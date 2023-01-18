Read full article on original website
Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Minnesota prison
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. - Donald Blom, the man convicted in the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in a case that shook Minnesota, has died while serving a prison sentence of life without parole, the Department of Corrections said Wednesday.Blom, 73, died Tuesday in the state's maximum security prison at Oak Park Heights, department spokesman Aaron Swanum said, calling it "an expected natural causes death due to illness."Corrections officials sent Blom to a Pennsylvania prison for his own safety soon after his conviction for first-degree murder in 2000. He later served time at both Oak Park Heights and a...
Derek Chauvin appeals conviction in George Floyd murder, arguing trial wasn't fair
William Mohrman, an attorney representing Derek Chauvin, has asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals to throw out the former Minneapolis officer's convictions in the death of George Floyd.
AG Ellison vacates man's murder conviction after 25 years, citing faulty testimony
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has vacated the convictions of a man for the murder of his wife, freeing him after almost 25 years. On Friday, Ellison’s office announced Friday that the 1998 1st- and 2nd-degree murder convictions against Thomas Rhodes had been vacated. He is the first person to be freed from incarceration after an investigation by the AG Office’s Conviction Review Unit.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Jen Shah Requests to Serve Prison Sentence at the Same Texas Facility Elizabeth Holmes Will Go To
Lawyers for the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star requested she serve at a minimum-security women's prison On Friday, reality star Jen Shah was sentenced to 78 months (6.5 years) in prison for helping orchestrate a years-long telemarketing fraud that targeted people over 55 years old. Though the judge has not yet announced where Shah will do her time, her lawyers requested Shah serve at FPC Bryan, the same facility where disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes will report for her 11-year sentence in April. In a sentencing memorandum...
Minn. parents accused of kidnapping their 7-week-old baby from child protective care
LEXINGTON, Ky. (TCD) -- A Minnesota couple, both 28, were arrested in Kentucky after allegedly kidnapping their 7-week-old infant, who was under child protection. On Jan. 12, Scott County Child Protection was made aware of a 7-week-old infant who was brought to an emergency room with injuries, the Savage Police Department announced.
Todd Chrisley serving his time in one of America’s cushiest prisons
Reality TV star Todd Chrisley reported to federal prison on Tuesday to begin his 12-year sentence — and he couldn’t have asked for a better place to serve. FPC Pensacola, a minimum-security facility in Pensacola, Florida, has been labeled as one of the “cushiest” in America. The facility, which opened in 1988, is usually reserved for white-collar crime that includes wire fraud, mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Prominent defense attorney, Allan Ellis, described the prison as a “pretty laid-back experience,” and idles more along the lines of a “camp.” Former US Rep. Chris Collins, who served New York’s 27th congressional...
FBI Informants Who Marched With Proud Boys on Jan. 6 Will Testify for Their Defense
Before the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, the FBI had well-placed informants in the Proud Boys who the government hoped could glean information about the notorious far-right street-fighting gang’s inner workings. Now, some of those same informants are being called as witnesses in the Proud Boys’ high-profile seditious...
AOL Corp
Charges dropped against Baltimore man who stood trial 4 times for the same murder
A Baltimore man accused of killing a security guard in 2015 was freed and had all charges dropped against him after he stood trial four separate times for the crime, Baltimore's new top prosecutor announced Friday. Keith Davis Jr., who survived being shot multiple times by police when they arrested...
DOC: Inmate attacks correctional sergeant inside Oak Park Heights prison
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Corrections say a male inmate attacked a female correctional sergeant Sunday night at the Oak Park Heights correctional facility.Officials say the sergeant suffered "injuries to her face" in the assault, which occurred inside a cell. She was brought to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for treatment.RELATED: Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Oak Park Heights prisonAfter the attack, the inmate was brought to the prison's Administrative Control Unit, which is reserved for the most violent offenders."This was a cowardly act of violence against the Sergeant, and we support her as she recovers from her injuries," said DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell. "This assault is yet another example of the very real risks correctional staff take in service to the public safety of our state."Officials say felony charges will likely be filed against the inmate.
Gabby Petito parents' attorney claims in court filing that Roberta Laundrie offered to lend son shovel
A December 2022 letter between lawyers for the parents of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie contains a bombshell allegation against the latter's mother.
