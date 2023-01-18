Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious HazardsBridget MulroyWall Township, NJ
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
Statewide girls basketball group and conference rankings for Jan. 19
Here are the latest statewide girls basketball group and conference rankings in New Jersey, through games played on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
New Jersey Pilot Flies Devils Logo Into Competition’s Airspace
This takes New Jersey pride to the next level and I love it. A Devil’s fan proved his allegiance to the team in the most creative way possible. It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a Devils logo!. Jeremy Katz also known as @airplanenut312 on social...
$200k Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot lottery ticket sold in North Jersey
The Pick-6 drawing on Thursday, January 19, produced three winners matching five out of six white balls drawn. One of those tickets had the 10X multiplier, multiplying the prizes to $19,380. The two other tickets won prizes totaling $7,752. The Multiplier is randomly computer generated for each ticket at the time of purchase and is included in the base price of a wager. The winning numbers for the Thursday, January 19, drawing were: 03, 16, 20, 23, 25, and 40. An additional 6,266 New Jersey players took home an estimated $56,273 in prizes. The $4.5 million drawing will be held Monday, January 23, 2023. The post $200k Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot lottery ticket sold in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Hidden gem lunch spot now has the longest lines in New Jersey
Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
Pedestrian critical after being struck by car in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NJ – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while crossing Route 9 / Madison Avenue in Downtown Lakewood on Thursday. The incident happened at around 4:45 pm at the intersection of 9th Street. Police arrived on scene along with Hatzolah. The injured pedestrian was taken to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood and was reportedly listed in critical condition. No further information was released regarding this incident. The post Pedestrian critical after being struck by car in Lakewood appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cheesesteak for the game? The best are in NJ and right here
For years we've heard about how Philadelphia is the cheesesteak capital of the world. While the cheesesteak may have originated in the City of Brotherly Love, it's New Jersey that has taken the sandwich up a notch. So much so that such Philidelphia establishments as Geno's and Tony Luc's have set up shop here as well. Tony Luc will even tell you how to make your own.
Red light runner causes crash in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NJ – A two-car collision last night at the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Cedarbridge Avenue was caused when one vehicle ran a red light. Traffic flowing north and south along New Hampshire Avenue was disrupted when the driver of a vehicle headed westbound on Cedarbridge Avenue decided to run a red light, causing a high-speed collision with a vehicle traveling southbound on New Hampshire. The force of the side-impact collision sent the offending vehicle spinning before coming to rest near the Jersey Shore BlueClaws sign. The post Red light runner causes crash in Lakewood appeared first on Shore News Network.
Time to get ripped! There’s a gym expanding in this New Jersey town
Whether you're riding the new year, new me train or just on board with ongoing lifestyle goals of losing weight, building muscle, heading towards the shape you want to be in, or something else, you have plenty of opportunities out there to run it down. A blossoming and growing gym...
Eagles are flying high with population on the rise in New Jersey
An American icon is on the rise. The endangered bald eagle population is increasing in New Jersey, according to a 2022 survey from the state Division of Fish and Wildlife. “We documented a total of 267 nest sites and monitored them during the nesting season,” said the division’s Kathy Clark, who added that 250 nests were documented as active. That means the bald eagles laid eggs at the nest sites. “And those were the ones, of course, that followed through and produced a record 335 young last year.”
Dry Friday ahead; tracking potential for some snow Sunday
New Jersey is expected to see steady rain for most of Thursday, which could impact traveling across the state.
10 old-school South Jersey restaurants make list of best in NJ
A new list ranks the best old-school restaurants in New Jersey, and 10 of them are right here in South Jersey. Maybe your favorite restaurant in South Jersey's been around for a hot minute. Maybe it's not the spiffiest-looking place around, but it doesn't matter because the food is worth it. From leather booths, to dated wallpaper, to bartenders, and waitresses that totally know your name. That's what makes them old-school, and that's what keeps hungry customers coming back for more.
16-year-old Barnegat girl has been missing since Christmas day
BARNEGAT, NJ – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has issued an alert for a 16-year-old girl who went missing on Christmas day, according to the center. The Barnegat Police Department is now asking for the pubic’s assistance in locating Angelica Santos-Escobar. She is 5′ 8″ tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. Angelica left her residence on December 25, according to the NCMEC, but the Barnegat Police Department reported her disappearance as Dcember 28th. She may possibly be in the Philadelphia area. Please contact Detective Armstrong at 609-698-5000 ext. 226 or armstrong399@barnegatpolice.us with any information in regard to Angelica’s location. The post 16-year-old Barnegat girl has been missing since Christmas day appeared first on Shore News Network.
Popular Burger Chain Could Open In The Former Pier 1 Imports In Freehold, NJ
If at first, you don't succeed, try and try again right? That's the approach one very popular burger chain is taking when it comes to opening a new location near the Jersey Shore. Who doesn't love a good burger? There's nothing better than a thick Angus patty cooked to perfection...
Exciting Stores Announced for New Monmouth County, NJ Shopping Center
This new year has started with news of retailers closing shop. Luckily, every now and then we get good news like this. I'm sure you are very familiar with this busy intersection. Ah yes, Route 35 and Deal Road in Ocean Township. This is one of those Jersey Shore intersections...
This Legendary Cheesesteak Shop Is Coming to New Jersey
Let me tell you all a little story about prego Shannon. If you knew me at that point in time you would have been impressed by my appetite, to say the least. I was like a living, breathing Mrs. PacMan. Now that you have some context, I can tell you...
Wacky New Jersey burger joint gets national attention as ‘the best’
Whether it's rare or well done, you'll find bangin' burgers in New Jersey. I think many of us feel the best burger in the Garden State comes right from the deck or our backyard. While I agree that there are plenty of "grillmasters" in Jersey, sometimes you just want to...
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New Jersey
A major discount retail chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location next month in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 24, 2023, the popular discount retail store chain Burlington will be opening its latest New Jersey store location in Morristown, according to the company's website.
Officers Save Drowning Dog In Jersey Shore Lagoon
POINT PLEASANT – Due to their quick response and lifesaving measures, local authorities were able to rescue a distressed dog that had fallen into a lagoon earlier today. Around 12 p.m., the Point Pleasant Police Department received a report that the dog had fallen into the lagoon behind a home on East Drive. Police as well as Point Pleasant Fire Department Station 75 and Point Pleasant First Aid Squad responded to the scene.
New Jersey State Police as Rural Constabulary
One hundred and one years ago, officers of the newly-founded New Jersey State Police commenced patrolling the Garden State, serving particularly as a “rural constabulary” for towns that were too small to afford their own police forces — such as Rocky Hill. New Jersey State Police have...
The best chili around New Jersey: Big Joe takes you on a chili tour
I really enjoy chili. It’s my go-to starter and I taste test it if it’s on the menu at a new place I’m trying. While I like it thick and meaty, there is a couple of my favorite chili destinations in here that even though the chili is a little thin I chose because the flavor is just too good to ignore.
