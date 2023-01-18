Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
Related
‘Best Waitress Ever’ Gets $100 Tip at Delicious Illinois Restaurant
Have you ever been waited on by the 'best waitress ever?' Maybe, if you've stopped by Baker Street Burgers in Rockford. There are days that scrolling through social media is a big waste of time. But there are other times that scrolling through your Facebook or Instagram feed ends up brining a huge smile to your face.
Downtown Illinois Boutique Closing for Good with a Twist
Downtown Rockford is about to pull a big flip on us and with the flip we're losing a super cute boutique. In the past decade or so, there have been a lot of changes in downtown Rockford, including the creation of a lot of small businesses. Unfortunately we've also seen a lot of small businesses close, espeically in the last few years.
MyStateline.com
You don’t have to be near an ocean to scuba with Loves Park Scuba
Have you ever wanted to learn how to scuba but thought there was no place to learn in the Midwest? Well, that is no problem for Loves Park Scuba. Loves Park Scuba has been open for 38 years and they offer courses and sell scuba gear to people of all ages. They have an indoor pool which makes it convenient for students to learn. You can get scuba certified in just one weekend and they’re the Midwest’s premiere dive center. Loves Park Scuba is located at 7307 N Alpine Rd Loves Park IL, or you can give them a call at (815) 633-6969.
Winnebago store makes shirts to honor slain Pinnon’s employee Peggy Anderson
ROCKFORD Ill. (WTVO) — A local business is doing its part to help support the family of a slain employee. Peggy Anderson, who worked at Pinnon’s Meats, was killed on January 11. AKG Craft Source said that they are making shirts to honor the loss of Anderson. They said that this is one way to […]
MyStateline.com
Illinois figure skaters coming to Loves Park for high school competition
Figure skaters from all over the state will head to the Carlson Ice Area in Loves Park on Sunday for the Illinois High School Skating Competition. Illinois figure skaters coming to Loves Park for …. Figure skaters from all over the state will head to the Carlson Ice Area in...
MyStateline.com
Diemer and Rockford University knock off MSOE
Illinois figure skaters coming to Loves Park for …. Figure skaters from all over the state will head to the Carlson Ice Area in Loves Park on Sunday for the Illinois High School Skating Competition. Rockford Icehogs skate for autism. The Rockford Icehogs held "Pucks for Autism" at the BMO...
Rally fights to ‘keep Rockford pro-life’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A rally at the site of a proposed abortion clinic took place in Rockford on Saturday. “Keep Rockford Pro-Life” held their first rally of the year Saturday afternoon. They want to keep the clinic from coming to the city. Organizers spoke about community and loving one’s neighbors. “It is essentially important […]
Woman says she lost all her belongings in break-in at Rockford storage facility
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After 20 storage units at a Sandy Hollow facility were burglarized, a Rockford woman says she lost everything she had. Inishia Cooper said she had used the Red Dot Storage location at 5750 Sandy Hollow Road in the past, and thought her belongings would be safe at the “secure” location while […]
Hunt, Hononegah come out number one at the Guilford Sectional
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Three NIC-10 boys bowling teams will head to the IHSA State Tournament next weekend in O’Fallon. Honongah, Harlem and Belvidere North finished 1, 2, 3 Saturday in the Guilford Sectional at Don Carter Lanes. Honnoegah narrowly edged out Harlem by 50 pins through six games. Belvidere North finished 522 pins back of Hononegah. […]
MyStateline.com
Snow covered roads Sunday morning
According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, we’re starting the morning off with mostly covered roads in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb in northern Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin this morning. The remainder of the area is seeing partially covered road conditions. There are slick and wet spots so drive with extra caution this morning.
MyStateline.com
Winnebago school allows students to paint the halls with murals
Beth Melancen, an art teacher at Winnebago Middle School, said she wants students to come to school and have fun, so she challenged the art club to put a splash of color on the blank white walls. Winnebago school allows students to paint the halls …. Beth Melancen, an art...
SOAR Awards to bring gospel’s biggest stars to Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gospel music is coming to Rockford with the SOAR Radio Gospel Music Awards, to be held March 6th at the Coronado Performing Arts Center. SOAR Awards CEO Justin Francis said the 6th annual SOAR ceremony exposes the community to the best in gospel music. This year’s event will be the second […]
MyStateline.com
A chance of light snow Saturday night
It’s a chilly start this morning with the wind chill factored in. It feels like most areas across the Stateline are down to the teens, while actual air temperatures are in the 20s. Rockford is at 26 degrees, but the wind chill is down to 18 degrees. Galena is the coolest temperature at 20 degrees, but a wind chill of 10 degrees. Galena’s wind chill did drop into the single digits this morning.
MyStateline.com
Makeup, Mentorship, and Motherhood with Annētta McBain
Annētta is thrilled to be taking this next step in her career by mentoring other women with her new program. She shares that growing up an older sister she was naturally drawn to leadership, and she finds fulfillment in helping women reach their full potential. Annētta tells us that she loves seeing women she has helped flourish and takes zero credit for them becoming their best selves. Her first program begins this spring, and you can find more information at annettamcbain.com.
MyStateline.com
Belvidere North and North Boone competitive cheer take home conference championships
Belvidere North and North Boone competitive cheer take home conference championships. Belvidere North and North Boone competitive cheer …. Belvidere North and North Boone competitive cheer take home conference championships. Illinois figure skaters coming to Loves Park for …. Figure skaters from all over the state will head to the...
WIFR
Cold temperatures and a wintery mix made for a chilly day
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a gloomy week here in the Stateline and today showed that with it’s wintery mix. Alongside the cold temperatures we also so some rain in the early afternoon, but as hours passed it turned into snow. This made roads potentially slippery. Make sure if you do drive on the roads to take caution and be safe.
‘Experts’ Claim the Best Illinois Steak is Here and Not Chicago
I'll say from the start that I don't automatically trust the internet to tell me where the best this or that is. However, there is one site that claims to be "experts" at finding the best steakhouse in Illinois. If they're right, you don't need to go to Chicago which I'll take as good news.
tiremeetsroad.com
Rockford man bursts from his house to save a boy from wandering onto Auburn St busy with traffic
One family member of the hero calls the circumstances of the rescue, “Divine Intervention.”. Two snoozing parents owe their undying gratitude to one Rockford, IL man after he saved their kid from wandering onto one busy street. Twitter user Ashley Ray (who goes by @TheAshleyRay on the bird app,)...
100fmrockford.com
A downtown Rockford retail shop’s closure will allow another business to grow
ROCKFORD — The closure of one downtown business is giving another room to grow. 510 Threads owner Sandi Kohn said Wednesday that she’s retiring from the retail business and closing her vintage modern fashion boutique at 510 E. State St. in downtown’s Block 5. The storefront won’t...
Rockford area basketball scores from Friday, January 20
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball results from games involving Rockford area teams from Friday, January 20 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. Watch for ‘Overtime’ Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and feature stories. (Rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m.) […]
Comments / 0