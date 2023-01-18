Read full article on original website
Related
These are Apparently Indiana’s Worst Small Towns
A website recently analyzed all of the small towns in the state of Indiana to determine which are the worst, and the results might surprise you. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. Indiana is full of small towns. Most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. However, most would agree that not all small towns are great places. That being said, one publication just found the ten worst small towns in Indiana.
Indiana Bill Would Require CDL Drivers Be Trained to Recognize Human Trafficking
One Indiana lawmaker has proposed a bill that would ultimately result in anyone possessing a commercial driver's license being trained in how to recognize and report human trafficking. What Exactly Is Human Trafficking?. You've likely heard the phrase "human trafficking" but may not realize just how serious it is. According...
Proposed law would criminalize tracking people with GPS device in Indiana
A proposed law in Indiana would make it a crime to track a person using a GPS device or other similar tracking apps. The proposal comes after a woman named Millie Parke was tracked by her ex-boyfriend who put a GPS device in her car.
Weekly Ind. Statehouse update: Expanding voucher program, constitutional amendment to bail eligibility
Republicans push a constitutional amendment to keep more people in jail without bail. Lawmakers debate a step towards a universal school voucher program. And the state Supreme Court weighs the future of abortion rights.
indypolitics.org
Lawmakers Should Look at Cannabis Commission
The 2023 session of Indiana’s General Assembly has commenced, and I am certain you’re thinking about the biennial budget that features K-12 & higher education funding along with how you can make Indiana a healthier state. As you know, another issue that has gained prominence and support in the minds of many Hoosiers is the regulation of cannabis.
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
abc57.com
Jamie Reitenour announces candidacy for Indiana governor
INDIANAPOLIS - Republican Jamie Reitenour officially announced her candidacy for governor of Indiana this week. The mom of five announced her Indiana Goodness Tour in conjunction with her candidacy. The tour invites Hoosiers to speak with Reitenour about how her platform will "tap into the goodness of the people of...
WISH-TV
Indiana adds 24 new flu deaths
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Health reported 24 new flu deaths. There have been 156 total flu deaths for the season in Indiana. That is the highest total since 2017 and 2018. There are now nine counties with five or more flu deaths, including 25 in Marion...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Lack of data, info leaves Indiana doctors unprepared for more tick diseases
Ticks are on the move. Warmer temperatures could create more places where they can thrive in Indiana and give them more time to feed. All of this could lead to more tick-borne illnesses in the future. But without good data and communication — many of these diseases could go unnoticed....
WISH-TV
McCormick confirms she is considering campaign for governor
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jennifer McCormick, who served four years as Superintendent of Public Instruction for Indiana as a Republican, confirms on Facebook she is considering a run for governor in 2024 as a Democrat. She has hinted at considering a campaign for a while, and has been mentioned as...
Legislation banning topics about race from classrooms revived in Indiana
Indiana lawmakers will again consider a bill to ban certain topics related to race and racism from classroom discussions, after similar legislation last year stirred national backlash and ultimately failed to pass.This year’s bill, introduced by GOP Rep. Shane Lindauer, includes a list of seven concepts that educators would be forbidden from promoting, including that individuals are inherently consciously or unconsciously racist or sexist, or that they should feel “discomfort, guilt,...
WIBC.com
Indiana Bill Could Impact LGTBQ Students’ Requests to Change Pronouns
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State lawmakers are taking a closer look at an education bill that would impact LGBTQ students. “The only things that schools should be worried about is making sure that students feel safe and listened to and actively engaged in being able to learn in the classroom,” Elazia Davison, a student at BELIEVE Circle City High School, said.
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana
This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
Fox 59
Indiana state senators make data privacy bill a top priority
Indiana Senate Republicans say one of their top priorities this session is giving Hoosiers more power over what companies do with their personal data. Indiana state senators make data privacy bill a top …. Indiana Senate Republicans say one of their top priorities this session is giving Hoosiers more power...
WISH-TV
Indiana man wants to raise sunken steamship
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In 1863 Confederate troops led by General John Hunt Morgan seized the Alice Dean, a steamship traveling on the Ohio River. “It was used to transport his troops across the Ohio River, when he was finished his scuttled the boat and burned it to the deck,” said Clarence Merk, a Southern Indiana man who wants to salvage the ship.
WANE-TV
Proposed study could eliminate Indiana’s income tax
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If Indiana were to start its tax code with a blank slate, what would result?. That was the thought behind Senate Bill 3, authored by State Senator Travis Holdman (R, Markle). “Nobody can remember when they studied this last,” Holdman told WANE 15 Thursday....
A letter to the Indiana General Assembly Re: Cannabis
The 2023 session of Indiana’s General Assembly has commenced, and I am certain you’re thinking about the biennial budget that features K-12 & higher education funding along with how you can make Indiana a healthier state. As you know, another issue that has gained prominence and support in the minds of many Hoosiers is the […] The post A letter to the Indiana General Assembly Re: Cannabis appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WTHI
Indiana 988 seeing "steady call volume" since its launch in July
INDIANA (WTHI) - An important resource for people across the Wabash Valley is seeing an increase in use. In 2020 the Suicide Hotline was changed to three simple numbers 988. Now, the crisis line helps anyone struggling with mental health, substance abuse and thoughts of suicide. Numbers from the substance...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana transgender girls school sports ban to take effect after lawsuit dismissed
Indiana’s ban on transgender girls from girls school sports can now take effect after a lawsuit against it was dismissed. The 10-year-old girl represented in the case by the ACLU of Indiana moved to a charter school. The case is over a law passed in early 2022, which bans...
marijuanamoment.net
It’s Time For Indiana Lawmakers To Create A Marijuana Commission To Study Legalization, Former State GOP Senator Says (Op-Ed)
“One of a legislator’s main responsibilities is to protect Hoosier citizens. The creation of a system to regulate cannabis is right in line with that important duty.”. The 2023 session of Indiana’s General Assembly has commenced, and I am certain you’re thinking about the biennial budget that features K-12 & higher education funding along with how you can make Indiana a healthier state. As you know, another issue that has gained prominence and support in the minds of many Hoosiers is the regulation of cannabis.
Comments / 0