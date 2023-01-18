ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara County, NY

Niagara County SPCA advertises dog Ralphie as "terror," warns potential adopters

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vSmqB_0kJNBIGU00

The Niagara County SPCA advertised one of its dogs up for adoption in a no-frills way in a Tuesday evening Facebook post.

The animal shelter wrote the post describing Ralphie, the so-called "terror," as a dog that is at first glance an "adorable, highly sought after, young dog" but that he is actually a "fire breathing demon."

Ironically enough, the Facebook post garnered positive attention in regard to Ralphie, with many commenting that they would be willing to donate toward his adoption fee.

In comments under the post, many posted their own dogs, writing that they also have a little Ralphie at home as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pX7EM_0kJNBIGU00 Facebook, Niagara County SPCA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wAQW1_0kJNBIGU00 Facebook, Niagara County SPCA

As of Wednesday evening, the Niagara County SPCA has received $100 in donations towards Ralphie's adoption fee.

Adopters beware, however, in the SPCA Facebook post, they mention that an ideal home for Ralphie is one free of other animals and children.

Anyone looking to inquire about adopting Ralphie can contact the Niagara County SPCA at 716.731.4368 ext. 301.

Comments / 0

Related
wearebuffalo.net

Very Creepy “White Indian” with Sword Spotted in WNY

Who is this person in the white Indian suit that we keep seeing? There is someone in an Indian suit that is kind of creepy, walking around Cheektowaga, Lancaster, and West Seneca. I was driving down Transit Road a couple of weeks ago and I saw this person slowly walking...
WEST SENECA, NY
nyspnews.com

Niagara Falls man arrested for Petit Larceny

On January 19, 2023, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Steven T. Carlisle, 53 of Niagara Falls, NY for Petit Larceny. On January 19, 2023, Troopers were dispatched to Wegmans on Military Road in the town of Niagara for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with Wegmans loss prevention, and it was found that Carlisle took merchandise and concealed it, passing all points of purchase without paying. Carlisle was arrested and transported to SP Niagara for processing.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
nyspnews.com

Medina couple arrested for Petit Larceny

On January 18, 2023, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Henry J. Walden, 29 and Sarah D. Karre, 27 both of Medina, NY for Petit Larceny and Forgery 3rd. On January 18, 2023, Troopers responded to Ridgewood Drive in the town of Lockport for a reported larceny complaint. Further investigation revealed that Walden and Karre stole a checkbook from the victim and ultimately withdrew funds from the account. Subsequently, Walden and Karre were arrested and transported to SP Lockport for processing.
LOCKPORT, NY
2 On Your Side

Researching Devil's Rock in Genesee County

Did you know there is an unusual rock formation just outside Batavia? Daybreak Kevin O'Neill checked it out. It's easy to spot, and looks out of place in the Genesee County countryside. Likely several million years old, it’s a 10-foot tall mushroom-shaped glacial deposit. The unique shape has sparked...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

Buffalo woman charged for looting during blizzard

BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo woman has been arraigned and charged for looting during last month’s crippling blizzard that essentially shut down the city of Buffalo. 32-year-old Shamika A. Dean was arraigned on Wednesday morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Peter J. Savage, III on one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class “E” felony). Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said that on Saturday, January 7, 2023, the defendant was found in possession of the stolen property, which included sneakers, fitted hats, and shorts. In total, the items stolen were valued at more than The post Buffalo woman charged for looting during blizzard appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Reward Offered for Information on Western New York Man Accused of Killing Three Dogs

A reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a Western New York man accused of shooting and killing his three dogs and fleeing the area. According to a report from Delaney Eyermann of WRAL, 50-year-old Richard Russell faces animal cruelty charges after allegedly killing three pet dogs by shooting them multiple times in the head. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals investigators found the dogs buried in a four-feet deep grave in the backyard of a Burt, New York home. All three were killed by multiple gunshots to the head from a .22 caliber rifle.
BURT, NY
News 8 WROC

‘Belligerent’ Rush-Henrietta student refuses to leave cafeteria, taken away in handcuffs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —A Rush-Henrietta Senior High School student was removed from a cafeteria in handcuffs after allegedly becoming “combative” with staff on Friday, principal Dr. Tim Shafer stated in an email obtained by News 8. Shafer said the student had become belligerent and used “foul language” when asked to leave the cafeteria. Throughout the […]
HENRIETTA, NY
Shore News Network

Buffalo handyman stole $23,000 from elderly woman

BUFFALO, NY – A handyman working at the home of an elderly female victim in Buffalo was arrested and charged after he was found to have been writing himself checks using the victim’s checkbook and using her debit card for his own personal use. Police say 33-year-old Jered C. Menter stole $23,048 from the woman, which included writing a series of checks from the victim and forging her signature, which resulted in a loss of $9,805.00. “The defendant used the victim’s debit card to make numerous unauthorized cash withdrawals, which totaled $8,676.98. The defendant also fraudulently used the victim’s credit The post Buffalo handyman stole $23,000 from elderly woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

New GO Car Wash outlet opens in Niagara County

It’s time to make your car look and feel as good as new. Colorado-based business GO Car Wash opened its seventh location in Western New York on 2706 Military Road, Niagara Falls. Filings from the Niagara County Clerk’s office on Dec. 20 show that San Diego-based commercial real estate...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

Huge Brawl Caught On Video At Buffalo High School

A Buffalo High School that has developed a reputation for violence is back in the spotlight again after a huge fight. It was described to WKBW Channel 7 as an "insurrection." Cell phone video captured the brawl, which took place inside McKinley High School in Buffalo on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The removal of the current principal, Moustafa Khalik, was approved by the Buffalo School Board at its session Wednesday evening. Andrea Augello, English teacher, and Buffalo Teachers Federation delegate told WKBW that 44 of 46 McKinley teachers want him to remain as the principal "because they believe he's making a difference."
BUFFALO, NY
Tree Hugger

Got Dog Poop? Let This Vermicomposting Success Story Inspire You

Myles Stubblefield was a self-described “dirty kid" growing up in Buffalo, New York. “I had my hands in every dirt pile," he tells Treehugger. "I played with worms every time we went fishing, and any time we went to a picnic, it was assumed I’d come home with empty cans of salamanders and crawdads to observe.”
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy