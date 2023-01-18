ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Person Killed After Vehicle Slams Into Fire Truck Responding to Crash on Stevenson Expressway

A person was killed and multiple people were injured in a series of crashes on the Stevenson Expressway Sunday morning, authorities say. According to the Chicago Fire Department, the first crash occurred just after 3 a.m. on the highway near Pulaski. At least four people were taken to area hospitals following the multi-vehicle crash, all of whom were in red (serious-to-critical) condition.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

3 Pedestrians Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in River North

Chicago police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck three pedestrians after causing a crash with a second vehicle Saturday evening in the River North neighborhood, authorities said. The crash was reported at around 8:16 p.m. at North Wabash Avenue and East Ontario Street. According to authorities, a man...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Shot to Death While Walking in Belmont Cragin

A man was fatally shot early Saturday while walking in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side. The 28-year-old was walking on a sidewalk just after 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of West Altgeld Street when someone drove up in a black sedan and an occupant opened fire, striking him in the chest, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Employee in custody after shooting at Glenview Mariano's: police

CHICAGO - A Mariano's employee in Glenview allegedly shot at another worker in the store after hours on Friday night. Glenview police responded to a Mariano's at 25 Waukegan Road for reports of a shooting at 10 p.m. Initial investigation shows an employee pulled a gun and began shooting after...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Victim Shoots Suspect During Attempted Robbery on CTA Train, Chicago Police Say

An attempted robbery onboard a CTA train Friday afternoon ended with the suspect being shot by the victim, police said. Sky 5 was over the scene after the shooting took place at around 4:43 p.m. near the Laramie Green Line Station, in the area of West Lake Street and North Laramie Avenue. According to police, a 25-year-old man was on the train when another man, 33 years old, approached and tried to rob him.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 46, wounded in West Side drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The 46-year-old was outside around 10:42 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Madison Street when a white four-door sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said. The man was shot in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man shot by off-duty cop during apparent robbery dies

CHICAGO - A Chicago man who was shot Wednesday afternoon by an off-duty cop has died. At about 12:53 p.m. on Wednesday, an off-duty Chicago police officer interrupted an apparent robbery in front of an apartment building in the 1300 block of West 90th Street, police said. The officer produced...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Employee shoots at co-worker in Glenview Mariano’s

GLENVIEW, Ill. — A Mariano’s employee fired shots at another employee during an argument at the grocery store location in Glenview Friday evening. According to the Glenview Police Department, two employees were in an argument when one employee produced a firearm and fired shots at the other employee. The employee was not hit and the […]
GLENVIEW, IL
Virgil "The Web Designer" Griffin

Chicago Man Forced to Drive at Gunpoint.

On January 15, 2023, a shocking incident occurred in Chicago when a man was forced to drive at gunpoint after a suspect entered the passenger seat of his car. The incident was reported to the police by the victim, who stated that he had just finished filling up his car at a gas station when the suspect approached him, pointed a gun at him, and forced him to drive to an unknown location.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
87K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy