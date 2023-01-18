ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

The Baltimore Sun

Wes Moore takes oath as Maryland’s first Black governor, reflects on state’s path from slavery to his inauguration

Wes Moore, placing his hand on a Bible once owned by abolitionist Frederick Douglass, took his oath of office Wednesday to become Maryland’s 63rd governor, the state’s first and the country’s only current Black chief executive. Moore was sworn in alongside his family, new Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller and state lawmakers inside the State House’s Senate chamber in Annapolis and addressed a crowd of ...
92Q

Maryland’s Historic Inauguration Of Governor Wes Moore [PHOTOS+VIDEOS]

History has been made in Maryland as Governor Wes Moore has officially been sworn into office as the state’s first Black Governor. His the third elected Black Governor in United States history. RELATED: Democratic Candidate Wes Moore Makes History In Maryland After Being Elected As State’s First Black Governor Crowds of people made their way to […] The post Maryland’s Historic Inauguration Of Governor Wes Moore [PHOTOS+VIDEOS] appeared first on 92 Q.
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
People

Chelsea Clinton Has Funny Mismatched Shoes Wardrobe Mishap at Wes Moore Inauguration: 'Oprah Noticed'

The former first daughter's recent wardrobe malfunction did not get past Oprah Winfrey! Chelsea Clinton will surely check her heels every time she leaves the house after this honest fashion mistake. The former first daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton took to Twitter Wednesday to share a funny story about a very relatable wardrobe mishap. When getting ready early in the morning to head to Maryland Governor Wes Moore's inauguration, Clinton accidentally grabbed a pointy-toed black pump and a peep-toe black heel instead of a matching pair of...
Shine My Crown

First Black Woman to Run for President Dead at 92￼

Charlene Mitchell, the 1968 Communist Party presidential nominee and first Black woman to run for US president has died at a local Manhattan nursing home, her son Steven Mitchell confirmed to the New York Times. She was 92. Mitchell was a staunch advocate of the Communist Party and joined the...
People

Rep. Frederica Wilson Speaks About Being 'Forced to Carry My Dead Baby' After House Passes Anti-Abortion Bill

"Prohibited by law to induce labor, I carried my deceased child inside me for two months and almost died," said Representative Frederica Wilson as the House passed two anti-abortion bills Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson is sharing her experience with childbirth after the Republican-led House of Representatives passed its first anti-abortion bills on Wednesday. In a 222-209 vote, the House passed a bill that condemns "the recent attacks on pro-life facilities, groups, and churches." The House also passed the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act in a 220-210 vote (one...
TheDailyBeast

Outcry Grows After DeSantis Rejects AP African-American Studies Course

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s Department of Education has rejected a request from the College Board—which runs the SAT and approves advanced placement (AP) courses for high schools across the country— to approve a high school African-American Studies course in Florida on the grounds that it violates state law, according to a copy of the letter provided to The Daily Beast.Specifically, some on the right are saying the Advanced Placement (AP) program, which is currently undergoing a nationwide pilot, was vetoed because state officials believe it promotes Critical Race Theory, recently banned from schools under the state’s “Stop W.O.K.E.” Act.The brief...
cbs19news

Republican concedes in Virginia state Senate election

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) -- The Democrat in a closely watched eastern Virginia state Senate race appeared headed to victory after his opponent conceded on Wednesday in the special election. The outcome appears to boost the Democrats' narrow control of the state Senate, with abortion among the issues expected to...
The Week

Rev. Bernice King is 'exhausted' by lawmakers who quote MLK but won't 'set aside politics' for change

Politicians may like to quote Martin Luther King Jr., his youngest daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, said on Monday, but they aren't actually doing the work necessary to bring about the change he sought. "We love to quote King in and around the holiday, but then we refuse to live King 365 days of the year," she said during an address at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where her father was once a pastor. King said she is "exhausted, exasperated, and, frankly, disappointed" to hear elected officials repeat her father's words but "not set aside politics" to end police brutality and...
