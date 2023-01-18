Judge slashes bail for Fresno defendant accused of murdering Hoover High teen in DUI crash

A Fresno County Superior Court judge slashed the bail for a motorist accused of a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed 15-year-old Hoover High School student Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. on Oct. 4.

Judge Gabriel Brickey on Wednesday reduced Lisa Ellen Spoors’ bail from $1.5 million to $150,000, at the request of attorney Marc Kapetan, who argued his client was improperly charged.

He said the evidence given to him shows Spoors was not under the influence and could not have stopped in time to avoid hitting Al-Hakim Jr.

“The million-dollar bail is based on a charge of murder but that is not the correct charge,” Kapetan said.

Spoors posted bail and left the Fresno County Jail just after 3 a.m. Thursday.

The 39-year-old Spoors is facing charges of murder, driving under the influence of a drug while causing injury and hit-and-run resulting in permanent injury or death.

Spoors pleaded not guilty to all charges during an arraignment hearing Wednesday.

Objections to lowered bail

Prosecutor Steven Ueltzen objected to lowering Spoors’ bail citing public safety concerns over “the substances in her blood and her prior DUI conviction.”

Friends and relatives of Al-Hakim Jr. also disagreed with the judge’s decision.

“This is wrong,” said Ragina Bell, Al-Hakim Jr.’s mother. “(Spoors) is charged with the murder of my son. This just isn’t right.”

The Fresno County District Attorney's Office filed the charges on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

Police said Spoors was driving under the influence of a prescription drug on Oct. 4 and struck Al-Hakim Jr. as he was crossing the road in front of Hoover High School at First and Barstow avenues.

Spoors is accused of fleeing the scene and returning about 20 minutes later. Spoors was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on Dec. 27 with bail set at $1.5 million.

Spoors is charged with murder as a result of having another conviction in Fresno County for driving under the influence in 2008.

During the sentencing hearing in 2008, Spoors was advised by the court that driving under the influence was dangerous to human life and that a person could be charged with murder if they did so and someone was killed as a result.

In the current case, results from Spoors’ toxicology report indicate the presence of a combination of illicit and prescription substances.

If convicted on all charges, Spoors faces a sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

Spoors’ next hearing is Feb. 7.