Argyle council members walk out, end meeting over mayor’s statement
Argyle Town Council members abruptly ended a regular council meeting this week after accusing the mayor of violating the Open Meetings Act. About 22 minutes into Tuesday’s council meeting, under the agenda item “Mayoral updates on community projects and events,” Mayor Bryan Livingston began to read a statement saying that an investigation into an incident between him and town staff in June 2022 has been completed, and he has been exonerated of wrongdoing. But before he could get through the first two sentences of his statement, council members and Town Attorney Brenda McDonald interrupted him.
dallasexpress.com
Mayor of Local City Passes Away
The mayor of a local city in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has passed away while in office. White Settlement, a suburb northwest of Fort Worth, announced the passing of Mayor Ronald White on the city’s website. In a post, the city said White was a dedicated servant of the...
DeSoto Place 2 Kay Brown-Patrick Respectfully Steps Down From City Council
DESOTO – DeSoto City Councilmember Place 2 Kay Brown-Patrick stepped down from her seat Tuesday night after a second City Council executive session. While it is not known who filed the complaint alleging that Brown-Patrick was in “violation of the City Charter Article II, Section 3, regarding the requirement that except for the mayor, councilmembers shall reside within their district of the City,” Brown Patrick said after the second executive session “In considering the executive session we just came out of I wanted to let the public know I have chosen to resign my seat in Place 2 for the sake of the council members and public trust. I do want to state clearly that I do currently reside in Place 2.”
AOL Corp
Closed! This city hall in North Texas shuts down after mass resignations
A staffing shortage and mass resignation has forced the shutdown of Godley City Hall. On Thursday, a series of white signs hung on the municipal building’s doors on West Railroad Avenue. One cites the closure as a result of a staffing shortage. Another requests packages be taken to the fire department across the street. The third tells residents with water and sewer emergencies to contact the police department, which could get in touch of the public works department.
murphymonitor.com
FM 544 to remain open
The Murphy City Council has refused to close FM 544 for at least three days to allow Kansas City Southern to improve its railroad crossing. Following a work session, council rejected the plan at its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17. The project, which would have forced the detour of 30,000 vehicles a day, also would have included the construction of east-west sidewalks across the tracks.
DeSoto City Council Member Resigns After Questions About Her Residency
On Tuesday, the DeSoto City Council stated its intention to appoint a new Place 2 Council Member after Kay Brown-Patrick announced her resignation from the Council seat. Announcement of the resignation came after two separate Executive Sessions of the City Council regarding questions related to Council Member Brown-Patrick’s residency.
City of Midlothian ORDINANCE 2023-01
ORDINANCE 2023-01 An ordinance of the City Council of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map by amending and restating the regulations of Urban Village Planned Development District No. 115 (UVPD-115) as set forth in Section 2 of Ordinance No. 2018-56 relating to the use and development of Lot 3r, Block 37, Original Town of Midlothian, inclusive of all exhibits thereto; providing for a conflicts resolution clause; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; providing a penalty of fine not to exceed two thousand dollars ($2,000) for each offense; and providing an effective date.
Plano's 142-acre Haggard Farms mixed-use development project to break ground in 2023
(Sources: Stillwater Capital, Plano/Community Impact) The view of Plano from the Dallas North Tollway is about to get even busier. With office buildings, retail and residential neighborhoods visible in all directions, the planned site for the Haggard Farms project sticks out as a massive field of green in an area of the city that has grown up around it.
DeSoto’s May Election will see Propositions on the Ballot for City Charter Changes
DESOTO – Seven DeSoto City Charter amendments were discussed at a DeSoto City Council meeting earlier this month. Motions were made as to what propositions will appear on the election ballot in May for voters to decide. Council went through a number of possible charter changes and of the seven highlighted for further discussion roughly half will appear on the May election ballot.
CITY OF CEDAR HILL – RFP #2023-611-01
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS – TOURISM STRATEGIC PLANNING SERVICES. (RFP #2023-611-01) The City of Cedar Hill, Texas is soliciting Proposals for Tourism Strategic Planning Services. Responses will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. (Central) on Friday, February 17, 2023. The Solicitation may also be downloaded from the City’s website at http://www.cedarhilltx.com/2367/Current-Bid-Opportunities.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
TxDOT's Recommendation for U.S. 380 Bypass Comes a ‘Relief' for Some
The Texas Department of Transportation is looking to hear from the public about the proposed plans to ease congestion on U.S. 380 in Collin County. Years of debate and a final draft of an environmental impact study led TxDOT to make a final recommendation on the proposed 8-lane freeway. A final draft of the study will be discussed during planned public meetings in February.
CITY OF DESOTO REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) ACM-2023-004
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) SOLICITATION NUMBER: RFP No. ACM-2023-004 DUE DATE: February 10, 2023 at 1:30 P.M. The City of DeSoto, Texas is accepting sealed proposals for DESOTO MARKETING PLAN. Sealed proposals will be received and time stamped at the Action Center located at 211 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto,...
fox4news.com
Demolition begins on Dallas building deemed one of the 'most contaminated sites in the U.S.'
DALLAS - East Oak Cliff residents are ecstatic that a building that closed long ago that used dangerous chemicals and left the land contaminated is finally coming down. With concern over the potential health threat to the community, the government stepped up its plans to tear down an old electroplating facility in East Oak Cliff that's been identified as one of the most contaminated sites in the country.
fox4news.com
Former PTA president at Mansfield ISD school accused of embezzling money from PTA treasury
MANSFIELD, Texas - A former PTA president at a Mansfield ISD school was arrested after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars. Jennifer Medina was president of the Parent Teacher Association at Roberta Tipps Elementary School. Last November, the current president noticed missing funds and reported it to Mansfield police.
10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Fort Worth, TX. - Sometimes it might seem like Fort Worth takes a backseat to the larger city of Dallas in the Metroplex. For example, Fort Worth has a population of nearly 1 million, while surrounding Tarrant County has over 2.1 million residents, as well as a robust economy. For example, major industries in the city and surrounding area include aerospace, aviation, defense, energy, financial services, information technology, logistics, manufacturing, and transportation.
CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS – RFP #2023-410-01
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS – — CITYWIDE MOWING AND LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE (RFP #2023-410-01) The City of Cedar Hill, Texas is soliciting Proposals for Mowing Services. Responses will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. (Central) on Friday, January 27, 2023. The Solicitation may also be downloaded from the City’s website at http://www.cedarhilltx.com/2367/Current-Bid-Opportunities. Questions regarding the solicitation shall be directed (in writing) via email to Greg Pervis, Purchasing, at purchasing@cedarhilltx.com; the deadline for written questions is Friday, January 20, 2023 (Noon – CST).
dallasexpress.com
Nike Leases Warehouse in Dallas County
Nike USA Inc. has leased a 1-million-square-foot warehouse in southern Dallas County that is expected to be used as a regional distribution center for online goods. As part of the lease announcement, Logistics Property Co. said it had fully rented The Southport Logistics Center building, a 3.55 million-square-foot, 252-acre business park located at 1300 Fulghum Road in Wilmer near Interstate 45.
fox4news.com
2 people shot in Fort Worth Whataburger parking lot
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating after two people were shot in the parking lot of a Whataburger. It happened Friday on West Berry Street at Forest Park Boulevard across the street from Paschal High School. Police received a report that a child was shot at the...
fox4news.com
2 students arrested after guns, marijuana found at Arlington's Bowie High School
ARLINGTON, Texas - Two teenagers were arrested Friday morning after Bowie High School officials said they found two handguns and marijuana during a search of their backpacks. One of the students has been identified as 17-year-old Machai Kelley. The other student is a juvenile, so his name will not be released.
North Texas elementary school girl chokes on food at school, dies at hospital, district confirms
CEDAR HILL, Texas — A student at Highlands Elementary in Cedar Hill died after choking on a piece of food at lunch, according to a letter sent from the Cedar Hill ISD superintendent to parents. Cedar Hill ISD confirmed to WFAA a student died at the hospital on Friday...
