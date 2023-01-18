Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News
Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams?
Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The... The post Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
Browns coach sends Deshaun Watson clear message about future
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski still backs starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Browns struggled to a 7-10 finish, good for last place in the AFC North, while Watson served a 12-game suspension for gross sexual misconduct to begin the season. Watson didn’t exactly light the world on fire upon his return to the field, Read more... The post Browns coach sends Deshaun Watson clear message about future appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Titans Hire Commanders Defensive Coach; What's Next?
The Washington Commanders are losing one of their best coaches after the Tennessee Titans hired defensive backs coach Chris Harris.
Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
Mike Vrabel provides update Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator search
The Tennessee Titans have a general manager. Now it's time to find an offensive coordinator. The Titans fired offensive coordinator Todd Downing on Jan. 9 after he led one of the worst offenses in the NFL, averaging the fifth-fewest points and third-fewest yards per game in 2022. Titans coach Mike Vrabel and new general manager Ran Carthon will be tasked with replacing Downing and revitalizing a Titans offense that just two years ago averaged more than 30...
Ed Reed: Bethune-Cookman 'Won't Ratify My Contract' to Become Head Coach
Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed won't have his contract ratified by Bethune-Cookman University.
Dan Quinn BREAKING: Cowboys Coach - Closer to Leaving? - Gets Another Request
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, while prepping for a playoff meeting at the Niners, is adding up interview requests.
JJ Watt advocates for 1 defensive coordinator to land head coach job
J.J. Watt is stepping away from the NFL as a player, but that does not mean he still won’t have an influence on the game. Watt on Friday tweeted his support of one assistant coach to become a head coach. In response to a report that San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans had interviewed... The post JJ Watt advocates for 1 defensive coordinator to land head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chargers Request Permission to Interview Vikings' Jerrod Johnson For Offensive Coordinator Position
The Chargers have submitted another interview request for their offensive coordinator vacancy.
Look: Tony Dungy Issues Apology For Controversial Tweet
Former NFL coach turned Sunday Night Football studio analyst Tony Dungy has found himself the subject of quite a bit of criticism this week. Dungy responded to a tweet from Minnesota Rep. Sandra Feist that advocated for the placement of menstrual products in all bathrooms. His tweet, which has ...
Sacramento Kings Sign Former Celtics, Nuggets And Thunder Guard To Second 10-Day Contract
On Thursday, the Sacramento Kings announced that they have signed P.J. Dozier to a second 10-day contract.
Tee Morant Says He, Shannon Sharpe ‘Are Good’
After a verbal confrontation at the Lakers-Grizzlies game, the two seem to have smoothed things over.
Colts' 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Brian Callahan
The Indianapolis Colts need a new head coach for the 2023 season. Could a fresh face in Brian Callahan be the man for the job?
Panthers interview Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for head coaching position
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers completed an interview with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey on Saturday for the team's head coaching position. The interview was conducted virtually since the Bills have a playoff game on Sunday in Buffalo. Dorsey is the sixth person to interview for the...
Lakers News: ESPN Expert Predicts What LA Will Do At Trade Deadline
Maybe a break banking move is not in the cards after all
The N.C. A&T Athletic Department is nearing completion of the Aggie Athletics Capital Improvement Plan
North Carolina A&T announced plans to submit their Athletic Capital Improvement Program to the Board of Trustees during their introduction of new head football coach Vincent Brown. Athletic Director Earl Hilton stated during the press conference that the Athletics Department was close to the completion of the Capital Improvement plan...
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Shares who he Sees Deshaun Watson as, Optimisic About the Future With QB1
Kevin Stefanski is excited about the future of the Cleveland Browns with Deshaun Watson.
Commanders to Cut Carson Wentz, Logan Thomas?
The Washington Commanders' offseason is now in full swing, with rumors swirling that Ron Rivera could part ways with two veteran offensive players.
