Tennessee Tribune

NMAAM Celebrates Gospel Legend Bobby Jones

NASHVILLE, TN, — Sunday night saw the unveiling of the Living Legends: Dr. Bobby Jones exhibit at the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM). The event, which was invite-only, celebrated Dr. Jones’s achievements in gospel music. The event began with an hour-long reception in which guests took...
NASHVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

Where to Dine with Your Valentine in Franklin & Williamson County

Where to Dine with Your Valentine in Franklin & Williamson County. Deciding on the perfect restaurant for Valentine’s Day is a big responsibility. Luckily, Franklin, TN, isn’t short on places to eat! Whether you are looking for an upscale dining experience or a unique night of entertainment, Williamson County, TN, has you covered. Keep reading to find out more about some local Valentine dining options!
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Taylor Swift gives 'generous donation' to Williamson County Animal Shelter

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Celebrity pop star Taylor Swift made a significant donation to the Williamson County Animal Shelter, they announced Wednesday. We are very grateful for Taylor's support of our shelter, which serves the pets of Williamson County through adoption, spay & neuter, enforcement, microchips, rabies clinics, and paw pantry, said Williamson County Animal Shelter.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In Tennessee

Fried calamari is one of the most popular appetizers around, finding a favored spot among the ranks of onion rings, chips and dip, and mozzarella sticks. But where can you find the tastiest calamari in Tennessee?. Eat This, Not That! looked at restaurants around the country offering up the crispy...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic chaos

Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church. Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic …. Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Sprouts to Open Jan. 20 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Sprouts Farmers Market is excited to announce it will open its newest store on Jan. 20, located at 5821 Nolensville Pike in Nashville. A ribbon cutting with LaTanya Channel, director of economic growth and small business development of Nashville will take place Friday morning at 6:45 a.m. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m. This will be the second Sprouts location in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Merchants on Broadway catches fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at a popular restaurant on Broadway Saturday morning. Merchants, a three-floor restaurant located on the corner of Broadway and 4th Avenue, caught fire, and crews were dispatched at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Dive into the world of Wild Kratts and explore the secret lives of extraordinary animals in this brand new exhibit at SOAC in Smyrna. Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! is an interactive exhibit that focuses on cultivating STEM skills in children ages 3 to 9 and transports visitors to the Wild Kratts world, immersing them in whole-body explorations of ocean habitats. Using Wild Kratts technology and the powers of science and teamwork, children and their families will join the Wild Kratts team to solve problems, help marine animals, and foil the villains’ nefarious plans. Through an inquiry-based approach, children will explore age-appropriate science concepts central to marine animals’ lives.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" Theology

Southern Christian Coalition says event featuring General Michael Flynn and Wilson County Pastor Greg Locke promotes "Christian Nationalism" A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition is calling out a national religious tour called "ReAwaken America" as the event travels to Nashville. Speakers at the event include retired General Michael Flynn, who resigned from the Trump Administration under federal investigation, and Wilson County shock pastor Greg Locke.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

A Nashville woman’s story shows the challenge of moving from homelessness to a permanent home

This feature is part of an episode of This Is Nashville — from homelessness to permanent housing. Last winter, we met Tammy and followed her story as she moved from a campsite in South Nashville to a subsidized motel room a few miles away. Like dozens of other Nashvillians, she was grateful to be out of the cold and into temporary housing through The Salvation Army.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sidelines

College Student Thriving Despite Childhood Amputation

Hunter Alexandrow was just twenty-four weeks and one day when he came out of the womb. He had multiple surgeries on various parts of his body when he was born. Surgeries such as open heart surgery and eye surgeries. Alexandrow wasn’t supposed to live through it all. When he was a child, he needed a walker and usually fell frequently. At the age of 6, he made the difficult choice to amputate his legs. But for him, he felt excited.
Wilson County Source

First Look at BNA’s Renovated Grand Lobby

Nashville International Airport (BNA) unveiled the new Grand Lobby in the completely renovated and reimagined 200,000-square-foot space in the center of the terminal, including 24 TSA security screening lanes and multimedia digital and visual art. A core component of the BNA Vision® plan, the Grand Lobby will officially open to the public on the morning […] The post First Look at BNA’s Renovated Grand Lobby appeared first on Wilson County Source.
