Fort Pierce, FL

Fort Pierce mass shooting leaves families focused on how to stay safe in chaos

By Tory Dunnan
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
The mass shooting at a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce has people asking questions about the safety of large, holiday events, and how you can keep yourself and your family safe.

Timothy Miller, a former secret service agent and security expert, said unfortunately the event is “a reminder to all of us that when large groups of people get together in our country, we need to be prepared for violence to break out unfortunately.”

As he follows developments, Miller said, nowadays, you have to stay alert and aware. He said make sure to put your cellphone down.

“Part of the reason that numerous people were injured in this event is that they didn’t know what to do,” Miller said. “Let me tell you when crisis comes and you don’t have a plan, bad things follow.”

Timothy Miller, former secret service agent and security expert, explains how to keep your family safe during a chaotic situation.

Miller said you must have tough conversations with family.

"If we get separated, here is where we are going to go, here’s what we are going to do if, God forbid, violence breaks out,” he said. “Hate to say it, you’ve got to train your family.”

Miller said also have exit plans for both indoor and outdoor events.

“Remember, exit routes aren’t inside or outside dependent,” he said. “It may be that you have identified a pathway between cars.”

Also, map out where you are.

“Cover and concealment,” Miller said. “Cover is what stops bullets. Things like concrete, things like thick stone, wood. Those kinds of things. Concealment is what hides you from the shooter.”

WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

