ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Dolan on why he’s running for Senate again

By Natalie Fahmy
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BCSnG_0kJNCMlB00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Senator Sherrod Brown has his first official re-election challenger, as State Senator Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) launches his campaign for U.S. Senate.

“I have the skillset in my time at the legislature here in Columbus and my time in the private sector to solve problems,” Dolan said. “What I’ve done for the state, I want to do for Washington.”

Dolan served in the Ohio House of Representatives from 2005 to 2010 and has served in the Ohio Senate since 2017. He said he continues to accomplish goals in the state and said that shows Ohioans he is the right person to represent them.

“I’ve put myself in opposition of leadership so I can fight for Ohioans and doing so, I’ve focused on economy and quality of life,” he said. “I’ve reduced taxes, I’ve reduced regulations, I’ve provided business opportunities.”

Active police double down on claims of toxic work environment at Reynoldsburg department

Most recently at the Ohio Statehouse, Dolan introduced legislation to address gun violence across the state. NBC4’s Statehouse Reporter Natalie Fahmy asked him if he thinks that will help or hurt his campaign.

“I think it’s going to help people understand what I accomplished,” Dolan said. “It was a public safety bill and what we have to recognize is some violence occurs because people are emotionally or mentally unstable.”

Dolan sits on the senate finance committee which oversees the state’s budget. He says something he wants to do in Washington is make sure Americans know how money is being spent.

“That’s how we reduce costs,” Dolan said. “When we expose where our money’s going to and recognize ‘we’re overspending here’ or, ‘we don’t need to spend there.’”

This is not the first time Dolan has run for Congress. He was in the running to replace Senator Rob Portman last year. He finished third in the Republican primary.

Bill introduced that would make more Ohioans eligible for medical marijuana

“The same challenges I talked about in 2022 remain today,” Dolan said. “We need to secure our border; we need to make sure we’re secure at home and abroad. We need our economy to grow, we need to curb inflation, get our economy going.”

On abortion, Dolan said he thinks it should be decided at the state level.

In a statement, the Ohio Democratic Party said this about his announcement: “Ohio voters have already rejected the Dolan family’s attempt to buy a U.S. Senate seat once, and we’re confident they will again. The contrast couldn’t be clearer: while millionaire Matt Dolan has been a shill for his corporate donors at the statehouse, Sherrod Brown has spent his whole career fighting to put working families first.”

In response, Dolan said, “I think they’re clueless as to how I ran my campaign. I funded my campaign because I got in late, but I also traveled the state, I listened to Ohio families. I talked to political leaders, I talked to business leaders, education leaders and individuals throughout Ohio who I know are impacted each and every day by the failures that are coming out of Washington.”

Reynoldsburg middle school to close after this school year

Dolan is not expected to be the only Republican in the race. In total, seven members of the GOP ran for the office last year.

This time, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has been widely speculated to enter the race. A spokesperson for LaRose, Rob Nichols, said, “Sherrod Brown has been in office for 48 years, and in 2024, there is a one-shot opportunity to take back the U.S. Senate. Naturally, there is a lot of discussion right now over who is the most qualified candidate to replace him, and Secretary LaRose intends to be a part of that conversation.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC4 Columbus

GOP eager to take on Sherrod Brown for Ohio Senate seat

Republicans are already setting their sights on incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown’s (D-Ohio) seat ahead of 2024, pointing to signs that the Buckeye State is trending redder every election cycle.  On Tuesday, state Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Ohio) launched his second bid for Senate, after his failed one in 2022, and became the first Republican to enter […]
OHIO STATE
Akron Beacon Journal

Thomas Suddes: Despite DeWine call, there’s plenty of very good reason NOT to come to Ohio

Thomas Suddes is a former legislative reporter with The Plain Dealer in Cleveland and writes from Ohio University. tsuddes@gmail.com. In scenes Norman Rockwell might well have painted, family, music, prayer, and talk blended at the Statehouse Jan. 9 as Greene County Republican Mike DeWine was sworn in for a second, four-year term as governor of Ohio. Also sworn in for a second term was Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, a suburban Columbus Republican.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Matt Dolan enters race to challenge Sen. Sherrod Brown in 2024

COLUMBUS, Ohio — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown has drawn the first of what could be several Republican would-be challengers for the 2024 election. Republican Ohio state Sen. Matt Dolan, of Chagrin Falls, announced Tuesday that he is running for Brown’s seat in 2024. In an interview, Dolan criticized Brown as too liberal to represent Ohio. And, similar to Dolan’s unsuccessful Senate campaign in 2022, he billed himself as a pragmatic conservative with a proven history of legislating.
OHIO STATE
The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify three bodies found in Dublin house

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the three people found dead inside a Dublin home on Wednesday. Officers found Rajan Rajaram, 54, Santhalatha Rajan, 51, and Anish Rajan Rajaram, 19, dead in their home in the 7000 block of Balfoure Circle, according to the Dublin Police Department. It called in the Ohio Bureau of […]
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect identified in fatal east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man is wanted after one person was shot and killed in east Columbus on Monday afternoon. Dayveion G. Carroll, 20, was charged in connection to the murder of 20-year-old Saadiq J. Teague, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities said Carroll remains at large. A police dispatcher said […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 22

This list will be updated throughout Sunday afternoon and evening. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Consistent snow fall Sunday morning and afternoon is causing snow emergencies to be placed across central Ohio. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, there are three classifications of snow emergencies. LEVEL 1 “Roadways are hazardous with blowing and […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Reynoldsburg middle school to close after this school year

A Reynoldsburg middle school will close at the end of the current school year due to repairs the district cannot pay for. Reynoldsburg middle school to close after this school …. A Reynoldsburg middle school will close at the end of the current school year due to repairs the district...
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy