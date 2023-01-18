BARNEGAT, NJ – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has issued an alert for a 16-year-old girl who went missing on Christmas day, according to the center. The Barnegat Police Department is now asking for the pubic’s assistance in locating Angelica Santos-Escobar. She is 5′ 8″ tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. Angelica left her residence on December 25, according to the NCMEC, but the Barnegat Police Department reported her disappearance as Dcember 28th. She may possibly be in the Philadelphia area. Please contact Detective Armstrong at 609-698-5000 ext. 226 or armstrong399@barnegatpolice.us with any information in regard to Angelica’s location. The post 16-year-old Barnegat girl has been missing since Christmas day appeared first on Shore News Network.

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO