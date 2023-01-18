Pleasant Grove public safety director retiring after over 40 years of service

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Pleasant Grove Public Safety Director Chief Robert Knight announced he is retiring, per a Wednesday release from the department.

According to the release, Knight worked as the only public safety director in Jefferson County, meaning he held the Pleasant Grove police chief and fire chief titles. He was named public safety director in 2009.

Over Knight’s time as public safety director, he oversaw the rescue and clean-up efforts after deadly tornadoes hit Pleasant Grove in 2011. The release stated he helped Pleasant Grove maintain a Top 10 Safest Cities in Alabama rating.

Before he was a public safety director, Knight joined the Pleasant Grove Police Department in January 1983 and was a patrolman, narcotics investigator and sergeant. He started his career with the Center Point Fire Department in 1978 before transferring to the Graysville Police Department in 1981.

Captain Daniel G. Reid is now the PGPD acting chief of police.

