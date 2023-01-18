ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
villages-news.com

Driver arrested after fleeing scene of crash which injured mother and daughter

A driver has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash which injured a mother and her daughter. The crash occurred at 5:20 p.m. Jan. 12 on Cherry Lake Road near Keystone Lane and caused traumatic injuries to 54-year-old Lisa Oliver of Howey-in-the-Hills, according an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Oliver and her daughter, who had been a passenger in Oliver’s tan Ford F-150, were both transported by Lake EMS to Ocala Regional Medical Center.
HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, FL
wogx.com

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for SW Florida teen

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is searching for a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing from the 4000th block of Ford Street in Fort Myers. A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for Edilsy Roca. She is 4’11" tall and weighs 115 pounds....
FORT MYERS, FL
fox35orlando.com

19 kittens, cats left abandoned on side of Florida highway

Over a dozen cats were discovered abandoned on the side of a Florida highway on Jan. 12 among a small shrubbery, animal rescue officials said. The St. Francis Society Animal Rescue said they received two separate reports of cats being abandoned at an I-75 exit. When they arrived, they found nearly 20 abandoned cats and kittens spread throughout a small island of shrubbery "surrounded by cars traveling 80mph."
FLORIDA STATE
WIS-TV

Woman turns stop at grocery store into $1M lottery check

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida woman could check a lot more off her grocery list thanks to purchasing a lucky lottery ticket. According to the Florida Lottery, Karen Dowling, 62, won a $1 million jackpot while playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game earlier this month. Lottery...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
The Daily South

20 Bookstores Everyone Should Visit In Florida

There’s nothing quite like the thrill of an undiscovered bookstore. The feeling of walking down a quaint, tree-lined downtown street and spotting a historic bookshop, or perhaps the anticipation of a famed author’s visit to a new book seller in town. Or maybe it’s a favorite stop on your Southern vacation each year: the cozy nook where you eagerly devour beach reads and spend hours immersed in the aisles, poring over titles.
FLORIDA STATE
JoAnn Ryan

Watch out for Florida Man on a bicycle

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) there were 7,077 reported bicycle crashes in Florida in 2022, with 206 of those being fatal. This is an increase for both stats from 2021, which had a reported 6,404 bicycle crashes and 197 fatalities.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather: Front to bring weekend rain, cooler temperatures to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 65 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 82degrees | Rain: 60%. Weak cold front will move through the area. Skies will respond with a mix of suns and clouds. Highs will remain warm with mid-upper 70s on tap inland, cooler and closer to 70 along the Volusia and Flagler beaches, mid-upper 70s in coastal Brevard County.
ORLANDO, FL
The Week

Florida GOP Rep. Greg Steube suffers 'multiple injuries' in accident at home, reportedly hospitalized

Rep. Greg Steube's (R-Fla.) office said late Wednesday that the congressman suffered "multiple injuries" in an "accident on his property late this afternoon." Steube's office did not provide any other details, but ABC7 in Sarasota reports that a delivery driver witnessed the congressman fall about 20 feet off a ladder.  Steube had a chainsaw with him, and when a huge tree limb hit the ladder, "he was midair," the delivery man, Darrell Bernard Woodie, told ABC7. Steube was "obviously in pain and he was very limited movement," he added. Woodie said he called 911, and both ABC7 and Florida Politics' Peter Schorsch report that Steube was in a Sarasota hospital Wednesday night.  Steube, 44, has represented Florida's Sarasota-based 17th Congressional District since 2019, and he was just given a seat on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee by the narrow House GOP majority. Before being elected to Congress, Steube served eight years in the Florida Statehouse and four years in the U.S. Army, from 2004 to 2008.
FLORIDA STATE
pasconewsonline.com

Most popular girl names in the 90s in Florida

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Florida using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Most Snow Florida's Ever Had

Depending on where you live in the United States, snow is either a natural part of life or a rare occurrence. As weather conditions get more extreme, heavy snowfall may become more of the norm. The holiday winter storm gave the entire country a big blast of the white stuff, and some states even experienced blizzards.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy