Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Defense Attorney on Evidence in Bryan Kohberger's Quadruple Murder CaseSilence DoGoodMoscow, ID
newsnationnow.com
Stained bedding, hair found in search of Idaho suspect’s home
(NewsNation) — Newly released court documents revealed what investigators seized from Idaho killing suspect Brian Kohberger’s home. The list of evidence includes “nine possible hair strands” and “one possible animal hair strand.”. Authorities also recovered “one nitrite type black glove,” “one computer tower,” “one collection...
q13fox.com
Bryan Kohberger case: Moscow prosecutor can sidestep stall tactic with grand jury indictment
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old criminology student accused of ambushing four University of Idaho students with a knife in November, waived his right to a speedy probable cause hearing, pushing back his arraignment by more than six months. But prosecutors can undercut the procedural maneuver by seeking a...
iheart.com
Search Warrants for Kohberger's Parent's Home Could be Next
Search Warrants for Kohberger's Parent's Home Could be Next. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The public defender for Idaho killings suspect Bryan Kohberger says search warrants for his parents' Pennsylvania home might also soon be unsealed. Warrants for Kohberger's home and office in Washington State were made public Wednesday. They showed what prosecutors say might be possible links to the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho college students. Attorney Jason Labar tells WFMZ-TV the warrants for Kohberger's parents' home in Chestnut Hill Township could be unsealed 60 days from when they were signed unless a motion is filed earlier. Kohberger was arrested at his parents' home. An Idaho judge has scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for June 26th.
KCBY
K9 helps Oregon state trooper find meth, fentanyl in SUV; California driver arrested
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 28-year-old from California was arrested on drug charges after an Oregon State Police K9 found meth and fentanyl hidden inside a vehicle in Deschutes County. An OSP Senior Trooper pulled over an SUV at about 5 p.m. Thursday for a lane violation along Highway 97...
Surprise: Police Say ‘Right of Way’ Means This On Idaho Roads
I love driving but I’ll also admit that it can be frustrating. Usually, that frustration comes from having to deal with other drivers. Before you get mad at me, I guarantee you all feel the same about driving in Idaho. What Does 'Right of Way' Really Mean On Idaho...
Post Register
Items seized from Kohberger's apartment include glove and stained sheets
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — New information has been released in the case of four murdered University of Idaho Students. The search warrants used to search Bryan Kohberger's home and office have been unsealed by courts in Washington state. The search warrants had been previously sealed by the courts, but after the release of the Probable Cause Affidavit in Idaho, the courts did not see any reason to continue to keep them sealed from the public.
KTVB
Idaho wins lawsuit against illegal encampments on state property
BOISE, Idaho — The state of Idaho won a lawsuit to protect the state's ability to prevent illegal encampments. “We’ve sent a clear message: Idaho does not tolerate illegal public encampments and destruction of public property. Idaho is not Portland, LA, San Francisco, or Seattle where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage unsafe and destructive public camping,” Governor Little said.
Clarkston Woman Charged with Possession of Meth, Introduction of Contraband Into Jail
LEWISTON - On Thursday, January 19, 2023 at approximately 10:44 p.m., an officer with the Lewiston Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Main Street on a vehicle with expired registration. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, officers then made...
Idaho Governor Wins Lawsuit Filed by Activists Over Homeless Encampment
BOISE - Governor Brad Little was victorious in winning a lawsuit stemming from an encampment on the Capitol Annex. His office says a decision earlier this month protects the state’s ability to prevent illegal encampments that harm public property and pose significant health and safety risks. A judge’s decision...
Tri-City Herald
Inside the crime scene: Documents reveal info on house where U of I students were killed
At 1122 King Road in Moscow sits the gray six-bedroom, three-bathroom house that continues to be the source of significant national attention. Someone walking by on Nov. 12 would have seen a lumpy couch on the back porch, trendy garden lights strung across the rear balcony and a pair of pink cowboy boots in one window — telltale signs that this house, like many in the area, was a student rental.
3 things to know this morning – January 20, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Friday.
Lewiston Police looking for missing girl
LEWISTON, Idaho — The Lewiston Police Department needs your help finding a missing girl. LPD says Jayda Rose McKenzie, or Sleeper, has not been contacted by family or friends since she didn’t show up for work on Jan. 13. LPD says she is rumored to be in Moscow but that information has not been confirmed. Sleeper is 5-feet-4-inches tall and...
westerniowatoday.com
Idaho woman shares 19-day miscarriage on TikTok, says state’s abortion laws prevented her from getting care
(IDAHO) — An Idaho woman who documented her 19-day miscarriage on social media said it was days before she could receive care due to the state’s strict abortion laws. Carmen Broesder, 35, from Nampa — 20 miles west of Boise — a mother-of-one was just six weeks pregnant when she began miscarrying on Dec. 8. However, she said it took eight days before she was given any medicine to manage her pain and to expel embryonic tissue, and several more days for the miscarriage to end.
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years ago
Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of the University of Idaho killings, called himself a "demon" in a troubling rap song that he allegedly posted online. The artist reflects toward the end of "Rise up instrumental- test," a song posted on SoundCloud 11 years ago under the username "Exarr," "You are not my equal / You are wicked but I'm devil."
Why the Cost of Smoking Could Increase the Homeless Population in Idaho
The last few years have been extremely stressful for everyone, with the pandemic happening, the loss of jobs, the loss of loved ones, and the chaos of everyday life. Sometimes we all need a little something to help us relax and what better way than to have a good smoke? Many Americans smoke, and since the pandemic, it is justified if you didn't before but do now. We all know the statistics and the harm of smoking from school, but another side effect can be how it hurts your wallet. Smoking isn't cheap, and in Idaho, you might be surprised to know how much people are spending to smoke every year.
KTVB
Viewpoint: Idaho Gov. Little discusses Moscow murders
Gov. Little said he did have an opportunity to talk with the victims' parents. You can watch the full interview on KTVB's Viewpoint at 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Land Board adds new endowment land
It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of timberland to the endowment portfolio increases future revenue for the...
City of Lewiston continues investigating reservoir failure that caused property damage
LEWISTON, Idaho — The City of Lewiston continues investigating what caused the reservoir failure that lead to property damage in some areas of town on Wednesday. The city launched a Boil Water Alert Order on Wednesday for some areas of Lewiston that is expected to remain in effect through the weekend.
KIVI-TV
"We would not be here if it was not for Nampa and the Treasure Valley": Locals help kids with Shoe That Grows
NAMPA, Idaho — Buying a new pair of shoes seems like a common occurrence for most Americans, but many kids in other countries don't own a single pair. The Nampa-natives behind the non-profit Because International want to change that. Founder Kenton Lee traveled to Kenya after college and learned...
spokanepublicradio.org
Idaho's anti-militia law is under fire again
Part of Idaho’s anti-militia law is once again being targeted for repeal under a more conservative state legislature. The proposal comes from Sen. Dan Foreman (R-Moscow), who’s among a group of far-right lawmakers in the legislature. His bill would repeal a nearly century-old law banning the formation of...