Arrest made in death of Kimberly Robinson, found in snowy ditch near Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Ann Robinson, who was found in a snowy ditch Monday afternoon in southern Minnesota.The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says they received a call from someone who had been walking their dog off West River Road in Cascade Township, which is just outside of Rochester.The caller says their dog pulled them towards a ditch, where they spotted an arm sticking out of the snow.Investigators were able to identify Robinson as the deceased. The results of her autopsy have yet to be released, but authorities believe "a firearm to be the ultimate cause of death."A person of interest – a 39-year-old Rochester man – was singled out, and was persuaded by his family to meet in person with investigators. He was then taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder. WCCO does not typically identify suspects who have not been formally charged with a crime.
Inmate found dead at Olmsted County jail, BCA investigating
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Deputies Monday morning say they discovered a man dead inside his southern Minnesota jail cell.The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says a deputy found 59-year-old Russell James Simon Jr. not breathing during routine well-being checks around 5 a.m.Despite resuscitation efforts, Simon died on the scene. The medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine his cause of death.Simon was in custody on felony assault charges after he allegedly put a woman in a chokehold and threatened her with a knife.In 2008, Simon was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison on two counts each of murder and assault in the second degree and being a convicted felony in possession of a weapon.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating Simon's death.
Woman wins $180K settlement against Minnesota hospital she said denied her a job because she's deaf
A Minnesota hospital agreed to pay $180,000 to a woman who said the hospital refused to hire her because she is deaf. Kaylah Vogt filed a federal lawsuit last year against North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale, saying she was discriminated against after the hospital learned about her disability. Vogt said...
Elizabeth Holmes living in $13,000-per-month estate, showing ‘no remorse’: feds
Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is living a life of luxury in a $13,000-per-month estate while appealing her conviction on various fraud charges, the feds said in a court filing. Prosecutors said Holmes, 38, “continues to show no remorse” for her actions at the doomed blood-testing startup after being sentenced to more than 11 years in prison last November. Holmes was convicted of defrauding investors by lying about Theranos’ technology. A federal judge ordered Holmes, who is pregnant with her second child, to begin serving her sentence on April 27. Attorneys for Holmes have argued that she should be allowed to remain...
Man shot, killed in St. Cloud apartment, no arrests
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Police in St. Cloud are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside an apartment building on Tuesday.Shortly before midnight on Wednesday, officers arrived at the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast. A man had been shot, and died at the scene despite life-saving measures.Authorities believe the suspects fled the area immediately after the shooting. Police say the shooting does not appear to be random, and no one has been arrested.The victim's identity will be released at a later time.
Derek Chauvin, Who Was Judge, Jury And Executioner Of George Floyd, Claims He Didn’t Get A Fair Trial
Derek Chauvin is seeking to have his conviction for murdering George Floyd thrown out on the audacious alleged basis that he was denied a fair trial. The post Derek Chauvin, Who Was Judge, Jury And Executioner Of George Floyd, Claims He Didn’t Get A Fair Trial appeared first on NewsOne.
Law enforcement across Minnesota turning to Hennepin County Sheriff's Office for its facial recognition software
MINNEAPOLIS – Facial recognition software has become a common option to help Minnesota police identify criminal suspects.Officers around the state enlist the help of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the only law enforcement agency that has the technology.Images of the unidentified person are compared to a database of Minnesota mugshots."We don't have driver's license photos or anything in there that we're comparing against," said a HCSO analyst.When matches come back, HCSO's analysts don't share them with investigating officers until there's more corroboration."We cannot provide any live monitoring or surveillance of people," said Capt. Spencer Bakke with HCSO. In an example shown...
Wbaltv.com
Marilyn Mosby's defense team seeks to withdraw from case
Marilyn Mosby's attorneys want a federal judge to allow them to withdraw as counsel, according to new court documents filed Thursday. The defense team -- A. Scott Bolden, Rizwan A. Qureshi, Kelley Miller, Anthony R. Todd, Gary E. Proctor and Lucius Outlaw -- instead wants a public defender assigned to Mosby, saying there is now a conflict of interest for them.
Man who shot Karon Blake is a Washington, D.C., employee, mayor says
The man who fatally shot 13-year-old Karon Blake early Saturday, in a case that has outraged some in the community, is a Washington, D.C., employee, the mayor said Wednesday. Metropolitan Police have said the shooter killed Karon, a middle school student, shortly before 4 a.m. after the shooter believed someone was tampering with vehicles and left his home with a registered firearm to investigate.
