Altoona Planet Fitness announces 10,000 square-foot expansion

By Courtney Murphy
 3 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– The Altoona Planet Fitness officially unveiled its expansion and remodeling of its current space.

The facility is expanding by 10,000 square feet, making it one of the larger one-floor gyms at 30,000 square feet after remodeling. The expansion is part of a ten-year plan to provide a clean and inviting location to the community.

The over $2.5 million expansion features two additional rooms for functional group classes and circuit and resistance training for members. Additionally, it includes remodeling the locker rooms and front lobby.

All these rooms will have brand-new equipment and lockers. The old lockers and equipment were donated to nearby high schools.

General Manager of the gym Kristina Montgomery said these also provide people a comfortable space outside the primary area. The hope is those new gym-goers won’t be intimidated when starting their fitness journey.

“These beautiful rooms give people more space to get into a place where they feel comfortable,” Montgomery said. “Many people don’t feel comfortable in the main room, so these rooms offer people a way for them to get away from the crowd and still feel comfortable and not intimidated to start their fitness journey.”

The new rooms located in the back of the gym are PF360 and TRX branded. These hold classes and encourage a 30-minute workout for members.

Marketing Director of the Art Thomas Group, the company that owns Altoona Planet Fitness, Allison Whittaker, said these rooms were a community need. The addition of classes and functional training rooms makes way for better training and wellness.

“Our guests, the general population, are looking to add on to their training,” Whittaker said. “We have cardio. We have a very robust cardio program. Now, we have classes that meet and can teach you how to operate TRX, which helps more functional training. So it’s about movement, longevity, and wellness.”

The last bit of construction is on the front lobby and locker rooms. The locker rooms will include the Black Card Spa and day amenities.

The Black Card Spa will include beds, loungers, massage chairs, and a Hydromassage space. Additionally, this will feature a spread of standing and sitting areas. Outside the spa, there will be new lockers for day and overnight use.

Once the gym is completed, the hope is it will enhance the judgment-free and comfortable environment. Montgomery believes it’ll drive more traffic and give new gym-goers more opportunities.

“I feel like we’re just ready to welcome people who are getting started in fitness, people who have always been into fitness,” Montgomery said. “I think we have a lot of variety. A lot of opportunity to learn here.”

The project completion date is mid to late February. The gym is open for 24 hours Monday through Friday, then 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

