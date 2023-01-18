Read full article on original website
Related
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
‘Assassinated in cold blood’: activist killed protesting Georgia’s ‘Cop City’
Killing of Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, who opposed training facility, is ‘unprecedented’ in history of environmental activism, experts say
‘I’m not the Speaker’: McCaul sidesteps questions on Marjorie Taylor Greene committee posts
Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) deflected questions about Rep. Marjorie Greene’s (R-Ga.) committee posts on Sunday, saying that it’s not up to him to decide panel assignments. Greene was selected to sit on the House Homeland Security and Oversight committees last Tuesday after being stripped from her committee members by Democrats in 2021. When asked on Sunday…
Ukrainians by the thousands arrive in states, but with a time limit
WASHINGTON — As the one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaches next month, Ukrainians who were welcomed to the United States under a special program offering an escape from war are watching another timeline. The temporary Uniting for Ukraine program, sometimes called U4U, offers a two-year stay in the U.S., given that individuals […] The post Ukrainians by the thousands arrive in states, but with a time limit appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Comments / 0