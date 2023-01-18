Read full article on original website
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
‘Best Waitress Ever’ Gets $100 Tip at Delicious Illinois Restaurant
Have you ever been waited on by the 'best waitress ever?' Maybe, if you've stopped by Baker Street Burgers in Rockford. There are days that scrolling through social media is a big waste of time. But there are other times that scrolling through your Facebook or Instagram feed ends up brining a huge smile to your face.
Downtown Illinois Boutique Closing for Good with a Twist
Downtown Rockford is about to pull a big flip on us and with the flip we're losing a super cute boutique. In the past decade or so, there have been a lot of changes in downtown Rockford, including the creation of a lot of small businesses. Unfortunately we've also seen a lot of small businesses close, espeically in the last few years.
Fire breaks out at townhome in Crystal Lake, causing $30,000 in damage
CRYSTAL LAKE, Illinois - A fire damaged a townhome in Crystal Lake on Saturday. The fire in the home at 1264 Walnut Glen Drive started at 3:57 p.m. The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department said the first fire unit on scene arrived within 3 minutes. The occupants were at home...
MyStateline.com
Snow covered roads Sunday morning
According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, we’re starting the morning off with mostly covered roads in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb in northern Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin this morning. The remainder of the area is seeing partially covered road conditions. There are slick and wet spots so drive with extra caution this morning.
Channel 3000
Osteria Papavero brings authentic, seasonal Italian dining to Madison
Osteria Papavero’s wooden sign with a burst of cheery, red poppies is flapping in the wind on a rainy, blustery day in downtown Madison. Tucked inside the brick building on East Wilson Street where it first opened in 2006, the restaurant serves rustic Italian dishes inspired by owner and chef Francesco Mangano’s childhood in Bologna, where he spent the school year, and Tuscany, where he spent summers. “We try not to make too much food from Bologna, because it’s pretty fatty food,” Mangano says with a laugh. “No, I’m just joking, but it’s really rich. Bologna is called La Grassa in Italy, [which means] ‘the fat one.’ ” South of Bologna and moving into Tuscany, dishes native to those regions use more vegetables and olive oil. Osteria Papavero’s menu combines a little bit from both places, Mangano says. No matter the dish, Mangano focuses on using high-quality ingredients — from foraged mushrooms to French chocolate — to create delicious, unfussy dishes that remind him of home.
MyStateline.com
Jamaican fruit word scramble with Jammin Jerk Grill
If you’re looking for Rockford’s #1 Jerk chicken then you have to try Jammin Jerk Grill at both their food truck and storefront in the Cherry Valley Mall. Jammin Jerk started as a food truck but eventually got their spot at the Cherry Valley Mall. They serve a wide variety of Jamaican food from chicken, tacos, plantains, and more. We’re also mixing it up for Game Day with a Jamaican fruit word scramble. To check out more from Jammin Jerk head to jamminjerkgrill.com.
MyStateline.com
Illinois figure skaters coming to Loves Park for high school competition
Figure skaters from all over the state will head to the Carlson Ice Area in Loves Park on Sunday for the Illinois High School Skating Competition. Illinois figure skaters coming to Loves Park for …. Figure skaters from all over the state will head to the Carlson Ice Area in...
MyStateline.com
You don’t have to be near an ocean to scuba with Loves Park Scuba
Have you ever wanted to learn how to scuba but thought there was no place to learn in the Midwest? Well, that is no problem for Loves Park Scuba. Loves Park Scuba has been open for 38 years and they offer courses and sell scuba gear to people of all ages. They have an indoor pool which makes it convenient for students to learn. You can get scuba certified in just one weekend and they’re the Midwest’s premiere dive center. Loves Park Scuba is located at 7307 N Alpine Rd Loves Park IL, or you can give them a call at (815) 633-6969.
