Read full article on original website
Related
WMAZ
School of the Week: Crawford County Primary School creates a kindergarten garden
ROBERTA, Ga. — The teachers at Crawford County Primary School are working extra hard for their students, especially in a kindergarten class where they're not only growing the minds of students, but also growing their agriculture skills. Many students, including Lance Sutton, are excited to be in kindergarten after...
WMAZ
Bibb County SOAR Academy students complete antiviolence course
The graduates will now join the county's youth leadership council. They'll go out into the community to hold youth rallies emphasizing nonviolence.
'Let go of your pride and don't get with the wrong crowd': Bibb students complete antiviolence course
MACON, Ga. — YouthUp, Inc. held its first Ceremony of Completion for 14 students at SOAR Academy YouthBuild who completed the organization’s Anger Management/Conflict Resolution classes by Executive Director Amanda Smith. Navicent Health Foundation provided funding for the classes and Atrium Health Navicent President Delvecchio S. Finley presented the graduating students with their certificates and a gift.
Students, staff stuck at schools during Georgia tornadoes kept calm amid chaos
Addysyn Taylor was getting ready to head home from her Griffin middle school when she sent an alarming text to her mothe...
Baldwin County gets $1.2M for construction of new library
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Baldwin County is getting a new state-of-the-art library as part of a countywide revitalization project. According to a news release from the county, Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff announced Friday that $1.2 million has been allocated for the Collins P. Lee Branch of the Middle Georgia Regional Library System.
Bibb Schools’ financial cushion threatened by governor’s proposed budget
MACON, Ga. — Bibb Schools is in a better financial position than it anticipated – but this financial cushion may well deflate as the governor’s budget includes a 68% increase in what school districts will have to pay for some employees to have health insurance. During Thursday...
fox5atlanta.com
This is when students in Spalding County are now expected to return to the classroom
GRIFFIN, Ga. - Students in Griffin-Spalding County Schools now will return to the classroom for a half day on Friday. The district made that decision Wednesday after assessing the continued cleanup following last week's tornadoes. Five confirmed tornadoes, most EF-2 and one EF-3, tore through the county. School staff reported...
wgxa.tv
BSO shares witness accounts of Macon's third homicide of 2023
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- New details have been released about Macon's third homicide of 2023, the shooting death of 47-year-old Ishmael Saleem. In documents obtained from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office by WGXA, witness accounts tell more of the story of what happened on Wednesday, leading up to the call about a person shot inside a crashed car.
WMAZ
Central High School hires Jarrett Laws as head football coach
MACON, Ga. — Thursday night, the Bibb County School Board announced a new head football coach to fill the vacancy at Central High School. Coach Jarrett Laws is the new head coach of Central high school in Macon. Laws has been a high school head football coach for 17 years both in Florida and Georgia, including stops at Mount Zion, Charles R. Drew, Griffin, and most recently, Salem High School in Rockdale County, achieving a 15-year best 6-1 region record in 2018.
wgxa.tv
Killer of Mercer Law School student loses latest appeal, has already filed another one
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The convicted killer of a Mercer Law School student has lost his appeal. Stephen Mark McDaniel admitted to killing Lauren Giddings. Then 27 years old, Giddings was murdered and dismembered by McDaniel, a fellow law student, on June 26, 2011. Days later, her torso was discovered behind Barrister's Hall, an apartment complex popular with law students on Mulberry St. A WGXA reporter at the time was the first to inform McDaniel that part of Giddings' body had been recovered.
WRDW-TV
Citations, DUIs, and drug arrests after road checks in Jefferson County
WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday night, officers from 11 different counties are teaming up to keep the roads safer. The point of road checks is to keep everyone safe on the roads. We rode along with Grovetown Chief of Police Jamey Kitchens to get a first-hand look at what officers are looking for.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 1/20/23
A Macon man is in jail after a nearly two hour standoff with Bibb County deputies. He's charged with killing a man in October.
Neighbors shocked after family shot in south Macon on Thoroughbred Lane
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff's office are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night on Thoroughbred Lane in Macon leaving one man dead. Deputies says they received calls after 11 p.m. that a family had been shot in their driveway. The man has now been identified as 52-year-old...
The Citizen Online
Disaster assistance available for Fayette, 6 other Georgia counties
Businesses and residents affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on January 12 in seven area counties can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA will also open a Business Recovery Center at noon Thursday, January 19, at the Spalding Senior Center...
Downtown businesses raise money for Macon restaurant employee suffering from liver failure
MACON, Ga. — Daron Kline is described as a hard worker, caring, and unique. It was no surprise that the care and love he showed would return to him. "We're doing a benefit's show for Daron Kline," Brandon Lawler, owner of JBA Macon said. In October, Kline was diagnosed...
Overturned truck blocks road on Georgia 401 ramp in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — An overturned truck has blocked a road in Monroe County on Thursday. Deputies responded to the overturned truck and trailer on the south bound ramp to Georgia 401 and North Lee Street according to a post from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. They say to...
41nbc.com
34-Year-old dies in Houston County crash Tuesday
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A fatal accident in Houston County Tuesday evening left a 34-year-old man dead. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says that around 6:40 p.m., a crash took place at Highway 247 near the Bibb County Line. One of the drivers involved passed away after being taken to Houston Medical Center– Houston County Coroner James Williams identified the victim as Brandon Buford.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Father shoots son after fight in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Investigators in Laurens County say a man shot his son after they got into a fight Wednesday. In a media release, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a house on Dublin Eastman Road in Dexter on Wednesday. When they arrived, deputies found a man had been shot.
WMAZ
Speed limit changes, golf carts in downtown Perry all a part of new city ordinances
PERRY, Ga. — Perry leaders say increased traffic around the city’s shops and eateries have them concerned about pedestrian safety. To make sure business stays booming and people stay safe, the city council passed an ordinance to cut speeds in the downtown area. From Ball Street to Carroll...
Macon Federal Judge Rules on Stephen Mark McDaniel’s Latest Appeal - 12 Years After He Admitted Killing Lauren Giddings
In an appeal filed in May 2022, confessed killer Stephen Mark McDaniel claimed that his lawyers misled him. A judge has now ruled on that appeal. On June 25th, 2011, the next-door neighbor and fellow Mercer University School of Law graduate of Lauren Giddings, Stephen Mark McDaniel, killed and dismembered her before ultimately pleading guilty to her murder.
Comments / 0