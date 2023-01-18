ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News

Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams?

Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The... The post Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Browns coach sends Deshaun Watson clear message about future

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski still backs starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Browns struggled to a 7-10 finish, good for last place in the AFC North, while Watson served a 12-game suspension for gross sexual misconduct to begin the season. Watson didn’t exactly light the world on fire upon his return to the field, Read more... The post Browns coach sends Deshaun Watson clear message about future appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
TAMPA, FL
The Tennessean

Mike Vrabel provides update Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator search

The Tennessee Titans have a general manager. Now it's time to find an offensive coordinator. The Titans fired offensive coordinator Todd Downing on Jan. 9 after he led one of the worst offenses in the NFL, averaging the fifth-fewest points and third-fewest yards per game in 2022. Titans coach Mike Vrabel and new general manager Ran Carthon will be tasked with replacing Downing and revitalizing a Titans offense that just two years ago averaged more than 30...
NASHVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

JJ Watt advocates for 1 defensive coordinator to land head coach job

J.J. Watt is stepping away from the NFL as a player, but that does not mean he still won’t have an influence on the game. Watt on Friday tweeted his support of one assistant coach to become a head coach. In response to a report that San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans had interviewed... The post JJ Watt advocates for 1 defensive coordinator to land head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy