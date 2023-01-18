Read full article on original website
Winnebago store makes shirts to honor slain Pinnon’s employee Peggy Anderson
ROCKFORD Ill. (WTVO) — A local business is doing its part to help support the family of a slain employee. Peggy Anderson, who worked at Pinnon’s Meats, was killed on January 11. AKG Craft Source said that they are making shirts to honor the loss of Anderson. They said that this is one way to […]
Makeup, Mentorship, and Motherhood with Annētta McBain
Annētta is thrilled to be taking this next step in her career by mentoring other women with her new program. She shares that growing up an older sister she was naturally drawn to leadership, and she finds fulfillment in helping women reach their full potential. Annētta tells us that she loves seeing women she has helped flourish and takes zero credit for them becoming their best selves. Her first program begins this spring, and you can find more information at annettamcbain.com.
Get diagnostic imaging quick and easy with Forest City Diagnostic Imaging
Forest City Diagnostic Imaging strives to provide high quality and easy access services to their patients, and they show that you don’t have to compromise on quality to get an affordable price. They have two locations, and their image results are cheaper than a hospital. For more information, please visit forestcitydi.com or call (815) 398-1300.
Rally fights to ‘keep Rockford pro-life’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A rally at the site of a proposed abortion clinic took place in Rockford on Saturday. “Keep Rockford Pro-Life” held their first rally of the year Saturday afternoon. They want to keep the clinic from coming to the city. Organizers spoke about community and loving one’s neighbors. “It is essentially important […]
Illinois Floral Shop’s Heartwarming Act of Kindness Benefits Local Family
Cherry Blossom Florist in Rockford, Illinois, known for its beautiful floral arrangements announced a beautiful promotion for the entire month of January. Wait until you hear what they're doing for the family of Peggy Anderson, the beloved Pinnon's employee whose life was senselessly taken on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 right outside Pinnon's Foods in Rockford.
Woman says she lost all her belongings in break-in at Rockford storage facility
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After 20 storage units at a Sandy Hollow facility were burglarized, a Rockford woman says she lost everything she had. Inishia Cooper said she had used the Red Dot Storage location at 5750 Sandy Hollow Road in the past, and thought her belongings would be safe at the “secure” location while […]
UW Health seeing ‘dramatic’ increase in children coming to emergency room for suicide-related health care
UW Health's Pediatric Emergency Department is tracking an increase in children and teens needing immediate psychiatric care.
Family of Boone County fatal crash victims needs help laying them to rest
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just beside Russellville Rd. in Boone County is a tree surrounded by flowers and teddy bears, each item placed there by a member of the Vasquez family, after tragedy struck Monday night. Alberto Vasquez’s niece, 29-year-old Jazmid Vasquez and her husband 28-year-old Domingo Puac, were killed...
You don’t have to be near an ocean to scuba with Loves Park Scuba
Have you ever wanted to learn how to scuba but thought there was no place to learn in the Midwest? Well, that is no problem for Loves Park Scuba. Loves Park Scuba has been open for 38 years and they offer courses and sell scuba gear to people of all ages. They have an indoor pool which makes it convenient for students to learn. You can get scuba certified in just one weekend and they’re the Midwest’s premiere dive center. Loves Park Scuba is located at 7307 N Alpine Rd Loves Park IL, or you can give them a call at (815) 633-6969.
Fire breaks out at townhome in Crystal Lake, causing $30,000 in damage
CRYSTAL LAKE, Illinois - A fire damaged a townhome in Crystal Lake on Saturday. The fire in the home at 1264 Walnut Glen Drive started at 3:57 p.m. The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department said the first fire unit on scene arrived within 3 minutes. The occupants were at home...
5 ways Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says residents can help curtail crime
ROCKFORD — A string of four killings in five days shook the city last week. The first happened Jan. 11 at Pinnon’s Meats, a popular meat market and butcher shop at 2324 N. Court St. on the city’s north end. The fatal shooting claimed the life of 63-year-old employee Peggy Anderson, and a search continues for William Jones, the 40-year-old man charged with the crime.
‘Best Waitress Ever’ Gets $100 Tip at Delicious Illinois Restaurant
Have you ever been waited on by the 'best waitress ever?' Maybe, if you've stopped by Baker Street Burgers in Rockford. There are days that scrolling through social media is a big waste of time. But there are other times that scrolling through your Facebook or Instagram feed ends up brining a huge smile to your face.
Winnebago school allows students to paint the halls with murals
Beth Melancen, an art teacher at Winnebago Middle School, said she wants students to come to school and have fun, so she challenged the art club to put a splash of color on the blank white walls. Winnebago school allows students to paint the halls …. Beth Melancen, an art...
Man in car followed girls home from school, Elgin police say
Police in far west suburban Elgin are seeking the public’s help after a man in a vehicle made inappropriate comments while following middle-school girls this week.
Illinois figure skaters coming to Loves Park for high school competition
Figure skaters from all over the state will head to the Carlson Ice Area in Loves Park on Sunday for the Illinois High School Skating Competition. Illinois figure skaters coming to Loves Park for …. Figure skaters from all over the state will head to the Carlson Ice Area in...
Pearl Harbor Veteran from Beloit dies at 102
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the few remaining veterans who survived the Japanese Pearl Harbor in 1941 died in Beloit. “When they see the flags, it makes them whole,” said friend of Stan Van Hoose Mark Finnegan. 102 flags fly outside the Assumption Catholic Church in Beloit Wednesday...
Downtown Illinois Boutique Closing for Good with a Twist
Downtown Rockford is about to pull a big flip on us and with the flip we're losing a super cute boutique. In the past decade or so, there have been a lot of changes in downtown Rockford, including the creation of a lot of small businesses. Unfortunately we've also seen a lot of small businesses close, espeically in the last few years.
Roscoe man sentenced to 7 years for embezzling from long term care centers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Steven Bennett, 53, has been sentenced to 7 years in prison for embezzling from the long-term care centers he was employed to oversee. Bennett is a former executive director with LTC Support Services and oversaw the operation of 29 Community Integrated Living Arrangement (CILA) homes in Northwest Illinois. CILA homes are […]
Diemer and Rockford University knock off MSOE
Illinois figure skaters coming to Loves Park for …. Figure skaters from all over the state will head to the Carlson Ice Area in Loves Park on Sunday for the Illinois High School Skating Competition. Rockford Icehogs skate for autism. The Rockford Icehogs held "Pucks for Autism" at the BMO...
Visitation for Pinnon’s murder victim, Peggy Anderson, to be held Thursday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A public visitation is set to be held Thursday in remembrance of Peggy Anderson, a longtime employee of Pinnon Meats who was killed last week during an armed robbery. “Anyone who met Peggy can attest to a smile and loving personality that could warm their soul. Above all, Peggy loved her […]
