Would-be burglar shot, killed by neighbor in north Houston
HOUSTON - Officials say a would-be burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner after confronting him for trying to break into a neighbor's house Saturday night. It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Saxon Dr. in Central Northwest Houston. According to the Houston PD, an unidentified burglar was trying to break into a home, while the residents weren't around.
Pasadena man sentenced 35 years for killing man mistaken for thief and fleeing the country in 2018
Oscar Garcia was convicted for following a man, who he reportedly mistook for a thief, and his girlfriend before killing him in 2018.
Beaumont Police asking for help identifying suspect accused of stealing truck at gunpoint
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police released pictures of a suspect accused of armed robbery and a missing truck the suspect is accused of stealing. It happened on January 12, 2023, in the Pappu's Convenience Store parking lot. Police believe the suspect stole a victim's blue 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 at gunpoint.
cw39.com
Teens arrested, charged in deadly Houston shooting
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Police arrested two teenagers who they said were responsible for killing a 23-year-old man early Friday morning. Jorge Vasquez, 17, was charged with capital murder in the 179th State District Court. Vasquez is being tried as an adult. The other suspect, a 15-year-old male, was...
KHOU
Police: Man shot to death in Galveston late Friday night
GALVESTON, Texas — A man was shot to death in Galveston late Friday night, police said. According to the Galveston Police Department, officers were dispatched to 39th Street near Sealy Avenue just before midnight where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. GPD said officers immediately began attempting...
Innocent woman's spine severed during shooting outside of northwest Harris County bar
She's paralyzed from the waist down, according to investigators, who also said she was never the intended target. The suspect in the case may have gone even further to hide his involvement.
Click2Houston.com
Woman who smelled ‘heavily of body odor’ arrested in connection with several robberies in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman who police say was involved in a series of robberies that occurred in west Houston has been arrested. Lisa Marie Coleman, 58, has been charged with three counts of robbery by threat and kidnapping in connection with four crimes dated from Nov. 15, 2022, to Dec. 13, 2022.
2 adults found dead in SW Houston apartment complex after neighbor smelled foul odor, police said
According to HPD, A neighbor tipped police off after noticing a foul odor and mail piling up outside the unit's door.
fox26houston.com
Teen dead after being shot, crashed his car into house in west Houston
HOUSTON - A teen is dead after running a car into a home in west Houston after apparently being shot. Harris County Sheriff's Office units arrived in the 15400 block of Lucky Star Drive near Addicks Clodine and Westpark on Saturday around 11:40 a.m. Initial reports say a teen believed to be 18-years-old had crashed a car into a house.
fox26houston.com
Illegal game room in northwest Houston shut down, $11,000 seized
HOUSTON - An illegal game room was shut down in northwest Houston officials say. On Thursday, investigators with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office executed a search warrant for an illegal game room in the 16700 block of Hollister Street. They had been receiving complaints of illegal gambling at the location.
Man, woman busted with guns, coke, crack during traffic stop in south Beaumont neighborhood
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man and woman are behind bars after police found guns and drugs in their car during an afternoon traffic stop in a south Beaumont neighborhood. Keith Allen Fowler Jr., 30 and Ty’Keyah Alliyanna Coleman, 23, both of Beaumont, were arrested Wednesday by Beaumont Police officers, according to a news release from police.
15-year-old shot outside club on FM 1960 in NW Harris Co., deputies say
The shooting comes less than a week after five people were shot outside the same club on FM 1960. Today, investigators said they're looking for multiple suspects.
fox26houston.com
Pearland police investigating animal cruelty case
Pearland police are investigating a horrific case of animal cruelty after a stray dig was found with a piece of plastic wrapped around his snout, locking his mouth shut. FOX 26's Randy Wallace shares more on this exclusive story.
White supremacist gang member arrested after deputies find drugs, stolen items at house in Vidor
VIDOR, Texas — An alleged white supremacist gang member is in custody after drugs and stolen property were found at a house in Vidor Thursday morning. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Orange County Narcotics Division along with other agencies executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Byrd Street in Vidor.
fox26houston.com
Two bodies found dead in apartment after welfare check, possible murder-suicide police say
HOUSTON - Police are investigating after two bodies were found inside an apartment in southwest Houston. Details are limited at this time, but Houston police say they received a call around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday for a welfare check. Officials say someone said there was a smell coming from their neighbor's apartment in Forum Park.
Beaumont Police searching for 2 women wanted for stealing from beauty supply store
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is searching for two suspects wanted for stealing from a beauty supply store. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, two woman entered the Hair World Beauty Supply store, located at 3210 Avenue A in Beaumont. The two women were shopping for about 20...
KFDM-TV
Suspect indicted on theft charges after allegedly leaving multiple stores without paying
PORT ARTHUR — A suspected individual has been indicted on multiple theft charges after allegedly walking out of multiple stores, taking items ranging from jigsaws and leaf blowers to fire-retardant work shirts, without paying. According to multiple probable cause affidavits, Henry George Green Jr., 45, of Port Arthur, has...
12newsnow.com
Beaumont Police investigating shooting at Parkway Apartments that sent a person to the hospital
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning. It happened at the Parkway Apartments on 155 E. Florida Avenue in Beaumont. Officers responded at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a victim of a shooting. Beaumont Police Officer Haley...
Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrested
A man from Texas has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his transgender girlfriend to death and then dumping her body on the side of the road, according to reports. The boyfriend, identified as 25-year-old Joshua Dominic Bourgeois, was charged in connection with 22-year-old Tracy Williams' death. The victim, who was born as Trevian Delaney, was also known as Tracy Single.
Woman wounded in early morning shooting outside north Beaumont home
BEAUMONT, Texas — A woman was wounded in an overnight shooting in the north end of Beaumont early Thursday morning. The shooting happened in the 4300 block of Detroit Ave, according to Beaumont Police Department dispatch records. Just before 2 a.m. a woman and a friend arrived at her...
