ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Judge slashes bail for Fresno defendant accused of murdering Hoover High teen in DUI crash

By Robert Rodriguez
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BXSJP_0kJNAIIh00

A Fresno County Superior Court judge slashed the bail for a motorist accused of a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed 15-year-old Hoover High School student Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. on Oct. 4.

Judge Gabriel Brickey on Wednesday reduced Lisa Ellen Spoors’ bail from $1.5 million to $150,000, at the request of attorney Marc Kapetan, who argued his client was improperly charged.

He said the evidence given to him shows Spoors was not under the influence and could not have stopped in time to avoid hitting Al-Hakim Jr.

“The million-dollar bail is based on a charge of murder but that is not the correct charge,” Kapetan said.

Spoors posted bail and left the Fresno County Jail just after 3 a.m. Thursday.

The 39-year-old Spoors is facing charges of murder, driving under the influence of a drug while causing injury and hit-and-run resulting in permanent injury or death.

Spoors pleaded not guilty to all charges during an arraignment hearing Wednesday.

Objections to lowered bail

Prosecutor Steven Ueltzen objected to lowering Spoors’ bail citing public safety concerns over “the substances in her blood and her prior DUI conviction.”

Friends and relatives of Al-Hakim Jr. also disagreed with the judge’s decision.

“This is wrong,” said Ragina Bell, Al-Hakim Jr.’s mother. “(Spoors) is charged with the murder of my son. This just isn’t right.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hVZAn_0kJNAIIh00
Lisa Ellen Spoors, 39, of Fresno has been charged in the death of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office filed the charges on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Courtesy of GoFundMe.com/f/rashads-faith-fund?qid=e98bc04727153f2caf8db4ffd007e8ca

Police said Spoors was driving under the influence of a prescription drug on Oct. 4 and struck Al-Hakim Jr. as he was crossing the road in front of Hoover High School at First and Barstow avenues.

Spoors is accused of fleeing the scene and returning about 20 minutes later. Spoors was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on Dec. 27 with bail set at $1.5 million.

Spoors is charged with murder as a result of having another conviction in Fresno County for driving under the influence in 2008.

During the sentencing hearing in 2008, Spoors was advised by the court that driving under the influence was dangerous to human life and that a person could be charged with murder if they did so and someone was killed as a result.

In the current case, results from Spoors’ toxicology report indicate the presence of a combination of illicit and prescription substances.

If convicted on all charges, Spoors faces a sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

Spoors’ next hearing is Feb. 7.

Comments / 10

Terri Miller
3d ago

bail should be set on the charges, should not matter what color you are or how much money you have. if you don't want to do the time don't do the crime. PERIOD.

Reply
4
Fight On
3d ago

Unless someone can prove that the youngster simply ran out in front of the car from the bushes what are we talking about!? If Spoors was driving under the influence and was involved in a hit and run she should have had her bail set at 10 million dollars. Murder in the 1st degree and should be sentenced to death. I hope I get on this jury.

Reply
6
Related
thesungazette.com

Two sentenced to life in prison for 2021 shooting

VISALIA – Two Visalia men land themselves a life sentence after firing a shot that killed one and left fragments in another’s neck. On Jan. 19, a judge sentenced Eliazar Guerra, 25, to 15 years to life in prison. Guerra previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and assault with a firearm in November. He was the second individual to receive a life sentence from a 2021 Visalia murder.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man sentenced for murder in DUI crash

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 31-year-old Daniel Melgarejo of Coalinga was sentenced for murder after crashing his car into a couple on vacation, killing 60-year-old Rochelle Weston, of Vallejo, according to the Fresno County District Attorney. The DA says the sentence comes following Melgarejo’s conviction of various criminal charges such as murder, driving under the […]
COALINGA, CA
KMJ

Fresno High Stabbing Was Actually Self-defense, According To Police

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two boys now find themselves in juvenile hall after a stabbing took place Wednesday morning. According to Fresno Police, officers were called around 8:30 a.m. regarding a fight at Echo and Weldon Avenues. Officers say a fight had broken out at Fresno High School. After...
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Man Accused Of Abuse, Illegal Captivity Found In Fish Camp

FRESNO — Domestic Violence detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 52-year-old Jonathan Riester of Cayucas, CA. His bail is set at $35,000. On December 18th, a woman flagged down a motorist for help along Hwy. 168 near Shaver Lake. The woman explained to the driver she was in danger and wished to be taken to a safe location. The citizen drove into the town of Shaver Lake and dropped her off at a business. An employee there noticed she had injuries and contacted the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Hit-and-run leaves motorcyclist with major injuries

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist sustained major injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says at about 3:30 p.m., they responded to a crash between a car and a motorcyclist on Belmont and Hughes avenues. When they arrived, officials say they found a man laying […]
FRESNO, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
16K+
Followers
328
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy