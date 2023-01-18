Read full article on original website
Snow on the ground all winter: Did that ever happen in Youngstown?
More than likely you have heard someone say “I walked to school up hill both ways in the snow”. You may have also heard someone say “Snow was on the ground all winter long when I was younger.”. We are currently in a winter that has not...
2023 is least snowy January to this point in decades
(WKBN) — We are two-thirds through January 2023, and with just one-third left to go, this is one of the least snowy on record for January 1-20. As of the afternoon of Jan. 20, only 0.9″ of snowfall has been recorded at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. That puts 2023 high up the list of top ten least snowy starts to the year.
Linda M. Branch, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Marie Branch. 69, transitioned from her earthly labor Monday, January 16, 2023, at her home. Linda was born May 25, 1953, in Youngstown, a daughter of Thomas and Gloria Pack Mason. She was a high school graduate and went on to be employed as a caregiver by InVision Home Health Care.
Joan Phyllis Bates, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Phyllis Bates, 87, died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Brookdale Salem, where she had been a resident. She was born May 3, 1935 in Kingston, New Hampshire, the daughter of John and Alice Simes. She married her high school sweetheart, William (Bill) Bates and...
New billboard protests SOBE Thermal Energy plant in Youngstown
A new billboard on Belmont Avenue and Burlington street is protesting the SOBE Thermal Energy plant in downtown Youngstown. The billboard was funded by a grant obtained for Youngstown, an environmental justice community, through Buckeye Environmental Network. The Love Your Neighbor block watch allowed Youngstown residents to view the SOBE...
Mary Norma Dailey, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Norma Dailey, 96, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, January 18, 2023, with her loving family by her side. Mary was born May 9, 1926, in Youngstown, a daughter of Lawrence and Mary Flynn Fleming. She was a 1944 graduate of East High School and...
William “Bill” H. Staaf, Jr., Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William H. Staaf, Jr., 96, of Boardman, passed away peacefully Monday, January 16, 2023, with his loving family by his side. Born in Youngstown on January 8, 1927, “Bill” was the son of William H. and Mary Betty (Hahn) Staaf and was a lifelong area resident.
Margaret Mae Flasck, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Mae Flasck, age 67, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. She was born on January 10, 1956 to Alvin and Geraldine (Kersten) Zecher in Youngstown, Ohio. Margaret was known for her big heart, she loved her family and they felt the same...
Nearly 7,000 people lost power in Trumbull County
Power was out for nearly 7,000 customers in Trumbull County Thursday night.
Corrine B. Henry, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Corinne B. Henry, 85, passed away Wednesday evening, January 18, 2023. Corinne was born February 23, 1937, the daughter of Naldo Davey and Florence Marsh. Corinne started her work career as a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines. She worked for Eastern Airlines for ten years,...
Popular restaurant set to reopen in Youngstown
A once popular spot in downtown Youngstown is making a comeback.
Another winter storm with severe storms and snow impacting the Valley
(WKBN) – It has been a very stormy January across the country with a parade of storms from west to east. They have produced rain, strong storms, tornadoes, flooding, snow and wind at times. This storm has arrived in Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania and will continue to influence...
Florence “Flo” M. Garchar, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence “Flo” M. Garchar, 95, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at her home. Flo was born on August 2, 1927, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Smrek) Bunofsky. Flo was a woman of strong faith and was a...
$20K lottery prize won in NE Ohio
A Warren man is a bit richer after winning a prize on an Ohio Lottery scratch-off ticket.
Claire Margaret Kachur, Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Claire Margaret Kachur, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Bethany Long Term Care in Canton, Ohio. Claire was born February 6, 1933, in Hartsgrove, Ohio, the daughter of Irvin and Veronica (Ferron) Lake. Claire graduated from Orwell High School in 1951.
William Howard Axelson, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at First Covenant Church for William Howard Axelson, II, 92, of Canfield who passed away Friday, January 19, 2023, at Hospice House with his loved ones by his side. Bill was born February 21, 1930, in...
27 Investigates: Street lights out in Youngstown
The stretch of freeway is completely dark other than the lights coming from the vehicles traveling along the road.
Roslyn F. Fabian, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roslyn F. Fabian, 67, passed away Monday afternoon, January 16, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital with her family by her side. Roslyn was born July 14, 1955, in Boardman, the daughter of the late Thomas and Helen Epiley Ricciardi and lived in the area most of her life, after spending several years living in Florida.
Home trash service rates on rise in Mahoning, Shenango valleys
Costs have skyrocketed for most services across the board (all impacting your wallet) and now, even getting rid of your trash is going to cost you even more. Home waste collection service rates have more than doubled for some residents of the Mahoning and Shenango valleys recently. Robert Graham who...
Ohio has outlawed sale of popular tree
Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it's an invasive species.
