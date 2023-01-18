ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamshire, TX

fox26houston.com

Would-be burglar shot, killed by neighbor in north Houston

HOUSTON - Officials say a would-be burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner after confronting him for trying to break into a neighbor's house Saturday night. It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Saxon Dr. in Central Northwest Houston. According to the Houston PD, an unidentified burglar was trying to break into a home, while the residents weren't around.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Teens arrested, charged in deadly Houston shooting

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Police arrested two teenagers who they said were responsible for killing a 23-year-old man early Friday morning. Jorge Vasquez, 17, was charged with capital murder in the 179th State District Court. Vasquez is being tried as an adult. The other suspect, a 15-year-old male, was...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Police: Man shot to death in Galveston late Friday night

GALVESTON, Texas — A man was shot to death in Galveston late Friday night, police said. According to the Galveston Police Department, officers were dispatched to 39th Street near Sealy Avenue just before midnight where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. GPD said officers immediately began attempting...
GALVESTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Teen dead after being shot, crashed his car into house in west Houston

HOUSTON - A teen is dead after running a car into a home in west Houston after apparently being shot. Harris County Sheriff's Office units arrived in the 15400 block of Lucky Star Drive near Addicks Clodine and Westpark on Saturday around 11:40 a.m. Initial reports say a teen believed to be 18-years-old had crashed a car into a house.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Illegal game room in northwest Houston shut down, $11,000 seized

HOUSTON - An illegal game room was shut down in northwest Houston officials say. On Thursday, investigators with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office executed a search warrant for an illegal game room in the 16700 block of Hollister Street. They had been receiving complaints of illegal gambling at the location.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Pearland police investigating animal cruelty case

Pearland police are investigating a horrific case of animal cruelty after a stray dig was found with a piece of plastic wrapped around his snout, locking his mouth shut. FOX 26's Randy Wallace shares more on this exclusive story.
PEARLAND, TX
Majestic News

Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrested

A man from Texas has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his transgender girlfriend to death and then dumping her body on the side of the road, according to reports. The boyfriend, identified as 25-year-old Joshua Dominic Bourgeois, was charged in connection with 22-year-old Tracy Williams' death. The victim, who was born as Trevian Delaney, was also known as Tracy Single.
HOUSTON, TX