Winnebago store makes shirts to honor slain Pinnon’s employee Peggy Anderson
ROCKFORD Ill. (WTVO) — A local business is doing its part to help support the family of a slain employee. Peggy Anderson, who worked at Pinnon’s Meats, was killed on January 11. AKG Craft Source said that they are making shirts to honor the loss of Anderson. They said that this is one way to […]
rockrivercurrent.com
Get ready to celebrate your favorite places to eat: Rockford Region Restaurant Week returns
ROCKFORD — The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau is bringing back Rockford Region Restaurant Week for its third year. The annual event celebrates local eateries, bars, coffee shops and bakeries for the work they do day-in and day-out. They’re encouraged to offer special menus and unique deals during the delicious week, and the community will vote on awards in several categories to recognize their favorites.
MyStateline.com
Diemer and Rockford University knock off MSOE
Illinois figure skaters coming to Loves Park for …. Figure skaters from all over the state will head to the Carlson Ice Area in Loves Park on Sunday for the Illinois High School Skating Competition. Rockford Icehogs skate for autism. The Rockford Icehogs held "Pucks for Autism" at the BMO...
MyStateline.com
Winnebago school allows students to paint the halls with murals
Beth Melancen, an art teacher at Winnebago Middle School, said she wants students to come to school and have fun, so she challenged the art club to put a splash of color on the blank white walls. Winnebago school allows students to paint the halls …. Beth Melancen, an art...
Rally fights to ‘keep Rockford pro-life’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A rally at the site of a proposed abortion clinic took place in Rockford on Saturday. “Keep Rockford Pro-Life” held their first rally of the year Saturday afternoon. They want to keep the clinic from coming to the city. Organizers spoke about community and loving one’s neighbors. “It is essentially important […]
Woman says she lost all her belongings in break-in at Rockford storage facility
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After 20 storage units at a Sandy Hollow facility were burglarized, a Rockford woman says she lost everything she had. Inishia Cooper said she had used the Red Dot Storage location at 5750 Sandy Hollow Road in the past, and thought her belongings would be safe at the “secure” location while […]
MyStateline.com
A chance of light snow Saturday night
It’s a chilly start this morning with the wind chill factored in. It feels like most areas across the Stateline are down to the teens, while actual air temperatures are in the 20s. Rockford is at 26 degrees, but the wind chill is down to 18 degrees. Galena is the coolest temperature at 20 degrees, but a wind chill of 10 degrees. Galena’s wind chill did drop into the single digits this morning.
2 suburban Regal movie theaters among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
WIFR
Cold temperatures and a wintery mix made for a chilly day
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a gloomy week here in the Stateline and today showed that with it’s wintery mix. Alongside the cold temperatures we also so some rain in the early afternoon, but as hours passed it turned into snow. This made roads potentially slippery. Make sure if you do drive on the roads to take caution and be safe.
Hunt, Hononegah come out number one at the Guilford Sectional
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Three NIC-10 boys bowling teams will head to the IHSA State Tournament next weekend in O’Fallon. Honongah, Harlem and Belvidere North finished 1, 2, 3 Saturday in the Guilford Sectional at Don Carter Lanes. Honnoegah narrowly edged out Harlem by 50 pins through six games. Belvidere North finished 522 pins back of Hononegah. […]
oregonobserver.com
The Oregon Culver’s has a tentative opening date
Culver’s has a target opening date for its new Oregon location, according to the franchise’s Director of Public Relations and Communication Eric Skrum and Village of Oregon President Randy Glysch. Residents can mark Monday, March 27 on their calendars as a reminder to potentially stop by 1075 Park...
MyStateline.com
Get diagnostic imaging quick and easy with Forest City Diagnostic Imaging
Forest City Diagnostic Imaging strives to provide high quality and easy access services to their patients, and they show that you don’t have to compromise on quality to get an affordable price. They have two locations, and their image results are cheaper than a hospital. For more information, please visit forestcitydi.com or call (815) 398-1300.
