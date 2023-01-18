ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Downtown Illinois Boutique Closing for Good with a Twist

Downtown Rockford is about to pull a big flip on us and with the flip we're losing a super cute boutique. In the past decade or so, there have been a lot of changes in downtown Rockford, including the creation of a lot of small businesses. Unfortunately we've also seen a lot of small businesses close, espeically in the last few years.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

You don’t have to be near an ocean to scuba with Loves Park Scuba

Have you ever wanted to learn how to scuba but thought there was no place to learn in the Midwest? Well, that is no problem for Loves Park Scuba. Loves Park Scuba has been open for 38 years and they offer courses and sell scuba gear to people of all ages. They have an indoor pool which makes it convenient for students to learn. You can get scuba certified in just one weekend and they’re the Midwest’s premiere dive center. Loves Park Scuba is located at 7307 N Alpine Rd Loves Park IL, or you can give them a call at (815) 633-6969.
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com

Diemer and Rockford University knock off MSOE

Illinois figure skaters coming to Loves Park for …. Figure skaters from all over the state will head to the Carlson Ice Area in Loves Park on Sunday for the Illinois High School Skating Competition. Rockford Icehogs skate for autism. The Rockford Icehogs held "Pucks for Autism" at the BMO...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rally fights to ‘keep Rockford pro-life’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A rally at the site of a proposed abortion clinic took place in Rockford on Saturday. “Keep Rockford Pro-Life” held their first rally of the year Saturday afternoon. They want to keep the clinic from coming to the city. Organizers spoke about community and loving one’s neighbors. “It is essentially important […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Snow covered roads Sunday morning

According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, we’re starting the morning off with mostly covered roads in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb in northern Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin this morning. The remainder of the area is seeing partially covered road conditions. There are slick and wet spots so drive with extra caution this morning.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Winnebago school allows students to paint the halls with murals

Beth Melancen, an art teacher at Winnebago Middle School, said she wants students to come to school and have fun, so she challenged the art club to put a splash of color on the blank white walls. Winnebago school allows students to paint the halls …. Beth Melancen, an art...
WINNEBAGO, IL
MyStateline.com

A chance of light snow Saturday night

It’s a chilly start this morning with the wind chill factored in. It feels like most areas across the Stateline are down to the teens, while actual air temperatures are in the 20s. Rockford is at 26 degrees, but the wind chill is down to 18 degrees. Galena is the coolest temperature at 20 degrees, but a wind chill of 10 degrees. Galena’s wind chill did drop into the single digits this morning.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Makeup, Mentorship, and Motherhood with Annētta McBain

Annētta is thrilled to be taking this next step in her career by mentoring other women with her new program. She shares that growing up an older sister she was naturally drawn to leadership, and she finds fulfillment in helping women reach their full potential. Annētta tells us that she loves seeing women she has helped flourish and takes zero credit for them becoming their best selves. Her first program begins this spring, and you can find more information at annettamcbain.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Cold temperatures and a wintery mix made for a chilly day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a gloomy week here in the Stateline and today showed that with it’s wintery mix. Alongside the cold temperatures we also so some rain in the early afternoon, but as hours passed it turned into snow. This made roads potentially slippery. Make sure if you do drive on the roads to take caution and be safe.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball scores from Friday, January 20

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball results from games involving Rockford area teams from Friday, January 20 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. Watch for ‘Overtime’ Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and feature stories. (Rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m.) […]
ROCKFORD, IL

