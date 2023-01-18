(WKBN) — We are two-thirds through January 2023, and with just one-third left to go, this is one of the least snowy on record for January 1-20. As of the afternoon of Jan. 20, only 0.9″ of snowfall has been recorded at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. That puts 2023 high up the list of top ten least snowy starts to the year.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO