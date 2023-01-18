ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

The Center Square

Part-time Illinois state lawmakers are 4th highest paid in the nation

(The Center Square) – Illinois state lawmakers in the 103rd General Assembly received a $12,000 pay increase for the new year, making them among the highest paid legislators in the country. The salary increase approved by Gov. J.B. Pritzker now makes the starting pay for a part-time Illinois state lawmaker $85,000 annually. Illinois lawmakers are scheduled in session for about 70 days out of the year. Illinois lawmakers are now...
WAND TV

Illinois Dems call for bipartisan debt ceiling solution

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two members of the Illinois Congressional delegation say there must be a bipartisan effort to work out a solution to raising the debt ceiling. The debt ceiling has been in place since 1917. Raising it allows past accrued bills to be paid. Some House Republicans...
Illinois Business Journal

Pritzker administration relaunches “Opening Doors” homebuyer assistance program with additional $8 million

Down Payment Assistance Program Helping Break Down Key Barriers to Homeownership. Governor JB Pritzker recently announced the reopening of a homeownership program designed to help working-class families and underrepresented communities of color throughout the state of Illinois. Offered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), the “Opening Doors” or “Abriendo...
POLITICO

Pritzker: 'Crime is coming down'

Happy Thursday, Illinois. Mental note: Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, which was rolled back last summer by the U.S. Supreme Court. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker isn’t getting involved in the Chicago mayor’s race, but he found himself Wednesday defending the city and its efforts to combat crime — echoing what Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been pressing on the campaign trail.
The Center Square

Life expectancy in Illinois drops to 76.8 years

(The Center Square) – When it comes to life expectancy, Illinois residents are in the middle of the pack. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found the average lifespan in Illinois is 76.8 years. Illinois residents rank with people in Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania and Montana in the mid-range of states for life expectancy. Americans who live the longest live in Hawaii and Utah, where life expectancy is...
25newsnow.com

Pritzker relaunches homebuyer assistance program

ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - A homebuyer assistance program was relaunched by Governor Pritzker in an effort to help lower-income people of color who have historically faced steeper barriers. The ‘Opening Doors’ program offers $6,000 in forgivable assistance for a down payment or closing costs. This latest round...
1470 WMBD

COVID transmission continues to decline in Illinois -State

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The rate at which COVID-19 is being spread in Illinois has taken another big step down. The Illinois Department of Public Heath says only 28 counties in the state are now at elevated levels of COVID transmission, down from 59 in the previous week. That’s according...
CBS Chicago

Changes to SNAP benefits could affect about 2 million Illinois recipients

CHICAGO (CBS) – In just a few weeks, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, recipients will see their benefits decrease.That's because the emergency funds households received because of the COVID-19 pandemic are ending due to recent policy changes at the federal level. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with families about how this change could significantly impact them.No one CBS 2 spoke to even knew this change was happening, which could pose a big problem because after Feb. 28, the extra money they've had for almost three years is going away.In April of 2020, the Illinois Department of Human Services increased...
WCIA

Bill to fund replacement for Capitol’s MLK Statue awaits Pritzker’s signature

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The state may be sculpting a new Martin Luther King Jr. statue for the Illinois Capitol, thanks to the Illinois General Assembly. Part of a major spending bill includes $500,000 for building a new statute of the civil rights figure. The bill passed during with most Democrats in both chambers voting for the bill and is currently on Governor Pritzker’s desk to be signed into law.
wcbu.org

Statewide: Obstacles for cannabis craft growers

On this episode, we learn more about challenges facing cannabis craft growers. These are often in disadvantaged areas. Dozens of licenses have been issued in Illinois, but many are having trouble with financing needed to get up and running. Also this week:. * Kendall Crawford reports on why consumers are...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I legally vape indoors in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — E-cigs, or vapes, have become a popular substitute for cigarettes as of late, but do the same laws for cigarette smoking surround them in Illinois? As it turns out, the answer is not so black and white. Illinois residents are not allowed to smoke cigarettes indoors in public places, but it […]
B100

Illinois Goodwill Stores Do Not Accept These 17 Items

Getting an early start on spring cleaning? You should know some things before you take a box to a Goodwill in Illinois. My family isn't very good at getting rid of stuff and we recently cleaned out loads of things to donate. That definitely wasn't a highlight of the Christmas season. It was a massive undertaking from years of holding onto things (for whatever reason, sentimental or not) and a lot of "will they accept this though?" But it's cold outside and why shouldn't you be productive and actually get rid of some stuff?
