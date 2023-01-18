Read full article on original website
Wes Moore takes oath as Maryland’s first Black governor, reflects on state’s path from slavery to his inauguration
Wes Moore, placing his hand on a Bible once owned by abolitionist Frederick Douglass, took his oath of office Wednesday to become Maryland’s 63rd governor, the state’s first and the country’s only current Black chief executive. Moore was sworn in alongside his family, new Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller and state lawmakers inside the State House’s Senate chamber in Annapolis and addressed a crowd of ...
Maryland’s Historic Inauguration Of Governor Wes Moore [PHOTOS+VIDEOS]
History has been made in Maryland as Governor Wes Moore has officially been sworn into office as the state’s first Black Governor. His the third elected Black Governor in United States history. RELATED: Democratic Candidate Wes Moore Makes History In Maryland After Being Elected As State’s First Black Governor Crowds of people made their way to […] The post Maryland’s Historic Inauguration Of Governor Wes Moore [PHOTOS+VIDEOS] appeared first on 92 Q.
Maryland Gov.-elect Moore proposes ‘gap year’ for high school graduates
FREDERICK, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Maryland’s governor-elect Wes Moore proposed graduating high school seniors take a so-called “gap year” to work in their communities on a broad range of projects. They would be paid $15,000 and be eligible for a $6,000 college scholarship after helping with a variety […]
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
Chelsea Clinton Has Funny Mismatched Shoes Wardrobe Mishap at Wes Moore Inauguration: 'Oprah Noticed'
The former first daughter's recent wardrobe malfunction did not get past Oprah Winfrey! Chelsea Clinton will surely check her heels every time she leaves the house after this honest fashion mistake. The former first daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton took to Twitter Wednesday to share a funny story about a very relatable wardrobe mishap. When getting ready early in the morning to head to Maryland Governor Wes Moore's inauguration, Clinton accidentally grabbed a pointy-toed black pump and a peep-toe black heel instead of a matching pair of...
Supreme Court Justice Scalia was 'basically' a member of the Ku Klux Klan, Emory law professor claims
An Emory University School of Law professor said that Judge Antonin Scalia was 'basically' part of a White supremacist hate group, the Ku Klux Klan.
Black instructor at Black college deemed ‘anti-Black’ for asking that students not wear ‘durag', 'hoodies'
One Black college instructor at a historically Black college was accused of being "anti-Black" for his dress code policies that forbade "hoodies," "durags" and "twerk shorts."
Biden signs bill to remove bust of chief justice who authored Dred Scott decision
President Biden signed legislation that removes a bust of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney from the U.S. Capitol building. Taney was the author of the infamous Dred Scott v. Sanford decision.
First Black Woman to Run for President Dead at 92￼
Charlene Mitchell, the 1968 Communist Party presidential nominee and first Black woman to run for US president has died at a local Manhattan nursing home, her son Steven Mitchell confirmed to the New York Times. She was 92. Mitchell was a staunch advocate of the Communist Party and joined the...
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Republicans Are Mad Cori Bush Called Byron Donalds A Black GOP ‘Prop,’ But Where Is The Lie?
Republicans are mad at Rep. Cori Bush for calling Rep. Byron Donalds a "prop" after he received House speaker votes. The post Republicans Are Mad Cori Bush Called Byron Donalds A Black GOP ‘Prop,’ But Where Is The Lie? appeared first on NewsOne.
Rep. Frederica Wilson Speaks About Being 'Forced to Carry My Dead Baby' After House Passes Anti-Abortion Bill
"Prohibited by law to induce labor, I carried my deceased child inside me for two months and almost died," said Representative Frederica Wilson as the House passed two anti-abortion bills Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson is sharing her experience with childbirth after the Republican-led House of Representatives passed its first anti-abortion bills on Wednesday. In a 222-209 vote, the House passed a bill that condemns "the recent attacks on pro-life facilities, groups, and churches." The House also passed the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act in a 220-210 vote (one...
New Study: Are Whites Discriminated Against in America More Than Minorities?
President Trump at a Nashville, TN MAGA Rally in May, 2018Photo byFree image:Tabitha Kaylee Hawk(flickr) New Study: Are Whites Discriminated Against in America More Than Minorities?
D.C. Mayor: Jan. 6 Security Failed Over Belief White Nationalists Are Police Friendly
“People didn’t think that these white nationalists would overthrow the Capitol building,” Mayor Muriel Bowser testified to Jan. 6 House committee members.
Florida nixes African American studies course, claims it ‘lacks educational value’
The Florida Department of Education left the door open for possibly accepting the course eventually, but only if the content is tweaked to meet state guidelines.
Outcry Grows After DeSantis Rejects AP African-American Studies Course
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s Department of Education has rejected a request from the College Board—which runs the SAT and approves advanced placement (AP) courses for high schools across the country— to approve a high school African-American Studies course in Florida on the grounds that it violates state law, according to a copy of the letter provided to The Daily Beast.Specifically, some on the right are saying the Advanced Placement (AP) program, which is currently undergoing a nationwide pilot, was vetoed because state officials believe it promotes Critical Race Theory, recently banned from schools under the state’s “Stop W.O.K.E.” Act.The brief...
Former 'Bachelorette' blasts DeSantis as racist for rejecting African studies course, calls it Black 'erasure'
"View" guest host Rachel Lindsay claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., was committing "cultural erasure" for rejecting a proposed African studies course in schools.
cbs19news
Republican concedes in Virginia state Senate election
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) -- The Democrat in a closely watched eastern Virginia state Senate race appeared headed to victory after his opponent conceded on Wednesday in the special election. The outcome appears to boost the Democrats' narrow control of the state Senate, with abortion among the issues expected to...
Rev. Bernice King is 'exhausted' by lawmakers who quote MLK but won't 'set aside politics' for change
Politicians may like to quote Martin Luther King Jr., his youngest daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, said on Monday, but they aren't actually doing the work necessary to bring about the change he sought. "We love to quote King in and around the holiday, but then we refuse to live King 365 days of the year," she said during an address at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where her father was once a pastor. King said she is "exhausted, exasperated, and, frankly, disappointed" to hear elected officials repeat her father's words but "not set aside politics" to end police brutality and...
