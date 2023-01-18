ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Grove, AL

Pleasant Grove public safety director retiring after over 40 years of service

By Isaac Goffin
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GkmRE_0kJNAK4900

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Pleasant Grove Public Safety Director Chief Robert Knight announced he is retiring, per a Wednesday release from the department.

According to the release, Knight worked as the only public safety director in Jefferson County, meaning he held the Pleasant Grove police chief and fire chief titles. He was named public safety director in 2009.

EPA taking lead on putting out landfill fire that has burned for months in Alabama

Over Knight’s time as public safety director, he oversaw the rescue and clean-up efforts after deadly tornadoes hit Pleasant Grove in 2011. The release stated he helped Pleasant Grove maintain a Top 10 Safest Cities in Alabama rating.

Before he was a public safety director, Knight joined the Pleasant Grove Police Department in January 1983 and was a patrolman, narcotics investigator and sergeant. He started his career with the Center Point Fire Department in 1978 before transferring to the Graysville Police Department in 1981.

Captain Daniel G. Reid is now the PGPD acting chief of police.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Jefferson Co. K9 Deputy Gunner passes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of K9 Deputy, Gunner. The following statement was released on the sheriff’s office Facebook page:. “With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of K9 Deputy Gunner. Gunner was a valuable member of the Sheriff’s Office...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

12-year-old shot, killed in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old dead. According to JCSO, officers arrived to the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle on reports of a juvenile who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found a 12-year-old suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Deputies attempted […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Family uproots for cleaner air away from Moody landfill fire

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The impact of a landfill fire in Moody continues to be felt in St. Clair County and beyond. Nearly two months after the fire started, state officials announced Wednesday that they are taking further action to start putting it out. Breanne Cook and her family live in Trussville but have […]
MOODY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Miscommunication about Moody landfill fire leads to frustration among county officials

By Hannah Curran, Editor ST. CLAIR COUNTY — An already tense situation grew more aggravating for St. Clair County officials on Tuesday night when Lisa Crane of WVTM reported that the governor’s office told her they had not received any request for assistance regarding a landfill fire in Moody. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s Office has […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham Police investigate death of woman struck on Parkway East

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A woman has died after a vehicle reportedly struck her in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported Judy Sanchez, 66, died on Jan. 17 at UAB Hospital. The medical examiner's office says she was walking in the 9500 block of Parkway East at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on Valley Ave. in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly accident that happened January 19 on Valley Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Gregory Scott Gravitt of Gardendale. He was 54. The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Valley Avenue. Authorities say...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

What it will take to stop violent crime in Birmingham, from Crime Stoppers director

In 1976 police in Albuquerque, New Mexico had no leads and no information to help them catch the person responsible for a fatal gas station shooting. A detective working the case partnered with local television stations and set up an anonymous telephone line where people could leave tips. Local businesses pooled money to fund a cash reward for anyone who called with information about the killer.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Veteran owned and operated Birmingham business

2 Cards Charging 0% Interest Until 2024CompareCredit.com|. The Most Realistic PC Game of 2022Raid Shadow Legends|. California: Program Covers The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zips.Energy Bill Program|
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Walker County manhunt continues

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The search continued in Walker County on Friday for a suspect connected to a fatal shooting early Thursday. Police said there are two suspects involved that could pose a threat to the community and residents should be very cautious. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office warns the public that the suspects […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Authorities locate missing person from Clay/Palmerdale area

CLAY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say a person missing from the Clay/Palmerdale area has been located and is safe. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was asking for the public’s help in locating a person that had been missing since Tuesday.
CLAY, AL
CBS 42

First bills filed ahead of 2023 Alabama legislative session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The first bills of the 2023 Alabama legislative session have officially been pre-filed. Both come from Republican Sen. April Weaver, who represents Shelby, Chilton and Bibb Counties. SB1, dubbed the “Deputy Brad Johnson Act” makes changes to correctional incentive time, or “good time” earned for inmates. It would make it harder […]
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Shooting reported in Fairfield Thursday morning

FAIRFIELD, Ala. — Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in Fairfield Thursday morning. Deputies responded to the 6700 block of Forest Drive at 4:37 a.m. They found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot to the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital...
FAIRFIELD, AL
AL.com

Pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 in Hoover

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 65 in Hoover on Friday night. Hoover 911 received a call at 9:08 p.m. reporting a person waling in the travel lines of I-65 northbound, said police Capt. Keith Czeskleba. A second caller then reported a male had by struck by a...
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

77K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy