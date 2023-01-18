Read full article on original website
St. Joseph police investigating shooting
St. Joseph police are investigating a shooting early Sunday evening. Police report a person shot from the backyard into the second story of a house at 25th and Faraon. No one was home at the time of the shooting. The suspect is at-large.
St. Joseph police investigating after body found in car
St. Joseph police report a man has been found dead inside a car parked on the side of the road in the 500 block of South 20th Street. No cause of death has been determined, yet. Police say officers responded to a call about 10:30 Sunday night about a deceased...
St. Joseph man sentenced for crash that claimed life of mother and unborn child
A 30-year-old St. Joseph man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for driving drunk and causing a head-on fatal crash on the Belt Highway a year ago that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child. Steven Ayala pleaded guilty last month to driving while intoxicated and crashing...
St. Joseph woman injured after rear-end crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 6:30p.m. Monday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Freightliner tractor driven by James M. Peterson, 52, Manhattan, was northbound on Interstate 29 just south of the downtown St. Joseph exit. The vehicle changed lanes...
St. Joseph woman hospitalized after car overturns
BUCHANAN COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Monday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Nissan Sentra driven by Melissa R. Fisher, 37, St. Joseph, was westbound at a high rate of speed on U.S. 36 at Interstate 29. The...
KDHE reports jump in number of COVID cases, 41 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,148 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Jan. 18 to Jan. 25, for a total of 926,022 cases. The state reported 1,937 cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 41 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Jan. 18,...
Kan. officials: Juvenile justice reform effort left major flaws
TOPEKA — Stabbings, 16-year-olds with guns and violent attacks: Officials working with young offenders in Kansas say they need lawmakers to step up and fix flaws within the state’s juvenile justice system. The debate centered around Senate Bill 367, which was implemented in 2016. The bill was passed...
Coalition to lawmakers: Amend Kansas drivers license revocation law
TOPEKA — Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau says state law revoked driving privileges for failure to pay a traffic citation should be amended to give motorists the opportunity to apply for a restricted license so they could get to work and earn money to pay off the any penalties. Faust-Goudeau, a...
St. Joseph City Council unanimously approves marijuana sales tax for April ballot
A tax on recreational marijuana will be on the April ballot after the St. Joseph City Council passed an emergency ordinance. The emergency ordinance passed unanimously. Initially, the city council wanted to wait and see how regulations played out. But, Mayor John Josendale says the city council reversed course after...
Kan., Mo., join lawsuit over unlawful change to immigration visa rules
TOPEKA - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach and Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey are joining a lawsuit against the Biden administration over a new U.S. Department of Homeland Security program that unlawfully creates a de facto path the citizenship for hundreds of thousands of aliens. “The Biden administration is once...
Kansas public defense agency struggles with lack of workers
TOPEKA — Kansas public defense is at a crisis point, officials say, with overworked attorneys struggling to provide adequate services in the midst of a worker shortage. Heather Cessna, executive director of the Kansas State Board of Indigents’ Defense Services, gave lawmakers an overview of the agency’s situation Thursday, during a House Judiciary Committee meeting.
Kansas struggles to deal with issue of runaway foster children
TOPEKA — Two Kansas foster runaways died in 2022. The body of one turned up in an empty lot in Kansas City, Kansas. The second stole a car and crashed into a semi near Parsons. The deaths of those children prompted criticism of the Kansas Department for Children and...
Elk numbers continue to grow in Missouri
Conservation officials are making strides in getting the elk population back in Missouri. The elk population is in a good place conservation officials say after efforts to revitalize the animal in Missouri. Deer and Elk program leader Jason Isabel says his department in association with several others have been working...
🎥 Governor decries 'distracting' Kansas with 'wedge issues'
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly called Tuesday for Kansas officials to stop distracting themselves with "wedge issues” in education, sharply rebuking a Republican-controlled Legislature pursuing policies catering to conservative parents unhappy with public schools. Kelly used her annual State of the State address to decry...
NCBA sues Biden Administration to overturn lesser prairie chicken listing
The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association recently filed a Notice of Intent to sue the Department of the Interior and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. NCBA is planning the lawsuit over the listing of the lesser prairie chicken under the Endangered Species Act. NCBA Associate Director of Government Affairs...
Kan. farm winery blends litigation, politics in bitter tax dispute
LAWRENCE — Farm winery owners Bryan Zesiger and Gina Montalbano stirred up a hornet’s nest of property tax controversy by challenging Leavenworth County’s decision to classify a wine tasting room and 1.1 acres at the vineyard as commercial rather than agricultural property. The issue surfaced when owners...
Proposed Kansas abortion bill seeks to undo state protections
TOPEKA — A recently introduced bill would bring the abortion fight to the county and city level, allowing local government to limit access to reproductive health care. The latest in a series of attempts to restrict abortion, Senate Bill 65 would give cities and counties the right to enact stricter laws on abortion than current state law. Sen. Chase Blasi, R-Wichita, introduced the bill without putting his name on it as a sponsor.
Senator sees tensions within Missouri Senate easing this session
State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer says a couple of changes have made all the difference in easing Republican tension this legislative session in Jefferson City. Luetkemeyer says the session is benefiting from the absence of Congressional redistricting for one. “I feel pretty optimistic about the outlook for the legislative session,” Luetkemeyer...
Some in Kansas want to hand power to ban abortion to local level
WICHITA — Kansas joins a handful of states debating the power of local governments to restrict abortion. Legislation proposed this week seeks to give local governments the authority to ban abortion. That marked the second bill concerning abortion introduced by Kansas abortion opponents so far this legislative session after a landslide statewide referendum in favor of abortion rights last year.
Kansas governor to outline agenda for skeptical lawmakers
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is preparing to outline what she is likely to call a middle-of-the-road agenda for a Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature that already expects to ditch much of what she'll propose in favor of more conservative ideas on taxes and education. Kelly was scheduled...
