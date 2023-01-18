Read full article on original website
IDOC: Testing back on substance discovered in Hillsboro prison
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — An unknown substance that caused a scare at a state prison in Hillsboro on Wednesday was determined to be non-hazardous, officials with the Illinois Department of Corrections said on Thursday. Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for IDOC, said preliminary tests performed on the substance found at Graham Correctional Center came back […]
Possible mass overdose sends several people to hospital at rural Illinois corrections site
Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois.
Central Illinois Proud
Connect Transit rolling out 22 electric buses by 2024
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Connect Transit is preparing to take that next step towards the future with its electric buses. The Normal Transit company recently received $15.8 million in federal grants and funding. Connect Transit received $13 million from the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) bus grant program and U.S. Senator Dick Durbin secured $2.78 million in earmark funding.
foxillinois.com
ISP test of 'unknown substance' at Graham Correctional Center comes back negative
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) has tested the unknown substance that was exposed to correctional officers at the Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro. ISP says the test came back negative for narcotics or hazardous materials. ISP is conducting additional testing on clothing items today as...
foxillinois.com
How Illinois jails try to keep contraband out
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Contraband items getting into jails, including drugs and dangerous substances, has been an issue at several jails across the state. Some jails in the state, such as Sangamon and Macon County, have begun using electronic mail for inmates to prevent drugs and other dangerous substances from getting into their jails.
ems1.com
You’ve seen the footage – now what?
Teaching points from the ‘malpractice or murder’ case – Part 1: action steps for EMS leaders. Two Ill. EMTs were charged with first-degree murder and booked into Sangamon County jail on $1 million bond each after a patient in their care died. details of the case as...
Effingham Radio
Impactful Winter Storm System Possible Middle of Next Week
A winter storm system is possible around the middle of next week. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, a storm system is expected to move into Illinois next week. Current timing is showing Tuesday evening and into Wednesday for the expected arrival. Illinois is positioned on the cold...
foxillinois.com
Urban League calls for reform after Earl Moore Jr.'s death
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — National and local Urban League leaders on Thursday said they welcome the intervention of national civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Bob Hilliard in the case of a Springfield man who died after being strapped face-down on a gurney. Two Springfield Lifestar EMS workers, Peter...
Man accused of fleeing Shelby Co. deputy, having meth
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man from Clay County is facing charges in Shelby County after prosecutors said he led authorities on a chase and had methamphetamine on his person on Tuesday. Johnny Fender of Flora is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine (a Class 3 felony) and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude […]
