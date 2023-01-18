BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The convicted killer of a Mercer Law School student has lost his appeal. Stephen Mark McDaniel admitted to killing Lauren Giddings. Then 27 years old, Giddings was murdered and dismembered by McDaniel, a fellow law student, on June 26, 2011. Days later, her torso was discovered behind Barrister's Hall, an apartment complex popular with law students on Mulberry St. A WGXA reporter at the time was the first to inform McDaniel that part of Giddings' body had been recovered.

