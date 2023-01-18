Some clouds return to the region Thursday, along with a slight chance of a light sprinkle of rain in the morning. Trace amounts of rain are expected, followed by plenty of sunshine and cool temperatures for the rest of the week.

High Surf Alerts remain in effect for all three counties in the region into the weekend. A High Surf Advisory will be in effect until 10pm Wednesday for the beaches of Ventura County. For the beaches of San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County, it is set to expire at 10pm on Thursday. A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect until 10pm on Friday for San Luis Obispo County, Santa Barbara County, and Ventura County beaches. It is best to avoid the beaches for the time being due to dangerous rip currents and high surf.

Northeasterly winds will pick up Thursday afternoon, but remain below advisory levels for the time being. There are not any drastic changes in high temperatures for the time being and high temperatures remain below seasonal average through the rest of the week. High temperatures will primarily be in the 50s and 60s for both coastal and inland communities, and low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.

The post Breezy, along with below average temperatures appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .