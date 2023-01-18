Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
Nashville notes: Dylan’s new video + Chapel Hart’s “Glory Days”
You can check out Dylan Scott’s new video for his hit “Can’t Have Mine” now. The new song from America’s Got Talent finalists Chapel Hart, titled “Glory Days,” is out now. Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
Tennessee Tribune
NMAAM Celebrates Gospel Legend Bobby Jones
NASHVILLE, TN, — Sunday night saw the unveiling of the Living Legends: Dr. Bobby Jones exhibit at the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM). The event, which was invite-only, celebrated Dr. Jones’s achievements in gospel music. The event began with an hour-long reception in which guests took...
Nashville’s A Head For Profits Acquires Chicago’s Stuever & Sons
Draft beer services company has been Chicagoland's go-to since 1946.
franklinis.com
Where to Dine with Your Valentine in Franklin & Williamson County
Where to Dine with Your Valentine in Franklin & Williamson County. Deciding on the perfect restaurant for Valentine’s Day is a big responsibility. Luckily, Franklin, TN, isn’t short on places to eat! Whether you are looking for an upscale dining experience or a unique night of entertainment, Williamson County, TN, has you covered. Keep reading to find out more about some local Valentine dining options!
fox17.com
Taylor Swift gives 'generous donation' to Williamson County Animal Shelter
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Celebrity pop star Taylor Swift made a significant donation to the Williamson County Animal Shelter, they announced Wednesday. We are very grateful for Taylor's support of our shelter, which serves the pets of Williamson County through adoption, spay & neuter, enforcement, microchips, rabies clinics, and paw pantry, said Williamson County Animal Shelter.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In Tennessee
Fried calamari is one of the most popular appetizers around, finding a favored spot among the ranks of onion rings, chips and dip, and mozzarella sticks. But where can you find the tastiest calamari in Tennessee?. Eat This, Not That! looked at restaurants around the country offering up the crispy...
WKRN
Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic chaos
Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church. Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic …. Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously...
Tennessee Tribune
Sprouts to Open Jan. 20 in Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN — Sprouts Farmers Market is excited to announce it will open its newest store on Jan. 20, located at 5821 Nolensville Pike in Nashville. A ribbon cutting with LaTanya Channel, director of economic growth and small business development of Nashville will take place Friday morning at 6:45 a.m. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m. This will be the second Sprouts location in Nashville.
Middle TN racing community remembers AL family killed in murder-suicide
People in two states are mourning the deaths of an Alabama family following an apparent murder-suicide in Middle Tennessee.
Shake Shack Expanding with 5th Nashville Location
The popular burger chain will be a tenant inside The Landings mixed-use development project.
Nashville Zoo offering up internships
Being an intern at the Nashville Zoo is a great opportunity for young college-aged men and women interested in animal care and zoo operations to get hands-on experience.
WSMV
Merchants on Broadway catches fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at a popular restaurant on Broadway Saturday morning. Merchants, a three-floor restaurant located on the corner of Broadway and 4th Avenue, caught fire, and crews were dispatched at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Dive into the world of Wild Kratts and explore the secret lives of extraordinary animals in this brand new exhibit at SOAC in Smyrna. Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! is an interactive exhibit that focuses on cultivating STEM skills in children ages 3 to 9 and transports visitors to the Wild Kratts world, immersing them in whole-body explorations of ocean habitats. Using Wild Kratts technology and the powers of science and teamwork, children and their families will join the Wild Kratts team to solve problems, help marine animals, and foil the villains’ nefarious plans. Through an inquiry-based approach, children will explore age-appropriate science concepts central to marine animals’ lives.
Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" Theology
Southern Christian Coalition says event featuring General Michael Flynn and Wilson County Pastor Greg Locke promotes "Christian Nationalism" A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition is calling out a national religious tour called "ReAwaken America" as the event travels to Nashville. Speakers at the event include retired General Michael Flynn, who resigned from the Trump Administration under federal investigation, and Wilson County shock pastor Greg Locke.
Franklin mansion owners explain why they used photos of the home on fire for Zillow listing
The owner of the 25-year-old mansion has listed it for sale "as is," according to the Zillow post, despite it being a total loss from a fire that broke out in September of 2022.
wpln.org
A Nashville woman’s story shows the challenge of moving from homelessness to a permanent home
This feature is part of an episode of This Is Nashville — from homelessness to permanent housing. Last winter, we met Tammy and followed her story as she moved from a campsite in South Nashville to a subsidized motel room a few miles away. Like dozens of other Nashvillians, she was grateful to be out of the cold and into temporary housing through The Salvation Army.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
Sidelines
College Student Thriving Despite Childhood Amputation
Hunter Alexandrow was just twenty-four weeks and one day when he came out of the womb. He had multiple surgeries on various parts of his body when he was born. Surgeries such as open heart surgery and eye surgeries. Alexandrow wasn’t supposed to live through it all. When he was a child, he needed a walker and usually fell frequently. At the age of 6, he made the difficult choice to amputate his legs. But for him, he felt excited.
clarksvillenow.com
Govs cheerleading team, mascot post top five finishes at National Championships
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Austin Peay State University’s cheer and dance teams recently competed in the UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championships, Jan. 13-15, at the Walt Disney World Resort. Leading the teams’ results, Austin Peay’s mascot “Governor Peay” finished second in the...
First Look at BNA’s Renovated Grand Lobby
Nashville International Airport (BNA) unveiled the new Grand Lobby in the completely renovated and reimagined 200,000-square-foot space in the center of the terminal, including 24 TSA security screening lanes and multimedia digital and visual art. A core component of the BNA Vision® plan, the Grand Lobby will officially open to the public on the morning […] The post First Look at BNA’s Renovated Grand Lobby appeared first on Wilson County Source.
