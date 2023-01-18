2 workers injured when garage collapses at Buckhead home

Two workers were injured when a garage collapsed Wednesday afternoon at a Buckhead home, officials said.

The “job accident” happened at a home in the 3100 block of Peachtree Drive, about a mile from the Buckhead Village District, the Atlanta fire department confirmed. Around 4:25 p.m., the two men became trapped under the door when a detached garage collapsed during construction, officials said.

The workers were recovered from under debris before firefighters arrived on scene. Atlanta police said both were conscious after the incident and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Their conditions were not released.

In December, a worker was killed after the foundation and wall at a Smyrna home collapsed during construction, Cobb County authorities said. The victim was buried and trapped in a trench.

A month prior, two construction workers were injured during an explosion at a Cobb hotel . The men were in a utility room lighting the pilot light to a water heater when the explosion occurred, Cobb fire officials said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

