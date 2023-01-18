ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph woman injured after rear-end crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 6:30p.m. Monday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Freightliner tractor driven by James M. Peterson, 52, Manhattan, was northbound on Interstate 29 just south of the downtown St. Joseph exit. The vehicle changed lanes...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
Kansas public defense agency struggles with lack of workers

TOPEKA — Kansas public defense is at a crisis point, officials say, with overworked attorneys struggling to provide adequate services in the midst of a worker shortage. Heather Cessna, executive director of the Kansas State Board of Indigents’ Defense Services, gave lawmakers an overview of the agency’s situation Thursday, during a House Judiciary Committee meeting.
KANSAS STATE
Elk numbers continue to grow in Missouri

Conservation officials are making strides in getting the elk population back in Missouri. The elk population is in a good place conservation officials say after efforts to revitalize the animal in Missouri. Deer and Elk program leader Jason Isabel says his department in association with several others have been working...
MISSOURI STATE
🎥 Governor decries 'distracting' Kansas with 'wedge issues'

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly called Tuesday for Kansas officials to stop distracting themselves with "wedge issues” in education, sharply rebuking a Republican-controlled Legislature pursuing policies catering to conservative parents unhappy with public schools. Kelly used her annual State of the State address to decry...
KANSAS STATE
Proposed Kansas abortion bill seeks to undo state protections

TOPEKA — A recently introduced bill would bring the abortion fight to the county and city level, allowing local government to limit access to reproductive health care. The latest in a series of attempts to restrict abortion, Senate Bill 65 would give cities and counties the right to enact stricter laws on abortion than current state law. Sen. Chase Blasi, R-Wichita, introduced the bill without putting his name on it as a sponsor.
KANSAS STATE
Senator sees tensions within Missouri Senate easing this session

State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer says a couple of changes have made all the difference in easing Republican tension this legislative session in Jefferson City. Luetkemeyer says the session is benefiting from the absence of Congressional redistricting for one. “I feel pretty optimistic about the outlook for the legislative session,” Luetkemeyer...
MISSOURI STATE
Some in Kansas want to hand power to ban abortion to local level

WICHITA — Kansas joins a handful of states debating the power of local governments to restrict abortion. Legislation proposed this week seeks to give local governments the authority to ban abortion. That marked the second bill concerning abortion introduced by Kansas abortion opponents so far this legislative session after a landslide statewide referendum in favor of abortion rights last year.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas governor to outline agenda for skeptical lawmakers

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is preparing to outline what she is likely to call a middle-of-the-road agenda for a Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature that already expects to ditch much of what she'll propose in favor of more conservative ideas on taxes and education. Kelly was scheduled...
KANSAS STATE
