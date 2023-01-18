ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cool and rainy evening will continue for southwest Georgia with no end to rain expected tonight. Overall, the weather for tonight will be rainy and chilly with lows falling into the upper 40s and low 50s. A warm front will continue to lift northward out of the Gulf of Mexico to drive in more moisture for this continued rainfall. However, this front will also aid in the development of thunderstorms ahead of a cold frontal passage that will take place on Sunday as well. Current guidance has the strongest of storms to move in starting in the late morning with a chance for severe weather through the early afternoon ( Estimated from 10 AM to 6 PM on Sunday). Current guidance from the Storm Prediction Center has us under a Marginal risk of severe storms (1 out of 5) with threats of damaging winds (5%), flash flooding (5%), and tornadoes (2%). Otherwise, highs will get into the low 70s with lows in the 40s overnight due to the cold front passing through. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with temperatures as warm as the low 60s for highs and as cold as the mid-30s overnight. However, cloud cover returns Tuesday evening ahead of our next rainmaker. Another system will entire southwest Georgia as early as Wednesday morning. The SPC already highlights far portions of SWGA under a 15% chance (Slight Risk) for severe weather over our far western counties. The exact details of the severe threat cannot be determined at this time, but we can expect chances for all modes of severe weather for now. We’ll begin to see temperatures cool off again after Wednesday’s cold front. The front will push us back into the 50s and 30s for several days after.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO