart screenings for teenagers available this February
SAN ANTONIO - The organization, AugustHeart, will be providing free heart screenings to teenagers to identify selected heart abnormalities in an effort to reduce the risk of sudden cardiac death coming this February. On February 23rd from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. teenagers will be able to be screened at...
Roe v. Wade 50th Anniversary, advocates march downtown San Antonio
As pro-life advocates take over downtown San Antonio on Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people chant, "Pro Life, Choose Life! Pro Life, Choose Life!" The annual San Antonio March for Life organized by the San Antonio Coalition for Life, brought about families and people of all walks of life holding signs with the words, 'Choose Life.'
'I'm very frustrated!' Homeowner believes failing foundation destroying her dream home
SAN ANTONIO - Most homes in Texas are built on slab foundations. It's important to note that extreme heat and dry conditions are among the reasons your foundation can shift; causing cosmetic and structural damage to your home. When a local couple started having problems with their new home ,...
Man accused of shooting brother-in-law after attending Spurs game at Alamodome
SAN ANTONIO – A day that started with a family enjoying the record-setting Spurs game at the Alamodome end up with a man fatally shooting his brother-in-law in the head. Police tell us say David Julian Juarez, 34, went to the Spurs game at the Alamodome last Friday with his sister and her husband, 36-year-old Felix Vega. Afterwards, they all met up with friends at a nearby bar.
Man discovered dead after anonymous tip
SAN ANTONIO - A man was found dead inside his apartment with a single gunshot wound early Friday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, authorities responded to a shooting call around 11:45 p.m. near the 4600 block of East Loop 1604 North on San Antonio's Northeast Side after receiving an anonymous tip.
Devastating fire destroys entire South Side building
SAN ANTONIO - A fire broke out early Saturday that destroyed an entire building on San Antonio's South Side. According to the San Antonio Fire Department, a building near the 3100 block of Commercial Avenue caught fire around 3:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy fire coming...
Victim found dead in grassy field with bullet hole in cheek
SAN ANTONIO - A witness called authorities about a person dead in a grassy field late Friday night. The San Antonio Police Department says that a witness called police around 9:00 p.m. about a deceased person near the 9300 block of Somerset on San Antonio's South Side. Police say that...
Southwest employees to get bonus pay for working during holiday meltdown
Southwest Airlines has agreed to pay its pilots an estimated $45 million in bonus "Gratitude Pay." This is in return for working through the company's service meltdown during the holiday travel period at the end of last year. Other Southwest employee groups, who worked through the period, will also receive...
REWARD for the identity of hit-n-run suspect that killed man on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities need the public's help with a hit-and-run that happened on Wednesday on San Antonio's East Side. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the victim was crossing an intersection of South W.W. White Road and Brideman Drive around 6:45 p.m. Police say that the man was...
San Antonio police need your help finding suspect accused of crashing stolen car
San Antonio police are looking to find a man responsible for the theft of a vehicle. According to officials, on Dec. 15, 2022, the suspect crashed a stolen vehicle near 410 & Vance Jackson, then walked into a store to make a phone call before running off. The suspect may also be wanted for questioning on other crimes.
Deputies searching for missing 62-year-old man with medical condition
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance in locating a missing man with a medical condition. 62-year-old Troy Allen White was last seen in the 8000 block of Copper Trail Dr. towards the Northeast Side of town on Jan. 11. White was last seen...
Teen vaping on the rise since start of pandemic
SAN ANTONIO - Senior Jonathan Knox wants the vaping problem at Churchill High School to go away. He says Covid just made the situation worse at the school. “They had more opportunities and more time on their hands to try new things, and I know a lot of people got addicted,” said Knox.
Driver flees after running over, killing victim at intersection, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A 25-year-old man has been identified as Abraham Jon Ortega as the victim of a hit-and-run accident that happened Wednesday evening. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the accident happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of South W.W. White Road and Brideman Drive on San Antonio's East Side.
Ex-husband intentionally sets new boyfriend of estranged wife's house on fire, police say
SAN ANTONIO - One week after a massive house fire on the Southeast Side, arson investigators say it was intentionally set by the estranged husband of the homeowner's new girlfriend. Investigators say video evidence shows 41-year-old Billy Quezada walking with a gas can to an alley that led to the...
