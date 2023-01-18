ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WALB 10

First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cool and rainy evening will continue for southwest Georgia with no end to rain expected tonight. Overall, the weather for tonight will be rainy and chilly with lows falling into the upper 40s and low 50s. A warm front will continue to lift northward out of the Gulf of Mexico to drive in more moisture for this continued rainfall. However, this front will also aid in the development of thunderstorms ahead of a cold frontal passage that will take place on Sunday as well. Current guidance has the strongest of storms to move in starting in the late morning with a chance for severe weather through the early afternoon ( Estimated from 10 AM to 6 PM on Sunday). Current guidance from the Storm Prediction Center has us under a Marginal risk of severe storms (1 out of 5) with threats of damaging winds (5%), flash flooding (5%), and tornadoes (2%). Otherwise, highs will get into the low 70s with lows in the 40s overnight due to the cold front passing through. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with temperatures as warm as the low 60s for highs and as cold as the mid-30s overnight. However, cloud cover returns Tuesday evening ahead of our next rainmaker. Another system will entire southwest Georgia as early as Wednesday morning. The SPC already highlights far portions of SWGA under a 15% chance (Slight Risk) for severe weather over our far western counties. The exact details of the severe threat cannot be determined at this time, but we can expect chances for all modes of severe weather for now. We’ll begin to see temperatures cool off again after Wednesday’s cold front. The front will push us back into the 50s and 30s for several days after.
41nbc.com

Cloudy and wet weekend on deck for Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia ( 41NBC/WMGT) – A low pressure system from the Gulf of Mexico will bring plenty of rain to Middle Georgia over the weekend. Cloud cover will continue to fill into Middle Georgia from the west during the overnight hours following a lovely Friday afternoon. A couple of rain showers will be possible for some of the southernmost counties tonight as well, but they likely wouldn’t occur until well after midnight. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the low to mid 40s around the region. Winds will blow from the northwest at 5-10 mph. Winds are expected to calm ahead of the sunrise on Saturday which could lead to some patchy fog.
WRBL News 3

Staying prepared before tornadoes strike

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Last week deadly severe storms claimed the lives of seven people across Alabama and Georgia. The storm’s power were on full display with the destruction left behind. Now in the wake of these storms, WRBL News 3 wants to be on your side and give you several tips to keep you […]
fox5atlanta.com

Good Samaritans helping those hit by severe storms

Recovery efforts continue in hard-hit communities across Georgia, one week after deadly tornadoes caused massive damage. Volunteers have been a big part of that relief effort, stepping in to help storm victims.
WXIA 11 Alive

Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $473 million jackpot

ATLANTA — No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Saturday -- but a couple Georgia residents are taking home some nice cash winnings. The winning numbers for Jan. 21, 2023 were 5-14-19-46-64 and Powerball 22. The Power Play was 4x. With no $473 million winners, Monday's estimated jackpot...
WRDW-TV

Local tornado was among 7 in a day across Georgia, experts say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that seven tornadoes – including one in Warren and McDuffie counties – touched down across Georgia on Thursday as severe storms swept across the state. The confirmed maximum winds were 110 mph in Warren and McDuffie counties, and...
wfxl.com

Windstream outages continue in portions of South Georgia Thursday

Parts of South Georgia are seeing their phone and internet service restored Thursday as Windstream Communications works to repair damaged fiber. The dual-case outage impacting customers in South Georgia is due to storm damage that impacted the network in Griffin, Georgia. There is also a fiber cut north of Atlanta.
WSAV News 3

Widespread Pineland phone outage impacting calls in some Southeast Georgia counties

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents in some Southeast Georgia counties aren’t able to make calls for the second day in a row. Pineland Telephone is experiencing a widespread outage that is impacting several counties including Candler, Emanuel, and Evans. Residential phone lines, businesses law enforcement agencies, and local 911 services are among the impacted. Wi-Fi […]
WALB 10

Georgia DDS warns of state-to-state verification

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) is urging drivers to check their license status amidst neighboring states checking state-to-state (S2S) verification. Drivers who have two licenses or a license in one state and an ID Card in another will face cancellation. Florida is now checking...
fox5atlanta.com

'Operation Viper' catches nearly 200 highly illegal, potentially deadly snakes in Georgia

ATLANTA - A multi-state poisonous snake sting has stopped the trading and transport of 24 of the deadliest serpent species through the state of Georgia. "Operation Viper" netted nearly 200 snakes being bought or sold from undercover officers with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission over the last three years.
The Citizen Online

National Weather Service reports on nearby tornado activity last week

Meriwether/Northwest Pike/Southwest Spalding Tornado:. Start Location: 2 ENE Mountville / Meriwether County / GA Start Lat/Lon: 33.0517 / -84.8527. End Location: 3 SW Zetella / Spalding County / GA End Lat/Lon: 33.2147 / -84.4300. Survey Summary:. As the Troup County tornado lifted southeast of LaGrange just west of the Troup-Meriwether...
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Major disaster declared for 7 Georgia counties following tornadoes

ATLANTA — Seven Georgia counties are now under a major disaster declaration, as established by Gov. Brian Kemp. The governor's office announced Tuesday that residents impacted by the Jan. 12 tornadoes, severe storms and straight-line winds are now eligible to apply for disaster assistance. This declaration includes Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup counties.
