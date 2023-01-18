Read full article on original website
Second victim dies in New Bern shooting, suspect identified
1 dead, 2 injured in overnight shooting at North Carolina parking lot
2 dead after 3 shot in NC shopping center parking lot
Early-morning house fire in Bethel kills two, one escapes
Dog and her 10 puppies rescued in Craven County have new home in Maryland
3 shot, 1 killed overnight at New Bern shopping center
NEW BERN, N.C. — Three people were shot, one of whom was killed, in New Bern on Saturday morning. Officers found three people with gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road around 3 a.m. The victims were seen in the parking lot of Marketplace Shopping Center.
More affordable housing could be coming to New Bern
Kinston officer receives award for bravery
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston police officer has received an award for his bravery. Sgt. Andrew Willis stepped in between an armed suspect and a 4-year-old while making an arrest. He stopped a potential hostage situation. Willis was given the Medal of Valor for putting the safety of others before his own. During the […]
Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County dedicates home
Kinston intersection under reconstruction for safety
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A congested U.S. 70 intersection in Kinston will be reconstructed to improve safety and traffic flow. The North Carolina Department of Transportation is closing the open median where Lowe’s Home Improvement and Pinelawn Memorial Park are located and will construct what is known as a reduced conflict intersection.
Two people killed in Pitt County house fire
A Marine sergeant based at Camp Lejeune faces charges in connection to the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Teenagers confess to Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalizing. Two teenagers confessed to vandalizing a county memorial that honors first responders killed in the line of duty.
New Bern authorities investigating armed robbery
NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a local tobacco and vape shop. According to a release from the department, on Jan. 20, at 11:53 a.m. police responded to Happy Smoke, located 2305 Neuse Blvd., in reference to a report of an armed robbery.
Residents express concern about their future at Jacksonville apartment complex
Man caught with cocaine, guns and $11,000 cash in Halifax County, sheriff says
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a man earlier this week for having numerous drugs, cash and illegally possessing firearms. On Thursday afternoon, deputies and agents with the Narcotics Division of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office along with help from the...
Crews on scene at woodland fire in Bell Arthur
BELL ARTHUR, Pitt County — Members of the Bell Arthur Fire Department were on the scene of a large woodland fire Friday afternoon. According to a post on the department's Facebook page, Bell Arthur Fire 52 is currently on scene of a large woodland fire in the area of Nash Joyner Road & U.S. 13 alongside Red Oak Fire 51 and Farmville Fire 53. We ask that you please avoid the area for the near future due to the amount of smoke in the area affecting visibility.
Pay-to-Park, Trent Road Bank Stabilization, Duffyfield Canal, Among Items on New Bern BOA Meeting Agenda – Jan. 24
The Jan. 24 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV. 1. Meeting opened by Mayor Jeffrey T. Odham....
3 armed robberies at stores may be linked, Halifax County sheriff says
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three business armed robberies this week that deputies believe may be related. Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, the Dollar General on Ringwood Road in Enfield was robbed. On Tuesday, around 9:30 p.m., the Subway restaurant on West...
Four men arrested on marijuana, gun charges by Kinston police
Three arrested on drug and firearm charges in Lenoir County
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men have been arrested and are facing charges after their arrest during a search warrant in Lenoir County on Wednesday. Howie Quentin Jones, Eric Ashley Newcome and Timothy Michael Jones were arrested by members of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. All three have been jailed following search warrants at a […]
Woman arrested in connection to hit-and-run at gazebo at Holloway Park
