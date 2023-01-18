Drawing of gun, threatening message found on wall of Marietta middle school, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta police are investigating after a drawing of a gun with a date and an ominous message was found scrawled inside a student bathroom at a Marietta school.

Parents with children at Marietta Sixth Grade Academy were just told about the threat this afternoon. Police said a student drew a picture of a gun with the message were just informed about the message “be ready” and a date, January 19, which is tomorrow.

The news comes just 24 hours after a student was stabbed inside a school in Cobb County middle school.

Marietta police started to investigate the threat right away, reviewing surveillance cameras and interviewing numerous students. They now say they don’t believe that the threat is credible.

The school said in the statement to parents:

“Please know we are doing all we can to monitor the situation and maintain safety; our intent is to keep our work behind the scenes to ensure the greatest sense of normalcy and calm for our students. To that end, we will have additional adult supervision at MSGA – including MPD and central office staff – for the remainder of this week. If we have any additional concerns, we will notify staff and families, and the extra supervision will continue.”

