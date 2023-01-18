ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

13WMAZ

'Let go of your pride and don't get with the wrong crowd': Bibb students complete antiviolence course

MACON, Ga. — YouthUp, Inc. held its first Ceremony of Completion for 14 students at SOAR Academy YouthBuild who completed the organization’s Anger Management/Conflict Resolution classes by Executive Director Amanda Smith. Navicent Health Foundation provided funding for the classes and Atrium Health Navicent President Delvecchio S. Finley presented the graduating students with their certificates and a gift.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Baldwin County gets $1.2M for construction of new library

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Baldwin County is getting a new state-of-the-art library as part of a countywide revitalization project. According to a news release from the county, Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff announced Friday that $1.2 million has been allocated for the Collins P. Lee Branch of the Middle Georgia Regional Library System.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

BSO shares witness accounts of Macon's third homicide of 2023

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- New details have been released about Macon's third homicide of 2023, the shooting death of 47-year-old Ishmael Saleem. In documents obtained from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office by WGXA, witness accounts tell more of the story of what happened on Wednesday, leading up to the call about a person shot inside a crashed car.
MACON, GA
WMAZ

Central High School hires Jarrett Laws as head football coach

MACON, Ga. — Thursday night, the Bibb County School Board announced a new head football coach to fill the vacancy at Central High School. Coach Jarrett Laws is the new head coach of Central high school in Macon. Laws has been a high school head football coach for 17 years both in Florida and Georgia, including stops at Mount Zion, Charles R. Drew, Griffin, and most recently, Salem High School in Rockdale County, achieving a 15-year best 6-1 region record in 2018.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Killer of Mercer Law School student loses latest appeal, has already filed another one

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The convicted killer of a Mercer Law School student has lost his appeal. Stephen Mark McDaniel admitted to killing Lauren Giddings. Then 27 years old, Giddings was murdered and dismembered by McDaniel, a fellow law student, on June 26, 2011. Days later, her torso was discovered behind Barrister's Hall, an apartment complex popular with law students on Mulberry St. A WGXA reporter at the time was the first to inform McDaniel that part of Giddings' body had been recovered.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Disaster assistance available for Fayette, 6 other Georgia counties

Businesses and residents affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on January 12 in seven area counties can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA will also open a Business Recovery Center at noon Thursday, January 19, at the Spalding Senior Center...
GRIFFIN, GA
41nbc.com

34-Year-old dies in Houston County crash Tuesday

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A fatal accident in Houston County Tuesday evening left a 34-year-old man dead. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says that around 6:40 p.m., a crash took place at Highway 247 near the Bibb County Line. One of the drivers involved passed away after being taken to Houston Medical Center– Houston County Coroner James Williams identified the victim as Brandon Buford.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Father shoots son after fight in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Investigators in Laurens County say a man shot his son after they got into a fight Wednesday. In a media release, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a house on Dublin Eastman Road in Dexter on Wednesday. When they arrived, deputies found a man had been shot.
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
The Veracity Report - Georgia Edition

Macon Federal Judge Rules on Stephen Mark McDaniel’s Latest Appeal - 12 Years After He Admitted Killing Lauren Giddings

In an appeal filed in May 2022, confessed killer Stephen Mark McDaniel claimed that his lawyers misled him. A judge has now ruled on that appeal. On June 25th, 2011, the next-door neighbor and fellow Mercer University School of Law graduate of Lauren Giddings, Stephen Mark McDaniel, killed and dismembered her before ultimately pleading guilty to her murder.
MACON, GA

