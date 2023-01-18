Read full article on original website
First Alert Forecast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cool and rainy evening will continue for southwest Georgia with no end to rain expected tonight. Overall, the weather for tonight will be rainy and chilly with lows falling into the upper 40s and low 50s. A warm front will continue to lift northward out of the Gulf of Mexico to drive in more moisture for this continued rainfall. However, this front will also aid in the development of thunderstorms ahead of a cold frontal passage that will take place on Sunday as well. Current guidance has the strongest of storms to move in starting in the late morning with a chance for severe weather through the early afternoon ( Estimated from 10 AM to 6 PM on Sunday). Current guidance from the Storm Prediction Center has us under a Marginal risk of severe storms (1 out of 5) with threats of damaging winds (5%), flash flooding (5%), and tornadoes (2%). Otherwise, highs will get into the low 70s with lows in the 40s overnight due to the cold front passing through. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with temperatures as warm as the low 60s for highs and as cold as the mid-30s overnight. However, cloud cover returns Tuesday evening ahead of our next rainmaker. Another system will entire southwest Georgia as early as Wednesday morning. The SPC already highlights far portions of SWGA under a 15% chance (Slight Risk) for severe weather over our far western counties. The exact details of the severe threat cannot be determined at this time, but we can expect chances for all modes of severe weather for now. We’ll begin to see temperatures cool off again after Wednesday’s cold front. The front will push us back into the 50s and 30s for several days after.
Cloudy and wet weekend on deck for Middle Georgia
MACON, Georgia ( 41NBC/WMGT) – A low pressure system from the Gulf of Mexico will bring plenty of rain to Middle Georgia over the weekend. Cloud cover will continue to fill into Middle Georgia from the west during the overnight hours following a lovely Friday afternoon. A couple of rain showers will be possible for some of the southernmost counties tonight as well, but they likely wouldn’t occur until well after midnight. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the low to mid 40s around the region. Winds will blow from the northwest at 5-10 mph. Winds are expected to calm ahead of the sunrise on Saturday which could lead to some patchy fog.
Staying prepared before tornadoes strike
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Last week deadly severe storms claimed the lives of seven people across Alabama and Georgia. The storm’s power were on full display with the destruction left behind. Now in the wake of these storms, WRBL News 3 wants to be on your side and give you several tips to keep you […]
Good Samaritans helping those hit by severe storms
Recovery efforts continue in hard-hit communities across Georgia, one week after deadly tornadoes caused massive damage. Volunteers have been a big part of that relief effort, stepping in to help storm victims.
Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $473 million jackpot
ATLANTA — No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Saturday -- but a couple Georgia residents are taking home some nice cash winnings. The winning numbers for Jan. 21, 2023 were 5-14-19-46-64 and Powerball 22. The Power Play was 4x. With no $473 million winners, Monday's estimated jackpot...
Local tornado was among 7 in a day across Georgia, experts say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that seven tornadoes – including one in Warren and McDuffie counties – touched down across Georgia on Thursday as severe storms swept across the state. The confirmed maximum winds were 110 mph in Warren and McDuffie counties, and...
Windstream outages continue in portions of South Georgia Thursday
Parts of South Georgia are seeing their phone and internet service restored Thursday as Windstream Communications works to repair damaged fiber. The dual-case outage impacting customers in South Georgia is due to storm damage that impacted the network in Griffin, Georgia. There is also a fiber cut north of Atlanta.
Join the Buc-ee's family in Georgia and earn thousands: Check the details and apply
Since its inauguration, Buc-ee's has opened countless stores in different parts of the United States. Alone in Texas, it has over 30 stations and the number is counting. Similarly, there are several stores in South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Georgia, and a few are under development in Mississippi, Louisiana, Colorado, and Missouri.
Widespread Pineland phone outage impacting calls in some Southeast Georgia counties
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents in some Southeast Georgia counties aren’t able to make calls for the second day in a row. Pineland Telephone is experiencing a widespread outage that is impacting several counties including Candler, Emanuel, and Evans. Residential phone lines, businesses law enforcement agencies, and local 911 services are among the impacted. Wi-Fi […]
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Georgia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
Nearly 200 snakes seized in Georgia, Florida illegal trafficking ring
Nearly 200 snakes were seized and eight individuals were charged in Operation Viper, a multi-state venomous snake trafficking operation.
Georgia DDS warns of state-to-state verification
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) is urging drivers to check their license status amidst neighboring states checking state-to-state (S2S) verification. Drivers who have two licenses or a license in one state and an ID Card in another will face cancellation. Florida is now checking...
Cherokee County crash leaves two dead, two injured
According to state troopers, 21-year-old Brittney D. Haynes and the Georgia teen were killed when the vehicle they were passengers in left the roadway, struck a mound of dirt and overturned.
East Alabama rollover crash kills woman, 21, and 18-year-old from Georgia
Two people were killed in a Thursday-afternoon crash in east Alabama. Alabama State Troopers identified one of the victims as 21-year-old Brittney D. Hayes of Piedmont. The second fatality victim was 18 years old and from Georgia, but troopers don’t release the names of teens. The single-vehicle wreck happened...
FEMA officials announce information on applying for assistance due to tornadoes
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - FEMA officials announced information on how to apply for assistance due to the tornados that hit multiple areas in Georgia and what to expect after submitting your application. Officials say if you live in Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding, or Troup counties and...
This Is The Most Beautiful Waterfall In Georgia
Readers Digest compiled a list of the most beautiful waterfalls in each state.
'Operation Viper' catches nearly 200 highly illegal, potentially deadly snakes in Georgia
ATLANTA - A multi-state poisonous snake sting has stopped the trading and transport of 24 of the deadliest serpent species through the state of Georgia. "Operation Viper" netted nearly 200 snakes being bought or sold from undercover officers with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission over the last three years.
National Weather Service reports on nearby tornado activity last week
Meriwether/Northwest Pike/Southwest Spalding Tornado:. Start Location: 2 ENE Mountville / Meriwether County / GA Start Lat/Lon: 33.0517 / -84.8527. End Location: 3 SW Zetella / Spalding County / GA End Lat/Lon: 33.2147 / -84.4300. Survey Summary:. As the Troup County tornado lifted southeast of LaGrange just west of the Troup-Meriwether...
Deadliest snakes in the world being trafficked throughout Georgia, officials say
ATLANTA — Some of the deadliest snakes in the world are being trafficked throughout Georgia and Florida, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Ga. DNR and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission started an investigation in 2021 after receiving a tip about venomous snakes being sold on the black market.
Major disaster declared for 7 Georgia counties following tornadoes
ATLANTA — Seven Georgia counties are now under a major disaster declaration, as established by Gov. Brian Kemp. The governor's office announced Tuesday that residents impacted by the Jan. 12 tornadoes, severe storms and straight-line winds are now eligible to apply for disaster assistance. This declaration includes Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup counties.
