Greenville, NC

WNCT

Second victim dies in New Bern shooting, suspect identified

Two people were killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in New Bern, police there said. Second victim dies in New Bern shooting, suspect …. Two people were killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in New Bern, police there said. Benefit dinner held for new coffee shop. Awaken Coffee...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Early-morning house fire in Bethel kills two, one escapes

Two people were killed in a house fire that happened early Friday morning just outside Bethel. Early-morning house fire in Bethel kills two, one …. Two people were killed in a house fire that happened early Friday morning just outside Bethel. Investigation begins after two killed in Pitt County …
BETHEL, NC
WNCT

More affordable housing could be coming to New Bern

More affordable housing could possibly be coming to New Bern in the future. Cheyenne Pagan has more on what's in store for the city. More affordable housing could be coming to New Bern. More affordable housing could possibly be coming to New Bern in the future. Cheyenne Pagan has more...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Kinston officer receives award for bravery

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston police officer has received an award for his bravery. Sgt. Andrew Willis stepped in between an armed suspect and a 4-year-old while making an arrest. He stopped a potential hostage situation. Willis was given the Medal of Valor for putting the safety of others before his own. During the […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County dedicates home

Habitat for Humanity allowed Shanita Winestock and her family to make a dream come true; Owning and living in their very own home. Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County dedicates home. Habitat for Humanity allowed Shanita Winestock and her family to make a dream come true; Owning and living in...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Kinston intersection under reconstruction for safety

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A congested U.S. 70 intersection in Kinston will be reconstructed to improve safety and traffic flow. The North Carolina Department of Transportation is closing the open median where Lowe’s Home Improvement and Pinelawn Memorial Park are located and will construct what is known as a reduced conflict intersection.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Two people killed in Pitt County house fire

A Marine sergeant based at Camp Lejeune faces charges in connection to the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Teenagers confess to Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalizing. Two teenagers confessed to vandalizing a county memorial that honors first responders killed in the line of duty.
PITT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

New Bern authorities investigating armed robbery

NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a local tobacco and vape shop. According to a release from the department, on Jan. 20, at 11:53 a.m. police responded to Happy Smoke, located 2305 Neuse Blvd., in reference to a report of an armed robbery.
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Crews on scene at woodland fire in Bell Arthur

BELL ARTHUR, Pitt County — Members of the Bell Arthur Fire Department were on the scene of a large woodland fire Friday afternoon. According to a post on the department's Facebook page, Bell Arthur Fire 52 is currently on scene of a large woodland fire in the area of Nash Joyner Road & U.S. 13 alongside Red Oak Fire 51 and Farmville Fire 53. We ask that you please avoid the area for the near future due to the amount of smoke in the area affecting visibility.
BELL ARTHUR, NC
wcti12.com

Four men arrested on marijuana, gun charges by Kinston police

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Kinston police arrested four men Jan. 19, 2023, on numerous charges including marijuana and firearm possession. Messiah Semndaia was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana. Police said Semndaia had several wrapped bags of marijuana in his possession at the time of...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Three arrested on drug and firearm charges in Lenoir County

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men have been arrested and are facing charges after their arrest during a search warrant in Lenoir County on Wednesday. Howie Quentin Jones, Eric Ashley Newcome and Timothy Michael Jones were arrested by members of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. All three have been jailed following search warrants at a […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Woman arrested in connection to hit-and-run at gazebo at Holloway Park

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department arrested a woman in connection to a hit-and-run at the gazebo at Holloway Park. Police said that Kendra Edmonson provided false information to officers at an unrelated traffic stop. They also said Edmonson gave false information about her knowledge of the...
KINSTON, NC

