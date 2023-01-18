ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Corn Nation

Nebrasketball: Penn State Game Thread

Where: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261) - University Park, PA. Announcers: Jason Ross Jr. (play-by-play), Jess Settles (analyst) Radio: Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst) Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Corn Nation

Nebraska WBB vs Maryland Part II Preview

Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten) vs. 11/11 Maryland Terrapins (15-4, 6-2 Big Ten) Sunday, January 22, 2023, 1 p.m. (CT) Live TV: Nebraska Public Media - Larry Punteney (PBP), Kara Graham (Analyst) Live Video: B1G+. Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (12:45 p.m.) - Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst)...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebrasketball: Penn State Nittany Lions Preview

The Nebraska Cornhuskers hit the road to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in University Park, Pennsylvania. The two football schools have combined to go 1-0 apiece in each’s most recent meeting against Ohio State. The Nittany Lions enter Saturday with a 12-6 record and 3-4 mark in...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Wrestling: Huskers Humbled by Hawkeyes

The No. 11-ranked Huskers have been on fire lately, but that momentum came to a halt against No. 2 Iowa Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes were dominant in winning eight of the ten matches against the Huskers with three wins via pinfall, downing Nebraska 34-6. The Huskers fall...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

BOOM!!!! UGA TRANSFER TE ARIK GILBERT IS N!

Nebraska landed the commitment of transfer portal tight end Arik Gilbert Thursday evening. The 6'5 250 lb. Gilbert hails from Marietta, Georgia, a northwest suburb of Atlanta. He was the number one tight end in the 2020 class and originally signed with LSU. Boy, things immediately took off from there....
LINCOLN, NE

