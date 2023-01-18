Read full article on original website
Related
Pritzker: Not 'focused' on bringing progressive tax back to voters
(The Center Square) – Illinois voters rejected a proposal in 2020 to change the state's flat income tax to a graduated tax. There are currently discussions to try the measure again. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, however, said that's not on his radar. The Illinois Constitution requires a flat income tax....
Illinois state lawmakers among the highest paid in the country
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers received a $12,000 increase in pay for 2023, making them the 4th highest-paid legislators in the country. According to the Illinois Policy Institute, the starting pay for a part-time state lawmaker is now $85,000 a year, an 18% increase. The average U.S. lawmaker makes $34,348. The increase was part […]
Part-time Illinois state lawmakers are 4th highest paid in the nation
(The Center Square) – Illinois state lawmakers in the 103rd General Assembly received a $12,000 pay increase for the new year, making them among the highest paid legislators in the country. The salary increase approved by Gov. J.B. Pritzker now makes the starting pay for a part-time Illinois state lawmaker $85,000 annually. Illinois lawmakers are scheduled in session for about 70 days out of the year. Illinois lawmakers are now...
WAND TV
Illinois Dems call for bipartisan debt ceiling solution
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two members of the Illinois Congressional delegation say there must be a bipartisan effort to work out a solution to raising the debt ceiling. The debt ceiling has been in place since 1917. Raising it allows past accrued bills to be paid. Some House Republicans...
Wealthy Illinois Residents Would Pay More in Income Tax Under New Proposals
No matter how much money a person makes, Illinois residents all pay the same income tax rate. A pair of new proposals could change that by taking aim at the bank accounts of high earners. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, one of the state’s wealthiest residents, tried to move the state in...
Illinois Business Journal
Pritzker administration relaunches “Opening Doors” homebuyer assistance program with additional $8 million
Down Payment Assistance Program Helping Break Down Key Barriers to Homeownership. Governor JB Pritzker recently announced the reopening of a homeownership program designed to help working-class families and underrepresented communities of color throughout the state of Illinois. Offered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), the “Opening Doors” or “Abriendo...
POLITICO
Pritzker: 'Crime is coming down'
Happy Thursday, Illinois. Mental note: Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, which was rolled back last summer by the U.S. Supreme Court. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker isn’t getting involved in the Chicago mayor’s race, but he found himself Wednesday defending the city and its efforts to combat crime — echoing what Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been pressing on the campaign trail.
Looking to Get an Illinois REAL ID? Here's What You Will Need
While the deadline for Illinoisans to receive their REAL ID has been extended by two years, many residents are still looking to get their updated ID cards ahead of the eventual change. Under REAL ID requirements, a driver's license will no longer be an acceptable form of identification for domestic...
Life expectancy in Illinois drops to 76.8 years
(The Center Square) – When it comes to life expectancy, Illinois residents are in the middle of the pack. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found the average lifespan in Illinois is 76.8 years. Illinois residents rank with people in Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania and Montana in the mid-range of states for life expectancy. Americans who live the longest live in Hawaii and Utah, where life expectancy is...
Why Are Egg Prices So High in Illinois? Here's an Explanation
If you've tried to purchase eggs recently and were surprised by the costs, you're not alone. The national average price for a dozen eggs hit $3.59 in November, up from $1.72 a year earlier, according to the latest government data. And while overall food prices fell from November to December, egg prices soared 25%.
muddyrivernews.com
Letter to the Editor: (Former) WGEM reporter didn’t misspeak when talking about downstate Illinois
Mike Miletich says he is no longer employed by WGEM. To WGEM Vice-President and General Manager Ben Van Ness:. Reporter Mike Miletich did not misspeak about the citizens of the United States of America when he said, “… We are in downstate Illinois (true) where they ‘hate’ the media.”
25newsnow.com
Pritzker relaunches homebuyer assistance program
ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - A homebuyer assistance program was relaunched by Governor Pritzker in an effort to help lower-income people of color who have historically faced steeper barriers. The ‘Opening Doors’ program offers $6,000 in forgivable assistance for a down payment or closing costs. This latest round...
1470 WMBD
COVID transmission continues to decline in Illinois -State
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The rate at which COVID-19 is being spread in Illinois has taken another big step down. The Illinois Department of Public Heath says only 28 counties in the state are now at elevated levels of COVID transmission, down from 59 in the previous week. That’s according...
Changes to SNAP benefits could affect about 2 million Illinois recipients
CHICAGO (CBS) – In just a few weeks, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, recipients will see their benefits decrease.That's because the emergency funds households received because of the COVID-19 pandemic are ending due to recent policy changes at the federal level. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with families about how this change could significantly impact them.No one CBS 2 spoke to even knew this change was happening, which could pose a big problem because after Feb. 28, the extra money they've had for almost three years is going away.In April of 2020, the Illinois Department of Human Services increased...
Illinois Assault Weapon Ban Hits Another Hurdle
A new law banning the sale of assault weapons in Illinois has been strapped with a temporary restraining order.
Effingham Radio
IL Freedom Caucus: TRO on Gun Control Legislation Illustrates Constitutional Problems with the New Law
The Illinois Freedom Caucus today is issuing the following statement on Fourth District Circuit Court Judge Joshua Morrison’s ruling approving a Temporary Restraining Order for the plaintiffs challenging Illinois new weapons ban and gun registry law. “Today is a significant victory for the rights of free and honest citizens....
WCIA
Bill to fund replacement for Capitol’s MLK Statue awaits Pritzker’s signature
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The state may be sculpting a new Martin Luther King Jr. statue for the Illinois Capitol, thanks to the Illinois General Assembly. Part of a major spending bill includes $500,000 for building a new statute of the civil rights figure. The bill passed during with most Democrats in both chambers voting for the bill and is currently on Governor Pritzker’s desk to be signed into law.
wcbu.org
Statewide: Obstacles for cannabis craft growers
On this episode, we learn more about challenges facing cannabis craft growers. These are often in disadvantaged areas. Dozens of licenses have been issued in Illinois, but many are having trouble with financing needed to get up and running. Also this week:. * Kendall Crawford reports on why consumers are...
Can I legally vape indoors in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — E-cigs, or vapes, have become a popular substitute for cigarettes as of late, but do the same laws for cigarette smoking surround them in Illinois? As it turns out, the answer is not so black and white. Illinois residents are not allowed to smoke cigarettes indoors in public places, but it […]
Illinois Goodwill Stores Do Not Accept These 17 Items
Getting an early start on spring cleaning? You should know some things before you take a box to a Goodwill in Illinois. My family isn't very good at getting rid of stuff and we recently cleaned out loads of things to donate. That definitely wasn't a highlight of the Christmas season. It was a massive undertaking from years of holding onto things (for whatever reason, sentimental or not) and a lot of "will they accept this though?" But it's cold outside and why shouldn't you be productive and actually get rid of some stuff?
Comments / 3