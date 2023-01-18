Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Driver arrested after fleeing scene of crash which injured mother and daughter
A driver has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash which injured a mother and her daughter. The crash occurred at 5:20 p.m. Jan. 12 on Cherry Lake Road near Keystone Lane and caused traumatic injuries to 54-year-old Lisa Oliver of Howey-in-the-Hills, according an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Oliver and her daughter, who had been a passenger in Oliver’s tan Ford F-150, were both transported by Lake EMS to Ocala Regional Medical Center.
wogx.com
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for SW Florida teen
FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is searching for a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing from the 4000th block of Ford Street in Fort Myers. A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for Edilsy Roca. She is 4’11" tall and weighs 115 pounds....
travelawaits.com
I’m A New Grandparent — The First 3 Places In Florida I’m Taking My Granddaughter
A little miracle in my life has changed my travel patterns. Her name is Layla, and we were already planning our first grandma, grandpa, mom, dad, and baby taste of grand-travel 2 months in. My son and his wife had their sights set on a beach vacation in December to...
WATCH: 12-Year-Old Boy Catches Great White Shark Off Florida Coast
The boy's mother said they had to hold onto him so he wouldn't go overboard.
10NEWS
Record number of manatees flock to Blue Spring State Park amid Florida cold snap
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — It's not unusual for manatees to search for warmer waters when Florida gets cold. But it isn't every day that you see 729 of them in one state park. Blue Spring State Park in Volusia County counted a record number of manatees on Jan. 17, during the state's recent cold snap.
Three fronts on the way for Central Florida, fog expected for Sunday morning
ORLANDO, Fla. — While many areas stayed dry, Marion, Flagler and portions of Sumter, Lake and Volusia Counties had rain, with more than an inch in parts of Flagler County. Meteorologist George Waldenberger said the showers are slowly tapering off and by morning, the weather should be quiet with areas of fog. Drive safely.
floridainsider.com
State attorney from Central Florida creates new task force focused on animal cruelty
Animal cruelty – Dog chained to pole — Courtesy: Shutterstock — DreamHack. With the help of a brand-new task force covering three Central Florida counties, a state attorney is bringing justice to the victims of animal abuse. The zeal of Assistant State Attorney Jamie McManus, according to...
Bay area mobile home community hit with 2 unexpected price hikes
A double whammy! Residents at a Tampa Bay area mobile home community are getting hit with two unexpected price hikes. They turned to 8 On Your Side, asking how to challenge the charges.
10 Small Florida Towns that Aren't Your Typical Tourist Spots, According to a Travel Website
Many of Florida's destinations are popular with tourists for valid reasons. They might have thrilling theme parks, or gorgeous beaches, or historic national parks. And many people are perfectly willing to brave the crowds of tourists because the destination has so much to offer.
fox35orlando.com
19 kittens, cats left abandoned on side of Florida highway
Over a dozen cats were discovered abandoned on the side of a Florida highway on Jan. 12 among a small shrubbery, animal rescue officials said. The St. Francis Society Animal Rescue said they received two separate reports of cats being abandoned at an I-75 exit. When they arrived, they found nearly 20 abandoned cats and kittens spread throughout a small island of shrubbery "surrounded by cars traveling 80mph."
WIS-TV
Woman turns stop at grocery store into $1M lottery check
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida woman could check a lot more off her grocery list thanks to purchasing a lucky lottery ticket. According to the Florida Lottery, Karen Dowling, 62, won a $1 million jackpot while playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game earlier this month. Lottery...
The Daily South
20 Bookstores Everyone Should Visit In Florida
There’s nothing quite like the thrill of an undiscovered bookstore. The feeling of walking down a quaint, tree-lined downtown street and spotting a historic bookshop, or perhaps the anticipation of a famed author’s visit to a new book seller in town. Or maybe it’s a favorite stop on your Southern vacation each year: the cozy nook where you eagerly devour beach reads and spend hours immersed in the aisles, poring over titles.
Watch out for Florida Man on a bicycle
According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) there were 7,077 reported bicycle crashes in Florida in 2022, with 206 of those being fatal. This is an increase for both stats from 2021, which had a reported 6,404 bicycle crashes and 197 fatalities.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Front to bring weekend rain, cooler temperatures to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 65 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 82degrees | Rain: 60%. Weak cold front will move through the area. Skies will respond with a mix of suns and clouds. Highs will remain warm with mid-upper 70s on tap inland, cooler and closer to 70 along the Volusia and Flagler beaches, mid-upper 70s in coastal Brevard County.
Florida GOP Rep. Greg Steube suffers 'multiple injuries' in accident at home, reportedly hospitalized
Rep. Greg Steube's (R-Fla.) office said late Wednesday that the congressman suffered "multiple injuries" in an "accident on his property late this afternoon." Steube's office did not provide any other details, but ABC7 in Sarasota reports that a delivery driver witnessed the congressman fall about 20 feet off a ladder. Steube had a chainsaw with him, and when a huge tree limb hit the ladder, "he was midair," the delivery man, Darrell Bernard Woodie, told ABC7. Steube was "obviously in pain and he was very limited movement," he added. Woodie said he called 911, and both ABC7 and Florida Politics' Peter Schorsch report that Steube was in a Sarasota hospital Wednesday night. Steube, 44, has represented Florida's Sarasota-based 17th Congressional District since 2019, and he was just given a seat on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee by the narrow House GOP majority. Before being elected to Congress, Steube served eight years in the Florida Statehouse and four years in the U.S. Army, from 2004 to 2008.
Florida Man Taking Home Millions Of Dollars After Huge Lottery Win
The lucky man played a $20 lottery game and scored the top prize!
pasconewsonline.com
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Florida
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Florida using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Florida Water Drastically Changed Since DeSantis Took Office. What Does It Mean for You?
Photo byPhoto 145356568 / Desantis © Zhukovsky | Dreamstime.com. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis touted his efforts to enhance the state's water quality during his inaugural speech. He pledged millions more would be added during one of the following legislative sessions.
iheart.com
This Is The Most Snow Florida's Ever Had
Depending on where you live in the United States, snow is either a natural part of life or a rare occurrence. As weather conditions get more extreme, heavy snowfall may become more of the norm. The holiday winter storm gave the entire country a big blast of the white stuff, and some states even experienced blizzards.
A new Buc-ee’s could possibly open in central Florida
OCALA, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to bring another site to Ocala, east of Interstate...
