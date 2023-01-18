Read full article on original website
Today’s famous birthdays list for January 22, 2023 includes celebrities Diane Lane, Guy Fieri
Birthday wishes go out to Diane Lane, Guy Fieri and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning a year older on January 22nd and learn an interesting fact about each of them. Top celebrity birthdays on January 22,...
‘How I Met Your Mother’ fun facts: 15 things you might not know about the show
It’s been nearly 9 years since “How I Met Your Mother’s” series finale aired. Like many other shows from the ‘90s, it continues to find new fans thanks to streaming services. As its spinoff “How I Met Your Father” returns for its second season this...
What’s on TV this week: ‘Accused,’ ‘Poker Face,’ ‘Shrinking’ and more
“The Plot to Kill My Mother” (Lifetime, 8 p.m.): A young woman who grew up in witness protection searches for her mother’s killer in this new TV movie. “Accused” (Fox, 9 p.m. ET; also Tuesday): “The Shield’s” Michael Chiklis stars in the debut installment of this new crime anthology that will feature a new case, a new location and different characters each episode.
