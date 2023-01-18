Read full article on original website
2 Dead and 5 Injured in Dan Ryan Expressway Crash, Authorities Say
A violent multi-vehicle crash left two people dead and at least five others seriously hurt on the Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday morning, officials say. Express lanes on the inbound side of the Dan Ryan are closed between 67th Street and 43rd Street because of the crash, according to Illinois State Police.
Person Killed After Vehicle Slams Into Fire Truck Responding to Crash on Stevenson Expressway
A person was killed and multiple people were injured in a series of crashes on the Stevenson Expressway Sunday morning, authorities say. According to the Chicago Fire Department, the first crash occurred just after 3 a.m. on the highway near Pulaski. At least four people were taken to area hospitals following the multi-vehicle crash, all of whom were in red (serious-to-critical) condition.
Driver killed in crash involving Chicago fire truck on Stevenson Expressway: police
CHICAGO - A driver was killed in a crash involving a Chicago fire truck on the Stevenson Expressway near Archer Heights early Sunday morning. Illinois State police say while a Chicago Fire Department truck was on scene of a two-vehicle crash near Pulaski Road around 2:40 a.m., it was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound.
3 Pedestrians Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in River North
Chicago police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck three pedestrians after causing a crash with a second vehicle Saturday evening in the River North neighborhood, authorities said. The crash was reported at around 8:16 p.m. at North Wabash Avenue and East Ontario Street. According to authorities, a man...
Man Shot to Death While Walking in Belmont Cragin
A man was fatally shot early Saturday while walking in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side. The 28-year-old was walking on a sidewalk just after 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of West Altgeld Street when someone drove up in a black sedan and an occupant opened fire, striking him in the chest, Chicago police said.
Employee in custody after shooting at Glenview Mariano's: police
CHICAGO - A Mariano's employee in Glenview allegedly shot at another worker in the store after hours on Friday night. Glenview police responded to a Mariano's at 25 Waukegan Road for reports of a shooting at 10 p.m. Initial investigation shows an employee pulled a gun and began shooting after...
Driver Killed, Passenger Hurt After Car Swerves, Hits Pillar, Car in Bucktown
A driver was killed and another was hurt in a car accident Friday night in Bucktown. The driver, a 26-year-old man, was traveling north about 10:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Ashland Avenue when he swerved to miss a vehicle, then struck a pillar and another car in traffic, Chicago police said.
Woman in custody after 3 children found unattended in NW Side home
CHICAGO - Following a well-being check, Chicago police found three children unattended in a residence on the Northwest Side. Police responded to a residence in the 3100 block of North Keating Avenue near Cragin for a well-being check just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Three unattended minors, ages 2, 4...
Man Accused of Robbing Concealed Carry Holder Who Then Shot Him Onboard CTA Train: Police
A 33-year-old Chicago man has been charged with two felonies after he tried to rob a concealed carry holder who then opened fire, shooting him onboard a CTA train, authorities said. Darius Moss, 33, was arrested on a felony count of armed robbery with a firearm and a felony for...
Man critically injured in shooting after traffic accident in Grand Crossing
A man was shot Thursday afternoon after getting into a traffic accident with a stolen car in Grand Crossing, according to Chicago police.
Victim Shoots Suspect During Attempted Robbery on CTA Train, Chicago Police Say
An attempted robbery onboard a CTA train Friday afternoon ended with the suspect being shot by the victim, police said. Sky 5 was over the scene after the shooting took place at around 4:43 p.m. near the Laramie Green Line Station, in the area of West Lake Street and North Laramie Avenue. According to police, a 25-year-old man was on the train when another man, 33 years old, approached and tried to rob him.
2 School Buses Involved in Accident on Stevenson Expressway; 4 Kids Hospitalized
Two schools buses were involved in an accident Friday morning on the Stevenson Expressway, sending four children to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. Illinois State Police said a minor crash involving two buses occurred just before 10:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-55, just north...
Man, 46, wounded in West Side drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The 46-year-old was outside around 10:42 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Madison Street when a white four-door sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said. The man was shot in...
Chicago man shot by off-duty cop during apparent robbery dies
CHICAGO - A Chicago man who was shot Wednesday afternoon by an off-duty cop has died. At about 12:53 p.m. on Wednesday, an off-duty Chicago police officer interrupted an apparent robbery in front of an apartment building in the 1300 block of West 90th Street, police said. The officer produced...
Offender charged after being shot trying to rob CCL holder on CTA Green Line
CHICAGO — A man shot during an attempted robbery on the CTA Green Line Friday has been charged, according to the Chicago Police Department. Darius Moss, 33, was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm and one felony count of armed habitual criminal after trying to rob a 25-year-old man with […]
Employee shoots at co-worker in Glenview Mariano’s
GLENVIEW, Ill. — A Mariano’s employee fired shots at another employee during an argument at the grocery store location in Glenview Friday evening. According to the Glenview Police Department, two employees were in an argument when one employee produced a firearm and fired shots at the other employee. The employee was not hit and the […]
Elderly man shot while sitting in car after gunmen try to rob him on West Side
CHICAGO - A 77-year-old man was shot and robbed while sitting in his car on Chicago's West Side early Saturday morning. Police say the incident happened just after 3 a.m. in the 6100 block of West North Avenue in Galewood. Three Black men got out of a black Chevy SUV,...
Chicago Man Forced to Drive at Gunpoint.
On January 15, 2023, a shocking incident occurred in Chicago when a man was forced to drive at gunpoint after a suspect entered the passenger seat of his car. The incident was reported to the police by the victim, who stated that he had just finished filling up his car at a gas station when the suspect approached him, pointed a gun at him, and forced him to drive to an unknown location.
