WCIA

IDOC: Testing back on substance discovered in Hillsboro prison

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — An unknown substance that caused a scare at a state prison in Hillsboro on Wednesday was determined to be non-hazardous, officials with the Illinois Department of Corrections said on Thursday. Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for IDOC, said preliminary tests performed on the substance found at Graham Correctional Center came back […]
HILLSBORO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Connect Transit rolling out 22 electric buses by 2024

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Connect Transit is preparing to take that next step towards the future with its electric buses. The Normal Transit company recently received $15.8 million in federal grants and funding. Connect Transit received $13 million from the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) bus grant program and U.S. Senator Dick Durbin secured $2.78 million in earmark funding.
NORMAL, IL
foxillinois.com

How Illinois jails try to keep contraband out

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Contraband items getting into jails, including drugs and dangerous substances, has been an issue at several jails across the state. Some jails in the state, such as Sangamon and Macon County, have begun using electronic mail for inmates to prevent drugs and other dangerous substances from getting into their jails.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
ems1.com

You’ve seen the footage – now what?

Teaching points from the ‘malpractice or murder’ case – Part 1: action steps for EMS leaders. Two Ill. EMTs were charged with first-degree murder and booked into Sangamon County jail on $1 million bond each after a patient in their care died. details of the case as...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Effingham Radio

Impactful Winter Storm System Possible Middle of Next Week

A winter storm system is possible around the middle of next week. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, a storm system is expected to move into Illinois next week. Current timing is showing Tuesday evening and into Wednesday for the expected arrival. Illinois is positioned on the cold...
LINCOLN, IL
foxillinois.com

Urban League calls for reform after Earl Moore Jr.'s death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — National and local Urban League leaders on Thursday said they welcome the intervention of national civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Bob Hilliard in the case of a Springfield man who died after being strapped face-down on a gurney. Two Springfield Lifestar EMS workers, Peter...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Man accused of fleeing Shelby Co. deputy, having meth

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man from Clay County is facing charges in Shelby County after prosecutors said he led authorities on a chase and had methamphetamine on his person on Tuesday. Johnny Fender of Flora is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine (a Class 3 felony) and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL

