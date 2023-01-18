EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University extended counseling services for students, staff and faculty who identify as transgender and nonbinary. Heather Shea, interim director of the Gender and Sexuality Campus Center (GSCC) explained “we are aware that transgender and nonbinary students often experience abuse and trauma at higher rates than other students and may not know about or feel trusting of programs offering support services based on national data and the recent Know More Survey results because of that, we have committed to specific outreach and supportive services to create safe spaces for this community.”

