WILX-TV
Father gets keys to a new Habitat for Humanity home in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dad and his kids were given a new home on Saturday after the completion of Habitat for Humanity Capital Region’s newest home rehab project. The organization announced that De’Angelo was given keys to his new home during a ceremony on Saturday afternoon. Habitat partnered with the Lansing Housing Commission as well as community partners and volunteers to help De’Angelo build his home.
A deer in Lansing has had a plastic pumpkin stuck on its head for weeks
A small young deer has been roaming Lansing with what appears to be a plastic pumpkin candy bowl stuck to its head.
HealthSource Saginaw to end outpatient program in March
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Close to 500 people will be searching for a new therapist or psychiatrist after HealthSource Saginaw ends its behavioral professional outpatient services Friday, March 31, officials with the organization said. HealthSource Saginaw Executive Services and Communications Director Wendy Dornseifer said the move was being made...
Fox17
'It has hit our family pretty hard': Grand Rapids nurse assistant seeks lifesaving kidney donation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For 25 years, Shanntel Donaldson worked as a nurse assistant. “I never thought it would be her. I never thought it would be her,” says daughter Ron'neisha Stutts. “My mom worked every day. Since we were kids.”. Now, instead of clocking in to...
WILX-TV
Studio 10 preview: animal rehab center and day two of RVs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10′s Nicole Buchmann joins the Now Desk to preview what’s coming up on Friday’s show. See more from Studio 10 here and follow them on all social media:. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather...
wtvbam.com
Nurses at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital poised to strike
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Nurses have authorized their union leadership to call a strike at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. The 110 members of the Branch County Independent Nurses Association authorized the strike in a vote this past Wednesday. The union membership has rejected three contract proposals brought forth by ProMedica.
Bed bugs are crawling all over Michigan: How to spot the stealthy blood-eaters
They almost never hide in plain sight and they sneak out while we’re sleeping to feast on our blood. Bed bugs are everywhere in Michigan, with four cities across the state ranking among the worst in the country on Orkin’s Bed Bugs Cities List for 2023. Detroit ranks...
WILX-TV
Students renovate Curwood Place
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Students in Owosso are renovating Curwood Place on Main Street. The building consists of five storage garages and nine second-floor apartments. There’s also a store - Magoo’s Pets - operating in the building. The building’s owners sponsored the Lawrence Technological University College of Architectural...
WILX-TV
Explore dozens of units at The Mid-Michigan Premier RV Show
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Mid-Michigan Premier RV Show is back this year at the MSU Pavilion. Hosted by Price Right RV and Gillette’s Interstate RV there are over twenty brands and nearly two hundred units on display including toy haulers, fifth wheels, tent campers and more. Show hours...
lansingcitypulse.com
New health officer named
FRIDAY, Jan. 20 — Dr. Adnike Shoyinka, the medical director of the Ingham County Health. Department, will succeed Health Officer Linda Vail as department head. She was appointed by the county Board of Commissioners late last year, Vail and Ingham. County Commissioner Todd Tennis confirmed yesterday. Vail announced last...
fox2detroit.com
Downtown Ann Arbor fire decimates building, wipes out restaurant and vape shop
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A decades-old building in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning. The fire took place on Maynard between Liberty and Williams streets inside a restaurant and the Vape City vape shop. No one was inside the building when it happen or when the fire started–and no one including firefighters were hurt.
WILX-TV
MSU extends support services for LGBTQIA+ students
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University extended counseling services for students, staff and faculty who identify as transgender and nonbinary. Heather Shea, interim director of the Gender and Sexuality Campus Center (GSCC) explained “we are aware that transgender and nonbinary students often experience abuse and trauma at higher rates than other students and may not know about or feel trusting of programs offering support services based on national data and the recent Know More Survey results because of that, we have committed to specific outreach and supportive services to create safe spaces for this community.”
wkar.org
Lansing appeals verdict of former firefighter's hostile work environment suit
The City of Lansing is appealing the verdict of a federal case that ruled in favor of a former firefighter who alleged he faced a hostile work environment. A jury sided with Michael Lynn Jr. in October when he claimed he faced discrimination while working as a firefighter with the city of Lansing. He was awarded $1 million in damages.
WILX-TV
First Lansing Record Show of 2023 comes to town
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People who love vinyl records got a kick at the Lansing Record Show at the Quality Inn on Grand River Avenue. Thousands of CDs and LPs were up for grabs for collectors in the show’s first event in its 31st year. People traveled from across the state and even out of state. In addition to selling records, they had Rock-n-Roll memorabilia, posters, T-shirts, and books.
WLUC
Westwood Mall hosts flea market
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Westwood Mall is hosting a flea market this weekend featuring everything from antiques to mittens. There will also be local crafters with a variety of homemade items and cornhole games for those interested. Westwood Mall Manager, Joe Ellis says the flea market is a great way...
WILX-TV
Schools Rule: Uniting the generations in East Lansing
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students from Greater Lansing Adventist school dropped by Independence Village Retirement Community to brighten up residents’ day. News 10′s Amaya Kuznicki tagged along with Greater Lansing Adventist School on a field trip that brought together all generations. “I think it’s really cool because...
eastlansinginfo.news
Homeowners Protest Cell Tower Construction at Their Homes But Are Told There May Be Little the City Can Do
Homeowners from the Glencairn neighborhood were out in force at East Lansing’s City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 17, to tell council members in no uncertain terms they do not want 40-foot-tall cell towers built along the sidewalks right in front of their homes. But city staff responded there may...
1 hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
A man was hurt in an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
WILX-TV
Police arrest six adults after vandalism in Frandor
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police and Michigan State Police arrested six individuals Saturday night after the Bank of America location in the Frandor Shopping Center was vandalized. Police were called to the scene at 9:48 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived on scene, multiple people ran but six were arrested.
Jackson drug recovery housing approved for phase two
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – When Mike Hirst first got the idea to build Andy’s place back in 2016, he knew it would make an impact on people struggling with drug addiction. He’d seen the need for resources and support up close from his son. “He said you know dad I just don’t have a purpose […]
