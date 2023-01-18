Have you ever wanted to learn how to scuba but thought there was no place to learn in the Midwest? Well, that is no problem for Loves Park Scuba. Loves Park Scuba has been open for 38 years and they offer courses and sell scuba gear to people of all ages. They have an indoor pool which makes it convenient for students to learn. You can get scuba certified in just one weekend and they’re the Midwest’s premiere dive center. Loves Park Scuba is located at 7307 N Alpine Rd Loves Park IL, or you can give them a call at (815) 633-6969.

LOVES PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO