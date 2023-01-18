ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klint Kubiak becomes seventh candidate for Jets’ offensive coordinator job

The Jets’ offensive coordinator search continued Sunday with an interview of Klint Kubiak, a source confirmed. Kubiak served as the Broncos passing-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach last season and called the plays for a time under head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who also has interviewed with the Jets. He was the Vikings offensive coordinator in 2021. Kubiak, 35, is the son of longtime NFL coach Gary Kubiak. Jets coach Robert Saleh worked for the elder Kubiak with the Texans early in his career. The Jets need to replace Mike LaFleur, who was let go after two seasons as the team’s play-caller. Klint Kubiak is the seventh known candidate for the job, joining Hackett, former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, Eagles pass-game coordinator Kevin Patullo, Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson, Browns pass-game coordinator and wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea and Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley.
Chiefs' Henne delivers with Mahomes hobbled in playoff win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — The experience is evident in the salt that peppers the beard of Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne. The 37-year-old journeyman has hung around the league for nearly 15 years, his days as a starter in Miami and Jacksonville long distant memories. For the past five years, Henne has been little more than a backup quarterback for Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, his job to hold clipboards and provide encouragement more so than to throw any passes.
