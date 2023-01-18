ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Makeup, Mentorship, and Motherhood with Annētta McBain

Annētta is thrilled to be taking this next step in her career by mentoring other women with her new program. She shares that growing up an older sister she was naturally drawn to leadership, and she finds fulfillment in helping women reach their full potential. Annētta tells us that she loves seeing women she has helped flourish and takes zero credit for them becoming their best selves. Her first program begins this spring, and you can find more information at annettamcbain.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
Get diagnostic imaging quick and easy with Forest City Diagnostic Imaging

Forest City Diagnostic Imaging strives to provide high quality and easy access services to their patients, and they show that you don’t have to compromise on quality to get an affordable price. They have two locations, and their image results are cheaper than a hospital. For more information, please visit forestcitydi.com or call (815) 398-1300.
ROCKFORD, IL
Rally fights to ‘keep Rockford pro-life’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A rally at the site of a proposed abortion clinic took place in Rockford on Saturday. “Keep Rockford Pro-Life” held their first rally of the year Saturday afternoon. They want to keep the clinic from coming to the city. Organizers spoke about community and loving one’s neighbors. “It is essentially important […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Illinois Floral Shop’s Heartwarming Act of Kindness Benefits Local Family

Cherry Blossom Florist in Rockford, Illinois, known for its beautiful floral arrangements announced a beautiful promotion for the entire month of January. Wait until you hear what they're doing for the family of Peggy Anderson, the beloved Pinnon's employee whose life was senselessly taken on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 right outside Pinnon's Foods in Rockford.
ROCKFORD, IL
You don’t have to be near an ocean to scuba with Loves Park Scuba

Have you ever wanted to learn how to scuba but thought there was no place to learn in the Midwest? Well, that is no problem for Loves Park Scuba. Loves Park Scuba has been open for 38 years and they offer courses and sell scuba gear to people of all ages. They have an indoor pool which makes it convenient for students to learn. You can get scuba certified in just one weekend and they’re the Midwest’s premiere dive center. Loves Park Scuba is located at 7307 N Alpine Rd Loves Park IL, or you can give them a call at (815) 633-6969.
LOVES PARK, IL
5 ways Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says residents can help curtail crime

ROCKFORD — A string of four killings in five days shook the city last week. The first happened Jan. 11 at Pinnon’s Meats, a popular meat market and butcher shop at 2324 N. Court St. on the city’s north end. The fatal shooting claimed the life of 63-year-old employee Peggy Anderson, and a search continues for William Jones, the 40-year-old man charged with the crime.
ROCKFORD, IL
Winnebago school allows students to paint the halls with murals

Beth Melancen, an art teacher at Winnebago Middle School, said she wants students to come to school and have fun, so she challenged the art club to put a splash of color on the blank white walls. Winnebago school allows students to paint the halls …. Beth Melancen, an art...
WINNEBAGO, IL
Pearl Harbor Veteran from Beloit dies at 102

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the few remaining veterans who survived the Japanese Pearl Harbor in 1941 died in Beloit. “When they see the flags, it makes them whole,” said friend of Stan Van Hoose Mark Finnegan. 102 flags fly outside the Assumption Catholic Church in Beloit Wednesday...
BELOIT, WI
Downtown Illinois Boutique Closing for Good with a Twist

Downtown Rockford is about to pull a big flip on us and with the flip we're losing a super cute boutique. In the past decade or so, there have been a lot of changes in downtown Rockford, including the creation of a lot of small businesses. Unfortunately we've also seen a lot of small businesses close, espeically in the last few years.
ROCKFORD, IL
Diemer and Rockford University knock off MSOE

Illinois figure skaters coming to Loves Park for …. Figure skaters from all over the state will head to the Carlson Ice Area in Loves Park on Sunday for the Illinois High School Skating Competition. Rockford Icehogs skate for autism. The Rockford Icehogs held "Pucks for Autism" at the BMO...
ROCKFORD, IL

