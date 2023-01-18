ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USFS crews conduct pile burning operations west of La Pine

By KTVZ news sources
 3 days ago
La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) — Firefighters on the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District conducted pile burning operations Wednesday west of La Pine, next to the Ponderosa Pines subdivision along Forest Service Road 4320 (Ponderosa Way).

Firefighters planned to complete the ignitions in one day and said smoke and flames would be visible from Burgess Road and Ponderosa Way.

Piles may smolder, burn, and produce smoke for several days after ignition. Firefighters monitor ignited piles until they declare the piles out. Please do not report ignitions, the Forest Service asked.

While smoke may linger in the area, removing these large accumulations of woody debris during the winter months minimizes fire danger, the Forest Service said. The piles are concentrations of leftover materials associated with vegetation management activities being done to help maintain and restore forest and ecosystem health while reducing hazardous fuels loading.

What does this mean for you?

The possibility exists for smoke to settle in low-lying areas due to cool night-time temperatures.

  • When driving in smoky areas, drivers should slow down and turn on headlights
  • If you have heart or lung disease, asthma, or other chronic conditions, ask your doctor about how to protect yourself from smoke
  • Go to centraloregonfire.org to learn more about smoke safety and pile burning in Central Oregon

For more information on hazardous fuels reduction projects in Central Oregon, visit centraloregonfire.org/ or fs.usda.gov/deschutes and follow on Twitter @CentralORFire. Text “COFIRE to 888-777 to receive wildfire and prescribed fire text alerts.

The post USFS crews conduct pile burning operations west of La Pine appeared first on KTVZ .

