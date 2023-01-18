‘It’s from God:’ Neighbors grateful for federal assistance in Spalding County

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — It’s been almost a week since hundreds of folks in Spalding County had their world torn a part by straight line winds and a tornado that touched down on January 12.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins was in Spalding County where neighbors are working together to piece back their lives.

“It’s about everybody pitching in,” said Cindy Ivy, storm victim and volunteer.

Since then, the community has been rallying around each other with victims helping victims. Hundreds of folks were seen coming and going at one donation drive in downtown Griffin Wednesday night.

But Wednesday afternoon, they got the news that more help is on the way.

“I’m here to confirm that everyone can access the resources we have available,” said Erik Hooks, FEMA Deputy Administrator.

Officials from FEMA, GEMA and Spalding County held a news conference reassuring the devastated community that they will receive federal assistance to help in the recovery process.

“It makes me feel that it’s from God,” said Leola Whitehead.

The full financial impact is still unknown, especially for those who may be underinsured.

FEMA officials say regardless of whether you have coverage, everyone with damage should register for disaster assistance.

