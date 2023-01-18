Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia lawmaker Steve Gooch gives an update on the state legislature
On Monday, January 9, 2023, the Georgia General Assembly officially gaveled in to kick off the 2023 Legislative Session. The Georgia Constitution requires that the Georgia General Assembly convene on the second Monday in January and is limited to a term made up of 40 non-consecutive legislative days. The first week of session typically encompasses ceremonial motions as a number of new leaders were sworn into office including Lt. Governor Burt Jones, President Pro Tempore Sen. John F. Kennedy (R – Macon) and 10 incoming freshman Senators. I am pleased to announce that I will be serving as Majority Leader for the Senate Majority Caucus for the 2023 Legislative Session. I am honored that my Republican colleagues in the Senate have chosen me to serve in this role and look forward to supporting a strong conservative policy agenda for all Georgians. I anticipate that the 2023 Legislative Session will be a historic one with new leaders and new faces in the Senate Chamber and I look forward to this great opportunity to forge new partnerships and build on the work of our predecessors to continue to grow our state.
Georgia college leaders warn falling enrollment could lead to budget problems, weaken schools
ATLANTA (AP) — Leaders of Georgia’s public universities and technical colleges warned lawmakers Wednesday that their schools could be weakened by budget decreases based on declining enrollment. State lawmakers use funding formulas — with enrollment as the most important input — to determine how much money to spend...
Employee on leave after video suggests he snuck CRT in Georgia schools
Georgia Department of Education officials say they are checking to see if the information in the video is accurate and that it hasn't been adopted in other districts.
Georgia’s six-week ban not enough for anti-abortion activists pressing for more restrictions at Roe’s 50th anniversary
Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, the Supreme Court case guaranteeing the right to an abortion that was overturned last year. Since the landmark ruling fell last summer, Georgia’s six-week abortion ban has been on and off and now back on as a legal challenge moves its way through the courts. “It’s […] The post Georgia’s six-week ban not enough for anti-abortion activists pressing for more restrictions at Roe’s 50th anniversary appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Pay boosts, refunds and increased school spending dominate Georgia budget week hearings
Investing more in Georgia's schools, health care and state employees were dominant themes during annual budget hearings conducted at the state Capitol this week, as lawmakers begin working on Gov. Brian Kemp's $32.5 billion spending proposal for the next fiscal year. Many leaders of Georgia's executive and judicial branch offices...
State lawmakers review funding for infrastructure projects
ATLANTA (WSAV) – Money was on the mind of Georgia lawmakers this week as they worked on ways to fund infrastructure projects all around the state. State lawmakers say part of Georgia’s budget will propose funding for roads, bridges and transportation. “Certainly in my area where the Hyundai plant is being built and all the […]
Georgia Universities in decline: Funding & tuition costs out of step with inflation rates
ATLANTA, GA. - In recent years, the number of students enrolled in Georgia universities has been steadily declining. This is cause for concern as a decrease in enrollment can have far-reaching implications for our State's economy and social welfare.
Former Georgia Chief Justice: Sports Betting Can be Legalized Without a State Constitutional Amendment – Take Our Poll
While there are still some that disagree, this, and Gov. Kemp’s change of heart on the topic, could mean that legalized sports betting in Georgia is a matter of when, not if. That’s right, according to the opinion of former Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton, a constitutional amendment is not needed for the state to allow legal online sports betting and should be considered an extension of the lottery.
On Common Ground News
NAACP DeKalb to present panel discussion on Georgia’s new laws restricting Black History in public schools
DEKALB COUNTY, GA—The NAACP DeKalb County branch, in observance of Black History Month, will host a panel discussion about Georgia’s new laws restricting Black History in public schools. The panel discussion entitled, “Our History is Under Attack—Save Our History!” will be presented on Saturday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m., at Rainbow Park Baptist Church, 2941 Columbia Drive, Decatur.
beckerspayer.com
Georgia won't take up full Medicaid expansion anytime soon, lawmakers say
Georgia will not consider a full expansion of Medicaid in the near future, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Jan. 19. Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns said the state instead needs to focus on Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's proposal to expand the program, which would require adults to work at least 80 hours a month to qualify for Medicaid coverage.
WXIA 11 Alive
Gov. Kemp announced Georgia schools will get money for security upgrades -- but critics say it misses the point
ATLANTA — Each school in Georgia would get money to fortify its security under a budget proposal at the state Capitol. The $100 million program would look to make schools safer. Critics say it overlooks a key ingredient: gun violence. Over the last decade or more, schools across the...
Worker on Leave After Project Veritas Accuses Him of Selling CRT Materials to Georgia Schools
A nonprofit employee who sells curriculum to teachers in Georgia was placed on administrative leave this week after a bizarre sting operation accused him of saying he sold material containing critical race theory to Atlanta-area school districts—which would be illegal in Georgia. Project Veritas, the far-right group known for making secret recordings and posting them online, released an edited video of Quintin Bostic allegedly confessing to selling CRT materials. Conservative lawmakers banned any material relating to critical race theory in a series of laws passed last year. In statements to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, both school districts in question—Fulton and Cobb counties—denied purchasing material from Bostic. Despite this, Bostic’s employer—the Washington D.C. nonprofit Teaching Lab—placed him on administrative leave this week, while also claiming the published video was “deceptively produced and edited.” Read it at Atlanta Journal Constitution
WALB 10
Georgia DDS warns of state-to-state verification
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) is urging drivers to check their license status amidst neighboring states checking state-to-state (S2S) verification. Drivers who have two licenses or a license in one state and an ID Card in another will face cancellation. Florida is now checking...
YAHOO!
Georgia Attorney General wants sweeping indictment targeting protestors at APD training facility
For months, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on protestors taking aim at a proposed Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to obtain a sweeping indictment against many suspected domestic terrorists targeting the facility.
Gov. Kemp celebrates Georgia’s economic growth
Governor Brian Kemp is celebrating Georgia’s economic development over the second half of the 2022 calendar year. More than 17,000 jobs were created with businesses investing over $13 billion in the state. According to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, areas outside the 10-county metro Atlanta region accounted for...
WMAZ
Georgia lawmaker wants state to pay for unwanted pregnancies under abortion ban
ATLANTA — A Georgia lawmaker wants to hold the state financially responsible for unwanted pregnancies that can't be terminated under the Georgia's six-week abortion ban. The Georgia Pro-Birth Accountability Act would have the state pay for everything from a pregnant person’s medical expenses to the child’s health insurance and secondary education.
cobbcountycourier.com
Kemp trumpets Georgia economy overseas as state economist warns tax collections will slow
By Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. State lawmakers have started digging into Gov. Brian Kemp’s $32.5 billion spending proposal for next year. The second-term governor’s budget includes initiatives he promised on the campaign trail – like a one-time property...
Raffensperger, Columbus Republican leader push back on unfounded claims of Muscogee County election fraud made at GOP meeting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has weighed in on unfounded claims by an outside group that Muscogee County is one of the nation’s most corrupt counties when it comes to election fraud. This has been simmering since Jan. 10 when Kevin Parker of County Citizens Defending Freedom presented at the […]
Georgia Today: Protestors charged with domestic terrorism, Savannah's movie money, India Arie chats
On the Friday Jan. 20 edition of Georgia Today: Atlanta protesters charged with domestic terrorism, Savannah's movie money, rise in guns stolen from cars, India Arie chats with us. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Jan. 20. I'm Peter Biello. On...
wuga.org
GA Department of Public Health plans to expand PrEP services in Athens
With one of the highest rates of HIV nationwide, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) announced on Wednesday their intention to expand HIV prevention services in Athens and other underserved communities. During the state’s three-day long House of Representatives’ Joint Appropriations Committee meeting, DPH Commissioner Kathleen Toomey said DPH...
Comments / 3